All Level 4 Spell Slots In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including Spell properties and other helpful information.
|Spell
|Description
|Banishment
|Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.
|Blight
|Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll.
|Confusion
|Befiiddle a group of creatures, causing them to attack at random, wander around aimlessly, and occasionally skip tums in the stupor.
|Conjure Minor Elemental
|Conjure a minor elemental to fight alongside you.
|Conjure Minor Elemental: Azer
|Conjure an azer from the Plane of Fire. It deals both Bludgeoning and Fire damage with its warhammer and can Overheat.
|Conjure Minor Elemental: Ice Mephits
|Conjure two ice mephits from the Elemental Chaos. They can Hurl and Exhale ice, and Explode when they die.
|Conjure Minor Elemental: Mud Mephits
|Conjure two mud mephits from the Elemental Chaos. They can Breathe Mud and Explode when they die.
|Conjure Woodland Being
|Conjure a dryad to fight alongside you. She can use Nature’s Step, Entangle enemies, and Summon a wood woad.
|Death Ward
|Protect a creature from death. The next
time damage would reduce it to 0 hit
points, it remains conscious with 1 hit
point left.
|Dimension Door
|Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally
to a place you can see. The ally cannot be
larger than medium.
|Dominate Beast
|Make a beast fight alongside you. Every
time the beast takes damage, it makes a
Wisdom Saving Throw against your
domination.
|Evard’s Black Tentacles
|Tentacles sprout from the ground, turning the area into
Difficult Terrain, attacking and Smothering creatures
within.
|Fire Shield
|Wreathe your body in flames that shed light in a 10ft radius, provide Resistance to Fire or Cold damage, and retaliate against melee attacks.
|Freedom of Movement
|Snap an ally out of any Stun. Difficult Terrain can‘t slow them down, and they can’t be magically Paralysed or Restrained. If the target is Restrained by non-magical means, it can spend 5ft of movement to Free itself.
|Grasping Vine
|Summon a giant vine capable of dragging creatures toward itself.
|Greater Invisibility
|Turn a creature Invisible. Attacks against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage. Invisibility breaks when you fail increasingly harder Stealth Checks on attacking, casting spells or interacting with items.
|Guardian of Faith
|Call forth a divine guardian that attacks nearby enemies. Every time it deals damage, the guardian loses an equal amount of hit points.
|Ice Storm
|Impel a storm ofhail and ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.
|Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere
|Enclose a target in a sphere of shimmering force, reducing its movement speed by half, and blocking all incoming and outgoing damage.
|Phantasmal Killer
|Haunt a creature with illusions of its greatest fears. It takes 4~40 Psychic damage per turn, can no longer move, and will be easier to hit.
|Polymorph
|Transform a creature into a harmless sheep. If the sheep’s hit points drop to 0, the target reverts to its original form with its original hit points.
|Stoneskin
|Turn a creature’s flesh hard as stone. It takes only half the damage ofall non- magical Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage.
|Wall of Fire
|Create a blazing wall of fire, burning anyone who dares stand too close.