Owlbear Egg Owlbear hatchlings are tiny and adorable for the first few tendays of their life. Then they eat you out of house and home. Then they simply eat you.

Supply Pack A collection of cured meats, dried fruits, kindling and anything else necessary to survive life on the road. Everything, down to the flint, smells distinctly of smoked ham.

Haggis An ancient dish, as old as the halfling race. Traditionally served with 'neeps' and 'tatties'.

Chelo Khoresh A feast dish, stewed from the moment dawn breaks until night swallows the sun. Favoured among Calimshite sultans - and their would-be poisoners.

Poutine Fries, cheese, and gravy. A perfectly balanced meal.

Roast Beef Joint A joint of succulent beef, slowly roasted in mustard and gravy, and garnished with carrots and peas.

Salmon Pie The fluffy crust emits a cloud of delectable-smelling steam when broken open.

Baldurian Mash A piping hot plate of vegetables and roasted potatoes, topped off with tomatoes, spring onions, and a perfectly fried egg.

Baldurian Seafood Stew A signature dish of the bustling harbour city, this stew is fragrant with garlic, fried tomato paste, and the day's catch. Best enjoyed with a hunk of crusty bread lashed with butter.

Hearty Dinner A traditional meal: potato, vegetables, and two different meats.

Pizza Sprinkled with sausage and no fewer than three different cheeses.

Roast Pork So succulent it peels off the bone with only the slightest touch.

Roast Turkey Doused with red wine and garnished with oranges and grapes, this roast turkey has a sophisticated but sweet taste.

Seafood Bouillabaisse A visit to any of the Sword Coast's major ports isn't complete until you've tasted this popular stew of haddock, cod, clams and mussels, sprinkled with a pinch of fennel.

Sun-Dappled Paella The smell of the sea wafts gently from this warming, delicately spiced dish.

Black Pudding Platter An assortment of grilled, fried, baked, and boiled blood sausages, complete with a savoury dip.

Boiled Beholder Eyestalks Even in death, the beholder's eyes regard you with a mix of hauteur and suspicion.

Carnival Squash Though this squash can be cooked into a rich meal, it's striped pattern makes it a popular autumn decoration.

Pumpkin Though this pumpkin weights only a fraction of those offered to Chauntea at Highharvestide, it still constitutes a healthy meal for two.

Fish (Big) Silver light reflects brightly off of its dead scales.

Fragrant Fungus Stew A popular duergar dish. And why not? Its ingredients are common, and its flavour as bright as the glowcaps that comprise it.

Grilled Cormorant A caramelised, fatty honey glaze drips from the webbed feet.

Grilled Miniature Giant Space Hamster No matter how small, rare, or cute a critter, it will still fill your stomach.

Honeyed Ham Traditionally served as the first dish at every halfling holiday feast, this large ham is brushed with honey, brown sugar, and pineapple glaze.

Neogi Claws A delicacy among the gith residing on the Astral Plane, neogi claws are roasted on hot coals and seasoned with whatever spices the latest raid bought in.

Neogi Rolls Though food isn't a necessity on the Astral Plane, many gith enjoy neogi meat both for its taste and out of spite for the creatures.

Pork Shoulder Especially delicious when doused with wine and slowly braised over a fire, Cormyrian style.

Potato Scone Platter These fried potato scones produce a soft but satisfying crunch when bitten.

Raw Steak A thick cut of tender meat, ringed with a layer of fat.

Sunmelon Sunmelon vines sprawl across gardens from the Chionthar to the Delimbiyr. The fruit is served fresh, pickled, or jellied.

Chevon A simple cut off goat's meat, grilled over a campfire and peppered with roadside herbs.

Grilled Pork Belly Succulent and layered with crispy fat.

Grilled Pork Leg Traditionally roasted over the fires in Mithral Hall, grilled and spiced pork legs are especially popular among dwarven adventurers.

Grilled Rothé Ribs Doused with honey and herbs, these ribs are a popular fare during Midsummer festivities.

Grilled Steak Crisp but juicy, and sprinkled with just the right amount of salt and spices to bring about the beef's natural flavour.

Berry Tart A thick, sugary jam fills every nook and cranny between this tart's buttery crust and fresh berry topping.

Cabbage Vibrantly green and seasoned with a good amount of dirt.

Cormyrian Seafood Soup A spicy tomato base filled with clams, mussels, and shrimps, sprinkled with spring onions and a dash of lemon juice.

Courgette Especially delicious when slowly baked over a fire and spiced with Amnan herbs.

Head of Lettuce This humble head is well past its prime. its outer leaves are slimy and soft, and a thin brown liquid leaks from the stem.

Murky Stew Cooked over a campfire for hours, the ingredients of this sodden dish have lost all resemblance to any foods you know.

Neverwinter Stew This stew gets its rich flavour from a combination of human, elven and dwarven beers.

Spicy Shrimp Soup Many a tavern in Baldur's Gate has its own version off this soup - to be eaten at your own risk.

Stout Stew Food should not fit so snugly or so warmly in the gut - it's like a brothy hug!

Treacle Tart Sugary sweet breadcrumbs stick to whatever it touches.

Vegetable Broth A rich mix of vegetables, simmered for hours and topped with a piece of juicy tofu.

Bunch of Horseradish Some folk believe horseradish cures toothaches, but be warned - it is more likely to just make your eyes water.

Whole Chicken The plucked neck hangs floppily to one side, its dead eyes ever-so-slightly open.

Bagel A chewy roll from the communities of the Greenfields, frequently served with sesame or poppy seeds sprinkled on top.

Baguette A long and hearty loaf, good for sopping up soup or sour cream.

Beregost Blue Wheel The monks of Candlekeep covet wheels of this tangy cheese from nearby Beregost almost as much as they covet knowledge.

Bloodless Pig Meat A few coarse hairs still stick out of the skin on the knee.

Chopped-Up Pig A trail of slimy blood slowly drips from the carcass.

Everything Soup Also called 'Welcome Soup', this broth is named for the halfling tradition of frantically raiding the pantry or garden upon the unexpected arrival of a guest.

Frites These thick-cut chips fried in beef tallow evoke memories of leisurely promenades along partially frozen rivers.

Fruit Porridge This chunky porridge tastes overwhelmingly of bananas.

Honey Comb Comb of sweet honey.

Leg of Mutton Delicious when stewed, smoked, or roasted with onions, rosemary and thyme.

Mashed Potatoes Creamy and smooth, with a note of black pepper and nutmeg.

Mushroom Soup A thick, rich soup to warm both your hands and stomach.

Onion Soup A watery soup of onions and herbs, topped with a slice of stale bread.

Pork Loin Traditionally roasted in the heartlands with apple and cider gravy.

Potato Porridge The only limit to a potato recipe is the cook's imagination.

Potato Wedges Fried, not baked, if the faint aroma of pork fat is any indication.

Puff Pastry Braid A substantial raisin-packed pastry, braided in a style popularized by the halfling chef of the Elfsong Tavern in Baldur's Gate.

Pumpkin Soup Creamy and smooth, this soup tastes like a winter evening spend by a warm hearth.

Roughly-Cut Ham A few coarse hairs still stick out of the skin on the knee.

Sourdough Bread A firm, flaky crust is the hallmark of a sourdough loaf. Concocted in the Pirate Isles, it has recently become popular on the mainland.

Split Pea Soup A chunky soup made of mashed peas and smoked ham, sprinkled with just a tad too much pepper.

Sunflower Seed Bun Never absent from a strongheart halfling's pantry, these little buns are ideal with a chunk of cheese or a bit of sausage.

Suspicious Meat It would be best to believe that this is just a very tall, very skinny pig.

Waterdhavian Cheese Wheel Popular among travellers for its robust and sharp flavour, to say nothing of its peculiarly long shelf life.

White Bread Crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, this bread fills your mouth with a rich, slighty sweer taste.

Boiled Potato A soft, hot potato filled with garlicky butter and herbs.

Fish A thin, slimy layer has formed over its moist scales.

Headless Fish Tiny fish bones stick out from the cut tail.

Pig's Head The longer you stare at it, the longer it stares back.

Banana Bruised and slightly mushy.

Biscuit Its crunchy exterior hides a soft centre and an abundance of sweetened raisins.

Butter Bun Baked up a dozen at a time in warm ovens throughout the heartlands.

Carrot The undervalued stalwart of stews and salads.

Charming Little Egg Round and speckled, there's something appreciably cheerful about an egg. Even the word itself, 'egg.' How frolicsome.

Chicken Egg Fried, boiled, poached: everyone has a favoured method of cooking an egg. The chicken rarely has any say in the matter.

Cinnamon Roll Dusted with cinnamon and doused in vanilla icing, this treat's aroma is almost as delicious as its taste.

Coffee Dark as tar, this coffee was brewed in the Amnian style - strong, bitter, and with a hint of spice.

Dried Pork Sausage Infused with copious amounts of garlic and cooked in mulled wine.

Dried Rope Sausage Infused with copious amounts of garlic and cooked in mulled wine.

Dried Sausage Links Infused with copious amounts of garlic and cooked in mulled wine.

Fire-Spiced Chicken Sausages While fire spices are popular amongst tieflings, most other races will need a sizeable chunk of bread or can of milk to douse the heat these sausages produce.

Fried Rat Skewer Fried until crisp and covered with a mixture of garlic, lime and peppers.

Milk Thin and weak, this milk smells - and tastes - of a barn.

Milk bowl A plain bowl , filled to the brim with fresh milk.

Mixed Coffee The harsh but invigorating coffee in this drink is tempered by a soothing milk tea - best supped in grand plazas of music and blue-pink light.

Onion Classic. Pungent. Versatile. A dietary staple across FaeruÌ‚n, eaten in stews, salads - or even raw.

Orange A colourful citrus favourite grown in the south of the Sword Coast.

Pear Properly ripened, the sugary pear has few culinary rivals. Unripe, it contains all the appeal of a rotheÌ€'s unwashed hide.

Potato A Knobbly, dependable staple of every household across FaeruÌ‚n, poor and wealthy alike.

Red Apple A delight from the orchards of Cormyr: crisp, juicy, and ever-so-slightly tart.

Spicy Pork Sausage Hard, fatty, and filled with the tangiest spices found in the port of Baldur's Gate.

Spicy Sausage Links Hard, fatty, and filled with the tangiest spices found in the port of Baldur's Gate.

Spilled Mashed Potatoes Bits of grass and dirt adorn this pitiful scoop of mashed potatoes.

Stale Bread Slightly leathery and starting to dry out, but better than an empty stomach.

Succulent Pear Impossibly plump, this scrumptious pear looks hale and hearty.

Sweet Potato Roasted, steamed, candied, or fried - there are as many recipes for this versatile root as there are cultures in FaeruÌ‚n.

Tea The Turmishan herbs in this honey-coloured tea leave a light warmth on the tongue.

Tomato This red fruit's bright flavour and plump texture make it popular for a variety of recipes, cooked or raw.

Turnip Easy to grow in the humid Sword Coast and even easier to carry around, turnips end up in many an adventurer's stew.

Beregost Blue Wedge Although this tangy cheese is produced only in in Beregost, the many trade caravans passing through the town distribute it all over the Sword Coast.

Bluecap While bland and tasteless, bluecap spores are your best bet at finding something edible in the Underdark.

Blushcap Mushroom Red and white mushrooms appear in many children's rhymes throughout FaeruÌ‚n.

Durinbold Cheese Wedge Doused in honey and wrapped in chestnut leaves, this creamy sheep milk cheese is known for its distinct nutty taste.

Garlic Beneath this bulb's pungent aroma hides a subtle sweetness and an unrivalled depth of flavour.

Glowcap Mushroom The glowcap is an Underdark traveller's boon, both lighting the way and dazzling the tongue.

Green Grapes Grapes for the table - not for wine - plucked from vines unknown.