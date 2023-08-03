All One-Handed Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Sparky Points 1d6 Piercing Trident 2m Electric Blood:

When the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.

Battleaxe 1d8 Slashing Battleaxe 1.5m

Battleaxe +1 1d8+1 Slashing Battleaxe 1.5m

Club 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m

Whipping Cane 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m

Broken Club 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m

Twisting Branch 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m

Club Of Hill Giant Strength 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m Splinters of a Giant’s Might:

Increases Strength to 15.

Salami 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m

Dagger +1 1d4+1 Piercing Dagger 1.5m

Dagger 1d4 Piercing Dagger 1.5m

Ritual Dagger 1d4 Piercing Dagger 1.5m The Pain Maiden’s Blessing:

After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.

Blood Sacrifice:

Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4 Slashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.

Sussur Dagger 1d4+1 Piercing Dagger 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

Worgfang 1d4 Piercing Dagger 1.5m Goblin’s Undoing: Goblins have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against the wielder.

Handaxe 1d6 Slashing Handaxe 1.5m

Handaxe +1 1d6+1 Slashing Handaxe 1.5m

Dragon’s Grasp 1d6 Slashing Handaxe 1.5m Burned Alive:

Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.

Ritual Axe 1d6 Slashing Handaxe 1.5m The Scourge Mistress’ Bane:

Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.

Hand Crossbow 1d6 Slashing Hand Crossbow 15m

Firestoker 1d6 Piercing Hand Crossbow 15m Burned Alive:

Deals an additional 1d4Piercing damage to Burning targets

Hand Crossbow +1 1d6+1 Piercing Hand Crossbow 15m

Javelin 1d6 Piercing Javelin 1.5m

Javelin +1 1d6+1 Piercing Javelin 1.5 m

Boooal’s Arms 1d6 Piercing Javelin 1.5m

Light Hammer 1d8 Bludgeoning Light Hammer 1.5m

Light Hammer +1 1d4+1 Bludgeoning Light Hammer 1.5m

Skybreaker 1d4+1 Bludgeoning Light Hammer 1.5m Searing Smite:

Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.

Longsword 1d8 Slashing Longsword 1.5m

Longsword +1 1d8+1 Slashing Longsword 1.5m

Githyanki Longsword 1d8+1 Slashing Longsword 1.5m

Phalar Aluve 1d10+1 Slashing Longsword 1.5m

Adamantine Longsword 1d8 Slashing Longsword 1.5m Versatile Hitter:

Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn if you are holding it in one hand, and 2 turns if you are holding it in both.

Mace 1d6 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m

Crude Mace 1d6 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m

Loviatar’s Scourge 1d6 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m Willing Whip:

Grants Resistance to Necrotic damage. Deals an additional 1d6Necrotic damage to nearby targets, including the wielder. Due to the Resistance granted by the weapon, the wielder takes only 1~3Necrotic damage. However, nearby allies take full damage.

Mace +1 1d6+1 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m

Shattered Flail 1d6+2 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m Yeenoghu’s Gift:

Hitting an enemy with this weapon heals the wielder for 1d6Hit Points – but they can go Mad if they don’t continue hitting an enemy each turn.

Mad

Hostile to everyone in the vicinity. Duration: 1 turn

Xyanyde 1d6 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m Xyanyde’s Fire:

Once per Short Rest, when the wielder misses an attack with this weapon, the target is encased in Faerie Fire.

Adamantine Mace 1d6 Bludgeoning Mace 1.5m Swift Hitter:

Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.

Morningstar 1d8 Piercing Morningstar 1.5m

Morningstar +1 1d8+1 Piercing Morningstar 1.5m

Quarterstaff 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m

Corellon’s Grace 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Unhampered Resistance:

If the wielder is attacked while not wearing armour, they receive a +1d4 bonus to Saving Throws.

Nature’s Snare 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Fly Trap:

Chance to Ensnare target if it is not a plant or a beast.

Quarterstaff +1 1d6+1 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m

Rain Dancer 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Create Water:

Cast the spell Create Water once per Short Rest.

Staff Of Crones 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Ray of Sickness:

Once per Long Rest, you can cast Ray of Sickness.

Mourning Frost 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Heart of Ice:

When you cast a spell or cantrip on an enemy, inflict Frostbite for 1 turn.

Staff Of Arcane Blessing 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Mystra’s Blessing:

Bless grants an additional 1d4 to Saving Throws and Weapon Attack Rolls, and an additional 2d4 to Spell Attack Rolls.

Ritual Staff 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m

Staff 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m

Creation’s Echo 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Elemental Resonance:

If the wielder deals Acid, Fire, Lightning, Radiant, or Necrotic damage, it becomes resistant to that damage type for 2 turns.

Pale Oak 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m Faithwarden’s Stride:

Druidic vines cannot Ensnare you and do not count as Difficult Terrain.

Faithwarden’s Vines:

Vines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them ( STR Save to avoid becoming Entangled). ActionRange: 18 m / 60 ft

AoE: 3 m / 10 ft (Radius)

Duration: 10 turns

Concentration

Always Prepared

Recharge: Long Rest

Spiderstep Staff 1d6 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 1.5m

Rapier 1d8 Piercing Rapier 1.5m

Rapier +1 1d8+1 Piercing Rapier 1.5m

Sword Of Screams 1d8 Piercing Rapier 1.5m Weeping:

Weapon deals an additional 1d4Psychic damage.

Goblin Scimitar 1d6 Slashing Scimitar 1.5m

Scimitar 1d6 Slashing Scimitar 1.5m

Scimitar +1 1d6+1 Slashing Scimitar 1.5m

Adamantine Scimitar 1d6 Slashing Scimitar 1.5m Swift Hitter:

Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.

Scrap Sword 1d6 Piercing Shortsword 1.5m

Steelforged Sword 1d6+1 Piercing Shortsword 1.5m

Shortsword 1d6 Piercing Shortsword 1.5m

Shortsword Of First Blood 1d6 Piercing Shortsword 1.5m Break the Unbroken:

Deal an additional 1d8Piercing damage to targets that still have all their hitpoints.

Shortsword +1 1d6+1 Piercing Shortsword 1.5m

Githyanki Shortsword 1d6 Piercing Shortsword 1.5m

Practice Sword 1d4 Bludgeoning Shortsword 1.5m

Sickle 1d4 Slashing Sickle 1.5m

Sickle Of Boooal 2d4 Slashing Sickle 1.5m BOOOAL’s Blessing:

The wielder has Advantage on Attack Rolls against Bleeding creatures, as long as there are kuo-toa to worship BOOOAL.

Sussur Sickle 1d4+1 Slashing Sickle 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

The Watcher’s Guide 1d6 Piercing Spear 1.5m Death’s Promise:

When the spear misses its target, the wielder’s next Attack Roll against that target has Advantage.

Jagged Spear 1d6 Piercing Spear 1.5m Torturous Edges:

Tortured creatures may receive Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws. Triggered when hitting a target with this weapon

Duration: 2 turns

CHA Save to negate

Spear 1d6 Piercing Spear 1.5m

Spear +1 1d6+1 Piercing Spear 1.5m

Vision Of The Absolute 1d6 Piercing Spear 1.5m Absolute Night:

Chance to Blind target. Deals an additional 2d6Piercing damage to certain creatures that sport multiple sets of eyes. DEX Save (DC 8) to negate Blind

Duration: 2 turns

Trident 1d6 Piercing Trident 1.5m

Trident +1 1d6+1 Piercing Trident 1.5m

War Pick 1d8 Piercing War Pick 1.5m

War Pick +1 1d8+1 Piercing War Pick 1.5m

Deep Delver 1d8 Piercing War Pick 1.5m Dig Deep:

Inflicts Shattered on hit.When attacking a Shattered target, deal an additional 1d4Piercing damage.

Intransigent Warhammer 1d8 Bludgeoning Warhammer 1.5m Impulse Blast:

Knocks nearby creatures Prone after killing a target or landing a Critical Hit.

Faithbreaker 1d8+1 Bludgeoning Warhammer 1.5m

Warhammer 1d8 Bludgeoning Warhammer 1.5m

Warhammer +1 1d8+1 Bludgeoning Warhammer 1.5m

The Spellsparkler 1d8 Bludgeoning Quarterstave 2m Electric Veins:

When the wielder deals damage with a spell or cantrip, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.Important Note: This effect applies per enemy damaged meaning that multi-target and area of effect spells generate 2 charges per damaged enemy.

Torch 1d4 Bludgeoning Club 1.5m

Assassin’s Touch 1d4 Piercing Dagger 1.5m Deathly Slumber:

Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.

Polished Dagger 1d4+3 Piercing Dagger 1.5m

Battle-Worn Blade 1d8+1 Slashing Longsword 1.5m