All Level 5 Spell Slots In Baldur’s Gate 3

Cloudkill Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5~40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn. The cloud Heavily Obscures everything within it.

Cone of Cold Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.

Conjure Elemental Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.

Conjure Elemental: Air Elemental The air elemental can use Primordial Gales, Gushing Air, and can Shock your foes.

Conjure Elemental: Earth Elemental The earth elemental can use Seismic Strike, Soil-Clogged Slam, and can create sludgy mud surfaces while walloping your foes.

Conjure Elemental: Fire Elemental The fire elemental can use Smouldering Touch, Erupting Cinder, and can make your foes Burn.

Conjure Elemental: Water Elemental The water elemental can use Winter’s Breath, Slam, and can mete out cold punishment upon foes with its fists.

Contagion Poison a target and possibly afflict them with a disease of your choice.

Contagion: Blinding Sickness The target receives Disadvantage on Wisdom Checks and Saving Throws, and is Blinded. Hot fingers of pain push through the creature‘s eyes, impairing its Wisdom.

Contagion: Filth Fever The target receives Disadvantage on Strength Checks, Saving Throws, and Attack Rolls that use Strength. Fever squeezes huge drops of thick oily sweat from the creature’s pores, impairing its Strength.

Contagion: Flesh Rot The target receives Disadvantage on Charisma Checks and is alflicted with Vulnerability to all damage. The creature begins to mortify, becoming a festering flesh sack propped up by bones, impairing its Charisma.

Contagion: Mindfire The target receives Disadvantage on Intelligence Checks and Saving Throws, and is Befuddled. The creature’s brain begins to cook in a rancid stew of hot sour blood, impairing its Intelligence.

Contagion: Seizure The target receives Disadvantage on Dexterity Checks, Saving Throws, and Attack Rolls. Spasms rack the creature, impairing its Dexterity.

Contagion: Slimy Doom The target receives Disadvantage on Constitution Checks and Saving Throws. Whenever they are hit, they get Stunned. Fever squeezes huge drops of thick oily sweat from the creature’s pores, impairing its Strength.

Destructive Wave Create a shockwave of either divine or malevolent thunder that damages nearby creatures and possibly knocks them Prone.

Dispel Evil and Good Aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against you. You can also Break Enchantments that Charm, Frighten, or Possess allies.

Dominate Person Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated.

Flame Strike Make a pillar of divine fire roar down from the heavens like the wrath of affronted angels.

Greater Restoration Touch a creature and negate any Charm, Petrification, Stun, or curse afflicting it.

Hold Monster Paralyse a creature. It can‘t move, act or react. Attacks from within 3m are always Critical I-Iits.

Insect Plague Locusts attack everyone within range, make the area Difficult Terrain, and impose Disadvantage on Perception Checks.

Mass Cure Wounds Unleash a soothing hum of energy that heals you and nearby allies.

Planar Binding Target an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally.

Seeming Disguise up to 4 members ofyour adventuring party.

Telekinesis Throw a creature or object up to 60ft with a thought.Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage.