All Level 6 Spell Slots In Baldur’s Gate 3

Arcane Gate Create two linked teleportation portals.

Blade Barrier Summon a wall of razor-sharp blades that turns the area into Difficult Terrain and damages anyone foolish enough to come close.

Chain Lightning Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 60ft.

Circle of Death Sculpt a massive sphere of entropic energy around a creature. Devastate the target and all surrounding creatures.

Conjure Elemental: Air Myrmidon The myrmidon can cast Invisibility, Electrified Flail, and Raging Vortex.

Conjure Elemental: Earth Myrmidon The myrmidon can cast Muck to Metal, Sludgy Sling, and Burrow.

Conjure Elemental: Fire Myrmidon The myrmidon can cast Scorching Strike, Myrmidon’s lmmolation, and Cinderous Swipe.

Conjure Elemental: Water Myrmidon The myrmidon can cast Hiemal Strike, Healing Vapours, and Explosive Icicle.

Create Undead Raise a corpse as a heinous mummy that fights by your side.

Disintegrate Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50-100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash.

Eyebite Your eyes become black corridors walled in teeth, your gaze capable of inflicting dread, sickness, or putting creatures to sleep. While Concentrating, you may cast Eyebite without expending a spell slot.

Eyebite: Asleep Put a creature to sleep

Eyebite: Panicked Strike Fear deep into a creature’s heart.

Eyebite: Sickened Afflict a creature with Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks.

Flesh to Stone Atrophy a foe, Restraining them until they temporarily turn to stone. The target will Petrify if it does not succeed its Saving Throw within 3 turns.

Globe of Invulnerability Create a barrier that makes creatures and objects inside it Immune to all damage.

Harm Reduce a target‘s maximum hit points, but never below 1.

Heal Heal a target’s wounds and remove Blindness and any diseases.

Heroes’ Feast You and everyone around can’t be poisoned, diseased, or frightened. Your HP increases, and you make Wisdom Saves with Advantage.

Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere Create a ball of chuming ice that can be launched instantly to generate a frosty explosion or stored for later use.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance Cause a creature to start dancing, making it unable to take actions or move. lts attackers have Advantage on Attack Rolls. The dancer has Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Dexterity Saving Throws.

Planar Ally Beseech one of these otherworldly entities for aid.

Sunbeam A beam of brilliant light seats and Blinds all creatures in its path. Until the spell ends, you can recast Sunbeam without expending a spell slot.

Wall of Ice Raise a wall ofsolid ice that deals 10~60 Cold damage to anyone standing in its way. When the ice is broken, it leaves behind a cloud of frigid air that deals 10~60 Cold damage per turn to creatures within.

Wall of Thorns Create a wall of pliable, twisted thorns surrounded by Entangling vines. Creatures can move through the wall, but they take 7~56 Piercing damage per turn, and their movement speed is quartered.