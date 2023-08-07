All Heavy Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Heavy Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.

Weapon Type Range Effect
Blistering Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m
Blooded Greataxe Greataxe 1.5m Relentless Revenge
When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional +1d4 Slashing damage.
Doom Axe Greataxe 1.5m Edge of Terror
Each strike fills the target with a chilling dread that prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead creatures also get Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.
Everburn Blade Greatsword 1.5m Ever-burning
An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage
Exterminator’s Axe Greataxe 1.5m Scourge of Pests
Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.
Giantbreaker Heavy Crossbow 18m Heavy Hitter
Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 2 turns.
Githyanki Crossbow Heavy Crossbow 18m
Githyanki Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m Psychic Vengeance
When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.
Glaive Glaive 2.5 m
Glaive +1 Glaive 2.5 m
Greataxe Greataxe 1.5m
Greataxe +1 Greataxe 1.5m
Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m
Greatsword +1 Greatsword 1.5m
Halberd Halberd 2.5m
Halberd +1 Halberd 1.5m
Hamarhraft Maul 1.5m Shockwave
When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.
Heavy Crossbow Heavy Crossbow 18m
Heavy Crossbow +1 Heavy Crossbow 18m
Light of Creation Halberd 2.5m Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct
Longbow Longbow 18m
Longbow +1 Longbow 18m
Maul Maul 1.5m
Maul +1 Maul 1.5m
Merregon Halberd Halberd 2.5m
Pike Pike 2.5m
Pike +1 Pike 2.5m
Reinforced Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m
Sorrow Glaive 2.5 m Regret
The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).
Spellthief Longbow 18m Arcane Vehemence
Once per Short Rest, you regain a Level 1 spell slot when you land a critical hit with the Spellthief.
Sussur Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m Silences targets on hit.
Sword Of Justice Greatsword 1.5m Tyr’s Protection
Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Spell ends when the Sword of Justice is unequipped.Applies Shield of Faith to a creature within range.
Range: 18 m / 60 ft
Concentration: Required
Duration: until Long Rest
The Joltshooter Longbow 18m Electric Blood
When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.
Very Heavy Greataxe Greataxe 1.5m

