All Healing Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Healing sources that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, including duration, properties, and other helpful information.

Item Description Damage Range Cure Wounds A creature you touch regains 1d8 (healing) + Spellcasting Modifier hit points. This spell has no effect on undead or constructs. 1d8 Healing 1.5m Healing Word Heal a creature you can see. No effect on undead and constructs. 1d4 Healing 18m Prayer of Healing Heal all allies you can see within range 2d8 + Spellcasting Modifier hit points. Can only be used outside of combat. This spell has no effect on undead and constructs. 2d8 Healing Self 9m Mass Healing Word Call out words of restoration to heal up to 6 creatures for 1d4 + Spellcasting Modifier hit points. No effect on undead and constructs. 1d4+3 Healing Self 18m