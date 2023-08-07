All Necrotic Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Chill Touch Assail a creature with the chill of the grave and prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead also receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. 1d8 Necrotic 18m

Arms of Hadar Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions. 2d6 Necrotic Self 3m

Hex Curse a creature so it takes additional damage whenever you attack it and to inflict Disadvantage on Ability Checks with an Ability of your choosing. If the target dies before the spell ends, you can use a bonus action to hex a new creature. 1d6 Necrotic 18m

Inflict Wounds Putrefy a creature with the nectrotic energy filling your hands. 3d10 Necrotic 1.5m

Vampiric Touch Touch an enemy to syphon their life force. You regain half as many hit points as hit points as the damage they take. For 10 turns, you can use Vampiric Touch again without expending an additional spell slot. 3d6 Necrotic 1.5m

Loviatar’s Scourge Grants Resistance to Necrotic damage. Deals an additional 1d6Necrotic damage to nearby targets, including the wielder. Due to the Resistance granted by the weapon, the wielder takes only 1~3Necrotic damage. However, nearby allies take full damage.

Assassin’s Touch Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.