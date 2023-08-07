All Lightning Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Shocking Grasp Lightning springs from your hand and prevents the target from taking reactions. You have Advantage when using this spell on creatures wearing metal armour. 1d8 Lightning 1.5m

Witch Bolt Call forth a beam of crackling energy and link yourself to the target through an arc of lightning. Each turn, you can activate the arc to automatically deal an additional 1d12 Lightning Damage. 1d12 Lightning 18m

Call Lightning Call down lightning to hit all targets within range. Each turn, can call down lightning again without expending a spell slot. 3d10 Lightning 18m

Light of Creation Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct

The Joltshooter When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.

The Sparky Points When the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.

The Spellsparkler When the wielder deals damage with a spell or cantrip, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.Important Note: This effect applies per enemy damaged meaning that multi-target and area of effect spells generate 2 charges per damaged enemy.

The Lifebringer When the wearer gains LIghtning Charges, they also gain 3 Temporary Hit Points. The temporary Hit Points disappear if the wearer runs out of Lightning Charges.

The Jolty Vest When the wearer takes damage while having Lightning Charges, the attacker must succed a Dexterity Saving Throw or become Shocked.

The Real Sparky Sparkswall Release a blast of electricity. Consume 4 Lightning Charges to create a Lightning Aura. The initial blast Jolts nearby enemies and possibly deals 1d6 Lightning Damage.