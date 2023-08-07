All Light Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Light Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.
|Weapon
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|Adamantine Scimitar
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Swift Hitter
Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.
|Assassin’s Touch
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Deathly Slumber
Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.
|Broken Club
|Club
|1.5m
|Club
|Club
|1.5m
|Club Of Hill Giant Strength
|Club
|1.5m
|Splinters of a Giant’s Might
Increases Strength to 15.
|Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Dagger +1
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Dragon’s Grasp
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Burned Alive
Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.
|Firestoker
|Hand Crossbow
|15m
|Burned Alive
Deals an additional 1d4Piercing damage to Burning targets
|Githyanki Shortsword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Goblin Scimitar
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Hand Crossbow
|Hand Crossbow
|15m
|Hand Crossbow +1
|Hand Crossbow
|15m
|Handaxe
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Handaxe +1
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Light Hammer
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Light Hammer +1
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Polished Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Ritual Axe
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|The Scourge Mistress’ Bane
Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.
|Ritual Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|The Pain Maiden’s Blessing
After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.
Blood Sacrifice
Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4Damage TypesSlashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Salami
|Club
|1.5m
|Scimitar
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Scimitar +1
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Scrap Sword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword +1
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword Of First Blood
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Break the Unbroken
Deal an additional 1d8Piercing damage to targets that still have all their hitpoints.
|Sickle
|Sickle
|1.5m
|Sickle Of Boooal
|Sickle
|1.5m
|BOOOAL’s Blessing
The wielder has Advantage on Attack Rolls against Bleeding creatures, as long as there are kuo-toa to worship BOOOAL.
|Skybreaker
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Searing Smite
Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.
|Speedy Reply
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Nimble Attack
When the wielder hits an enemy with this weapon, they gain Momentum for 2 turns.
|Steelforged Sword
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Sussur Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Sussur Sickle
|Sickle
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Torch
|Club
|1.5m
|Twisting Branch
|Club
|1.5m
|Whipping Cane
|Club
|1.5m
|Worgfang
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Goblin’s Undoing
Goblins have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against the wielder.