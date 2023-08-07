All Light Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Adamantine Scimitar Scimitar 1.5m Swift Hitter

Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.

Assassin’s Touch Dagger 1.5m Deathly Slumber

Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.

Broken Club Club 1.5m

Club Club 1.5m

Club Of Hill Giant Strength Club 1.5m Splinters of a Giant’s Might

Increases Strength to 15.

Dagger Dagger 1.5m

Dragon’s Grasp Handaxe 1.5m Burned Alive

Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.

Firestoker Hand Crossbow 15m Burned Alive

Deals an additional 1d4Piercing damage to Burning targets

Githyanki Shortsword Shortsword 1.5m

Goblin Scimitar Scimitar 1.5m

Hand Crossbow Hand Crossbow 15m

Hand Crossbow +1 Hand Crossbow 15m

Handaxe Handaxe 1.5m

Light Hammer Light Hammer 1.5m

Light Hammer +1 Light Hammer 1.5m

Polished Dagger Dagger 1.5m

Ritual Axe Handaxe 1.5m The Scourge Mistress’ Bane

Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.

Ritual Dagger Dagger 1.5m The Pain Maiden’s Blessing

After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.

Blood Sacrifice

Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4Damage TypesSlashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.

Salami Club 1.5m

Scimitar Scimitar 1.5m

Scrap Sword Shortsword 1.5m

Shortsword Shortsword 1.5m

Shortsword Of First Blood Shortsword 1.5m Break the Unbroken

Deal an additional 1d8Piercing damage to targets that still have all their hitpoints.

Sickle Sickle 1.5m

Sickle Of Boooal Sickle 1.5m BOOOAL’s Blessing

The wielder has Advantage on Attack Rolls against Bleeding creatures, as long as there are kuo-toa to worship BOOOAL.

Skybreaker Light Hammer 1.5m Searing Smite

Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.

Speedy Reply Scimitar 1.5m Nimble Attack

When the wielder hits an enemy with this weapon, they gain Momentum for 2 turns.

Steelforged Sword Shortsword 1.5m

Sussur Dagger Dagger 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

Sussur Sickle Sickle 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

Torch Club 1.5m

Twisting Branch Club 1.5m

Whipping Cane Club 1.5m