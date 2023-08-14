All Level 4 Spell Slots In Baldur’s Gate 3

Banishment Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.

Blight Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll.

Confusion Befiiddle a group of creatures, causing them to attack at random, wander around aimlessly, and occasionally skip tums in the stupor.

Conjure Minor Elemental Conjure a minor elemental to fight alongside you.

Conjure Minor Elemental: Azer Conjure an azer from the Plane of Fire. It deals both Bludgeoning and Fire damage with its warhammer and can Overheat.

Conjure Minor Elemental: Ice Mephits Conjure two ice mephits from the Elemental Chaos. They can Hurl and Exhale ice, and Explode when they die.

Conjure Minor Elemental: Mud Mephits Conjure two mud mephits from the Elemental Chaos. They can Breathe Mud and Explode when they die.

Conjure Woodland Being Conjure a dryad to fight alongside you. She can use Nature’s Step, Entangle enemies, and Summon a wood woad.

Death Ward Protect a creature from death. The next

time damage would reduce it to 0 hit

points, it remains conscious with 1 hit

point left.

Dimension Door Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally

to a place you can see. The ally cannot be

larger than medium.

Dominate Beast Make a beast fight alongside you. Every

time the beast takes damage, it makes a

Wisdom Saving Throw against your

domination.

Evard’s Black Tentacles Tentacles sprout from the ground, turning the area into

Difficult Terrain, attacking and Smothering creatures

within.

Fire Shield Wreathe your body in flames that shed light in a 10ft radius, provide Resistance to Fire or Cold damage, and retaliate against melee attacks.

Freedom of Movement Snap an ally out of any Stun. Difficult Terrain can‘t slow them down, and they can’t be magically Paralysed or Restrained. If the target is Restrained by non-magical means, it can spend 5ft of movement to Free itself.

Grasping Vine Summon a giant vine capable of dragging creatures toward itself.

Greater Invisibility Turn a creature Invisible. Attacks against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage. Invisibility breaks when you fail increasingly harder Stealth Checks on attacking, casting spells or interacting with items.

Guardian of Faith Call forth a divine guardian that attacks nearby enemies. Every time it deals damage, the guardian loses an equal amount of hit points.

Ice Storm Impel a storm ofhail and ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.

Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere Enclose a target in a sphere of shimmering force, reducing its movement speed by half, and blocking all incoming and outgoing damage.

Phantasmal Killer Haunt a creature with illusions of its greatest fears. It takes 4~40 Psychic damage per turn, can no longer move, and will be easier to hit.

Polymorph Transform a creature into a harmless sheep. If the sheep’s hit points drop to 0, the target reverts to its original form with its original hit points.

Stoneskin Turn a creature’s flesh hard as stone. It takes only half the damage ofall non- magical Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage.