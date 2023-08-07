All Finesse Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Weapons with the Finesse property in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.
|Weapon
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|Adamantine Scimitar
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Swift Hitter Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.
|Assassin’s Touch
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Deathly Slumber Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.
|Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Dagger +1
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Githyanki Shortsword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Glaive +1
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Goblin Scimitar
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Polished Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Rapier
|Rapier
|1.5m
|Rapier +1
|Rapier
|1.5m
|Ritual Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|The Pain Maiden’s Blessing After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn. Blood Sacrifice Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4Damage TypesSlashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Scimitar
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Scimitar +1
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Scrap Sword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword +1
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword Of First Blood
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Break the Unbroken Deal an additional 1d8Piercing damage to targets that still have all their hitpoints.
|Sling
|Sling
|18m
|Speedy Reply
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Nimble Attack When the wielder hits an enemy with this weapon, they gain Momentum for 2 turns.
|Steelforged Sword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Sussur Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Sussur Sickle
|Sickle
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Sword Of Screams
|Rapier
|1.5m
|Weeping Weapon deals an additional 1d4Psychic damage.
|Worgfang
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Goblin’s Undoing Goblins have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against the wielder.