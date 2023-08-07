All Heavy Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Blistering Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m

Blooded Greataxe Greataxe 1.5m Relentless Revenge

When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional +1d4 Slashing damage.

Doom Axe Greataxe 1.5m Edge of Terror

Each strike fills the target with a chilling dread that prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead creatures also get Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.

Everburn Blade Greatsword 1.5m Ever-burning

An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage

Exterminator’s Axe Greataxe 1.5m Scourge of Pests

Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.

Giantbreaker Heavy Crossbow 18m Heavy Hitter

Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 2 turns.

Githyanki Crossbow Heavy Crossbow 18m

Githyanki Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m Psychic Vengeance

When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.

Glaive Glaive 2.5 m

Glaive +1 Glaive 2.5 m

Greataxe Greataxe 1.5m

Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m

Halberd Halberd 2.5m

Hamarhraft Maul 1.5m Shockwave

When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.

Heavy Crossbow Heavy Crossbow 18m

Heavy Crossbow +1 Heavy Crossbow 18m

Light of Creation Halberd 2.5m Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct

Longbow Longbow 18m

Longbow +1 Longbow 18m

Maul Maul 1.5m

Merregon Halberd Halberd 2.5m

Pike Pike 2.5m

Reinforced Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m

Sorrow Glaive 2.5 m Regret

The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).

Spellthief Longbow 18m Arcane Vehemence

Once per Short Rest, you regain a Level 1 spell slot when you land a critical hit with the Spellthief.

Sussur Greatsword Greatsword 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

Sword Of Justice Greatsword 1.5m Tyr’s Protection

Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Spell ends when the Sword of Justice is unequipped.Applies Shield of Faith to a creature within range.

Range: 18 m / 60 ft

Concentration: Required

Duration: until Long Rest

The Joltshooter Longbow 18m Electric Blood

When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.