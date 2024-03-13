Ability Improvement Increase one ability score by 2, or two ability scores by 1, up to a maximum of 20.

Actor Your Charisma ability score increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. You gain expertise and proficiency in Deception and Performance.

Alert You gain a +5 bonus to initiative and can't be Surprised.

Athlete Your Strength or Dexterity ability score increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. When you are Prone, standing up uses significantly less movement. Your Jump distance also increases by 50%. Class Feature: Athlete: Standing Up

Charger You gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove.

Crossbow Expert When you make crossbow attacks within melee range, the Attack Rolls do not have Disadvantage. Your Piercing Shot also inflicts Gaping Wounds for twice as long. Class Feature: Crossbow Expert: Point-Blank Crossbow Expert: Wounding

Defensive Duelist When attacked while wielding a Finesse Weapon you're Proficient with, you can use a reaction to add your Proficiency Bonus to your Armour Class, possibly causing the attack to miss.

Dual Wielder You can use Two-Weapon Fighting even if your weapons aren't Light, and you gain a +1 bonus to Armour Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy Weapons. Class Feature: Dual Wielder: Bonus Armour Class. Dual Wielder (Feature)

Dungeon Delver You gain Advantage on Perception Checks made to detect hidden objects and on Saving Throws made to avoid or resist traps. You gain Resistance to the damage dealt by traps. Class Feature: Dungeon Delver: Perception Dungeon Delver: Resist Traps

Durable Your Constitution increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. You regain full hit points each time you take a Short Rest. Constitution +1

Elemental Adept Your spells ignore Resistance to a damage type of your choice. When you cast spells of that type, you cannot roll a 1. Select 1 Feat Passive: Elemental Adept: Acid

Elemental Adept: Cold

Elemental Adept: Fire

Elemental Adept: Lightning

Elemental Adept: Thunder

Great Weapon Master When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with, can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.) Class Feature: Great Weapon Master: Bonus Attack Melee Attack Bonus: -5 Melee Damage Bonus +10

Heavily Armoured You gain Armour Proficiency with Heavy Armour and your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Class Feature: Heavy Armour Proficiency

Heavy Armour Master Your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Incoming damage from non-magical attacks also decreases by 3 while you're wearing heavy armour.

Lightly Armoured You gain Armour Proficiency with Light Armour and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Class Feature: Light Armour Proficiency

Lucky You gain 3 Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls.

Mage Slayer When a creature casts a spell within melee range of you, you have Advantage on any Saving Throw against it, and you can use a reaction to immediately make an attack against the caster. Enemies you hit have Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws. Class Features: Mage Slayer: Saving Throw Advantage Mage Slayer: Attack Caster Mage Slayer: Break Concentration

Magic Initiate: Bard You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the bard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Class Feature: Magic Initiate: Bard (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Cleric You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom. Class Feature: Magic Initiate: Cleric (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Druide You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the druid spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom. Class Feature: Magic Initiate: Druid (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Sorcerer You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the sorcerer spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Class Feature Magic Initiate: Sorcerer (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Warlock You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the warlock spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Class Feature Magic Initiate: Warlock (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Wizard You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the wizard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Intelligence. Class Feature Magic Initiate: Wizard (Feature)

Martial Adept You learn two manoeuvres from the Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest. Class Feature Superiority Dice: 1 Select 2 Feat Passive: Commander's Strike

Disarming Attack

Distracting Strike

Evasive Footwork

Feinting Attack

Goading Attack

Manoeuvring Attack

Menacing Attack

Precision Attack

Pushing Attack

Rally

Riposte

Sweeping Attack

Trip Attack

Medium Armour Master When you wear Medium Armour, it doesn‘t impose Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. The bonus to Armour Class you can gain from your Dexterity Modifier also becomes +3 instead of +2.

Mobile Your movement speed increases, and difficult terrain doesn't slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don't provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target. Class Features Speed Increased Mobile: Evade Opportunity Attack Mobile: Evade Difficult Terrain

Moderately Armoured You gain Armour Proficiency with Medium Armour and shields, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Class Features Medium Armour Proficiency Shield Proficiency

Performer You gain Musical Instrument Proficiency, and your Charisma increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Polearm Master When attacking with a glaive, halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, you can use a Bonus Action to attack with the butt of your weapon. You can also make an Opportunity Attack when a target comes within range. Class Features Polearm Master: Opportunity Attack Polearm Master: Bonus Attack

Resilient You increase an Ability by 1, to a maximum of 20, and gain Proficiency in that Ability's Saving Throws. Select 1 Feat Passive: Resilient: Strength

Resilient: Dexterity

Resilient: Constitution

Resilient: Intelligence

Resilient: Wisdom

Resilient: Charisma

Ritual Caster You learn two ritual spells of your choice. Class Feature Ritual Caster: Free Spells

Savage Attacker When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result.

Sentinel When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to make a weapon attack against that enemy. Target ally must not have the Sentinel Feat. You gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks, and when you hit a creature with an Opportunity Attack, it can no longer move for the rest of its turn. Class Features Sentinel: Vengeance Sentinel: Snare Sentinel: Opportunity Advantage

Sharpshooter Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules. Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with have a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll, but deal an additional 10 damage. Class Features Sharpshooter: All In Sharpshooter: Low Ground

Shield Master You gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while wielding a shield. If a spell forces you to make a Dexterity Saving Throw, you can use a reaction to shield yourself and diminish the effect's damage. On a failed Saving Throw, you only take half damage. On a successful Saving Throw, you don't take any damage. Class Features Dexterity Saving Throw Bonus: +2 Shield Master: Block

Skilled You gain Proficiency in 3 Skills of your choice.

Spell Sniper You learn a cantrip, and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking with a spell is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

Tavern Brawler When you make an unarmed attack, use an improvised weapon, or throw something, your Strength Modifier is added twice to the damage and Attack Rolls. Also, lets you choose +1 ability score in Strength or Constitution.

Tough Your hit point maximum increases by 2 for every level you have gained.

War Caster You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range. Class Features War Caster: Concentration War Caster: Opportunity Spell