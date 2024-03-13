Quick Links

  • Baldur's Gate 3 introduces unique feats to refine abilities and roles at levels 4, 8, and 12, with Fighters and Rogues getting additional feats.
  • The feats in Baldur's Gate 3 vary from those in D&D 5e, offering insight into translating traditional tabletop elements into the digital game.
  • Feats like Actor, Alert, and Mobile provide specific enhancements, showcasing the diverse options available to players in Baldur's Gate

In Baldur's Gate 3, characters gain unique enhancements called feats at levels 4, 8, and 12, which refine their abilities and roles. Fighters receive an extra feat at level 6, and Rogues at level 10, highlighting their combat and stealth skills, respectively. For those interested in the nuances between Baldur's Gate 3 and D&D 5e feats, examining the adaptations provides insight into how the game translates traditional tabletop elements into the digital experience.

All Feats in Baldur's Gate 3

Feat

Details

Ability Improvement

Increase one ability score by 2, or two ability scores by 1, up to a maximum of 20.

Actor

Your Charisma ability score increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. You gain expertise and proficiency in Deception and Performance.

Alert

You gain a +5 bonus to initiative and can't be Surprised.

Athlete

Your Strength or Dexterity ability score increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. When you are Prone, standing up uses significantly less movement. Your Jump distance also increases by 50%. Class Feature: Athlete: Standing Up

Charger

You gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove.

Crossbow Expert

When you make crossbow attacks within melee range, the Attack Rolls do not have Disadvantage. Your Piercing Shot also inflicts Gaping Wounds for twice as long. Class Feature: Crossbow Expert: Point-Blank Crossbow Expert: Wounding

Defensive Duelist

When attacked while wielding a Finesse Weapon you're Proficient with, you can use a reaction to add your Proficiency Bonus to your Armour Class, possibly causing the attack to miss.

Dual Wielder

You can use Two-Weapon Fighting even if your weapons aren't Light, and you gain a +1 bonus to Armour Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy Weapons. Class Feature: Dual Wielder: Bonus Armour Class. Dual Wielder (Feature)

Dungeon Delver

You gain Advantage on Perception Checks made to detect hidden objects and on Saving Throws made to avoid or resist traps. You gain Resistance to the damage dealt by traps. Class Feature: Dungeon Delver: Perception Dungeon Delver: Resist Traps

Durable

Your Constitution increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. You regain full hit points each time you take a Short Rest. Constitution +1

Elemental Adept

Your spells ignore Resistance to a damage type of your choice. When you cast spells of that type, you cannot roll a 1. Select 1 Feat Passive:

  • Elemental Adept: Acid
  • Elemental Adept: Cold
  • Elemental Adept: Fire
  • Elemental Adept: Lightning
  • Elemental Adept: Thunder

Great Weapon Master

When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with, can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.) Class Feature: Great Weapon Master: Bonus Attack Melee Attack Bonus: -5 Melee Damage Bonus +10

Heavily Armoured

You gain Armour Proficiency with Heavy Armour and your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Class Feature: Heavy Armour Proficiency

Heavy Armour Master

Your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Incoming damage from non-magical attacks also decreases by 3 while you're wearing heavy armour.

Lightly Armoured

You gain Armour Proficiency with Light Armour and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Class Feature: Light Armour Proficiency

Lucky

You gain 3 Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls.

Mage Slayer

When a creature casts a spell within melee range of you, you have Advantage on any Saving Throw against it, and you can use a reaction to immediately make an attack against the caster. Enemies you hit have Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws. Class Features: Mage Slayer: Saving Throw Advantage Mage Slayer: Attack Caster Mage Slayer: Break Concentration

Magic Initiate: Bard

You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the bard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Class Feature: Magic Initiate: Bard (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Cleric

You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom. Class Feature: Magic Initiate: Cleric (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Druide

You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the druid spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom. Class Feature: Magic Initiate: Druid (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Sorcerer

You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the sorcerer spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Class Feature Magic Initiate: Sorcerer (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Warlock

You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the warlock spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Class Feature Magic Initiate: Warlock (Feature)

Magic Initiate: Wizard

You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the wizard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Intelligence. Class Feature Magic Initiate: Wizard (Feature)

Martial Adept

You learn two manoeuvres from the Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest. Class Feature Superiority Dice: 1 Select 2 Feat Passive:

  • Commander's Strike
  • Disarming Attack
  • Distracting Strike
  • Evasive Footwork
  • Feinting Attack
  • Goading Attack
  • Manoeuvring Attack
  • Menacing Attack
  • Precision Attack
  • Pushing Attack
  • Rally
  • Riposte
  • Sweeping Attack
  • Trip Attack

Medium Armour Master

When you wear Medium Armour, it doesn‘t impose Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. The bonus to Armour Class you can gain from your Dexterity Modifier also becomes +3 instead of +2.

Mobile

Your movement speed increases, and difficult terrain doesn't slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don't provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target. Class Features Speed Increased Mobile: Evade Opportunity Attack Mobile: Evade Difficult Terrain

Moderately Armoured

You gain Armour Proficiency with Medium Armour and shields, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Class Features Medium Armour Proficiency Shield Proficiency

Performer

You gain Musical Instrument Proficiency, and your Charisma increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Polearm Master

When attacking with a glaive, halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, you can use a Bonus Action to attack with the butt of your weapon. You can also make an Opportunity Attack when a target comes within range. Class Features Polearm Master: Opportunity Attack Polearm Master: Bonus Attack

Resilient

You increase an Ability by 1, to a maximum of 20, and gain Proficiency in that Ability's Saving Throws. Select 1 Feat Passive:

  • Resilient: Strength
  • Resilient: Dexterity
  • Resilient: Constitution
  • Resilient: Intelligence
  • Resilient: Wisdom
  • Resilient: Charisma

Ritual Caster

You learn two ritual spells of your choice. Class Feature Ritual Caster: Free Spells

Savage Attacker

When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result.

Sentinel

When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to make a weapon attack against that enemy. Target ally must not have the Sentinel Feat. You gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks, and when you hit a creature with an Opportunity Attack, it can no longer move for the rest of its turn. Class Features Sentinel: Vengeance Sentinel: Snare Sentinel: Opportunity Advantage

Sharpshooter

Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules. Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with have a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll, but deal an additional 10 damage. Class Features Sharpshooter: All In Sharpshooter: Low Ground

Shield Master

You gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while wielding a shield. If a spell forces you to make a Dexterity Saving Throw, you can use a reaction to shield yourself and diminish the effect's damage. On a failed Saving Throw, you only take half damage. On a successful Saving Throw, you don't take any damage. Class Features Dexterity Saving Throw Bonus: +2 Shield Master: Block

Skilled

You gain Proficiency in 3 Skills of your choice.

Spell Sniper

You learn a cantrip, and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking with a spell is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

Tavern Brawler

When you make an unarmed attack, use an improvised weapon, or throw something, your Strength Modifier is added twice to the damage and Attack Rolls. Also, lets you choose +1 ability score in Strength or Constitution.

Tough

Your hit point maximum increases by 2 for every level you have gained.

War Caster

You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range. Class Features War Caster: Concentration War Caster: Opportunity Spell

Weapon Master

You gain Proficiency with four weapons of your choice, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1 , to a maximum of 20.
