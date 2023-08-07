All Heavy Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Heavy Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.
|Weapon
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|Blistering Greatsword
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Blooded Greataxe
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Relentless Revenge
When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional +1d4 Slashing damage.
|Doom Axe
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Edge of Terror
Each strike fills the target with a chilling dread that prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead creatures also get Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.
|Everburn Blade
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Ever-burning
An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage
|Exterminator’s Axe
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Scourge of Pests
Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.
|Giantbreaker
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Heavy Hitter
Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 2 turns.
|Githyanki Crossbow
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Githyanki Greatsword
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Psychic Vengeance
When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.
|Glaive
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Glaive +1
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Greataxe
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Greataxe +1
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Greatsword
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Greatsword +1
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Halberd
|Halberd
|2.5m
|Halberd +1
|Halberd
|1.5m
|Hamarhraft
|Maul
|1.5m
|Shockwave
When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.
|Heavy Crossbow
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Heavy Crossbow +1
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Light of Creation
|Halberd
|2.5m
|Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct
|Longbow
|Longbow
|18m
|Longbow +1
|Longbow
|18m
|Maul
|Maul
|1.5m
|Maul +1
|Maul
|1.5m
|Merregon Halberd
|Halberd
|2.5m
|Pike
|Pike
|2.5m
|Pike +1
|Pike
|2.5m
|Reinforced Greatsword
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Sorrow
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Regret
The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).
|Spellthief
|Longbow
|18m
|Arcane Vehemence
Once per Short Rest, you regain a Level 1 spell slot when you land a critical hit with the Spellthief.
|Sussur Greatsword
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Sword Of Justice
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Tyr’s Protection
Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Spell ends when the Sword of Justice is unequipped.Applies Shield of Faith to a creature within range.
Range: 18 m / 60 ft
Concentration: Required
Duration: until Long Rest
|The Joltshooter
|Longbow
|18m
|Electric Blood
When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.
|Very Heavy Greataxe
|Greataxe
|1.5m