All Healing Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Healing sources that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, including duration, properties, and other helpful information.
|Item
|Description
|Damage
|Range
|Cure Wounds
|A creature you touch regains 1d8 (healing) + Spellcasting Modifier hit points. This spell has no effect on undead or constructs.
|1d8 Healing
|1.5m
|Healing Word
|Heal a creature you can see. No effect on undead and constructs.
|1d4 Healing
|18m
|Prayer of Healing
|Heal all allies you can see within range 2d8 + Spellcasting Modifier hit points. Can only be used outside of combat. This spell has no effect on undead and constructs.
|2d8 Healing
|Self 9m
|Mass Healing Word
|Call out words of restoration to heal up to 6 creatures for 1d4 + Spellcasting Modifier hit points. No effect on undead and constructs.
|1d4+3 Healing
|Self 18m