All Fire Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Fire Bolt Hurl a mote of fire. 1d10 Fire 18m

Burning Hands Shoot fire from your outstretched fingers and ignite anything flammable. 3d6 Fire Self 5m

Hellish Rebuke The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames. 2d10 Fire Self

Searing Smite Your weapon flares with white-hot intensity. It deals an extra 1d6 Fire damage and marks the target with Searing Smite. A target with Searing Smite takes 1d6 Fire damage every turn, until it succeeds on a Constitution Saving Throw. If the spellcaster misses the initial Attack, the spell slot and Bonus Action are not consumed. 1d6 Fire Weapon Range

Flaming Sphere Summon a flaming sphere that deals 2d6 Fire damage to nearby enemies and objects. It also sheds bright light in a 6m radius, and dim light for an additional 6m. On a successful save, enemy creatures still take half damage. 2d6 Fire 18m

Heat Metal Cause a metal weapon or armour to glow red-hot and force the creature touching it to let go or receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks. If the creature is only wearing metal armour, it always rcccivcs Disadvantage. If the creature is still touching the metal, you can use a bonus action on subsequent turns to deal another 2d8 Fire damage and force the creature to let go or receive Disadvantage. 2d8 Fire 18m

Scorching Ray Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several. 2d6 Fire 18m

Fireball Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity. 8d6 Fire 18m

Exterminator’s Axe Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.

Everburn Blade An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage

Gloves Of Flint And Steel When the wearer deals Fire Damage, the target has to succeed a Constitution Saving Throw or start Burning.

Absolute’s Smite Your weapon flares with white-hot intensity. It deals an extra 1d6 Fire damage and marks the target with Searing Smite. A target with Searing Smite takes 1d6 Fire damage everyt turn, until it succeeds on a Constitution saving throw.