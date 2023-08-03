All One-Handed Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the One-Handed Weapons that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Item in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, such as where to get it and other helpful information.
|Item
|Damage
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|The Sparky Points
|1d6 Piercing
|Trident
|2m
|Electric Blood:
When the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.
|Battleaxe
|1d8 Slashing
|Battleaxe
|1.5m
|Battleaxe +1
|1d8+1 Slashing
|Battleaxe
|1.5m
|Club
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Whipping Cane
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Broken Club
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Twisting Branch
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Club Of Hill Giant Strength
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Splinters of a Giant’s Might:
Increases Strength to 15.
|Salami
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Dagger +1
|1d4+1 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Dagger
|1d4 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Ritual Dagger
|1d4 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|The Pain Maiden’s Blessing:
After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.
Blood Sacrifice:
Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4 Slashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Sussur Dagger
|1d4+1 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Worgfang
|1d4 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Goblin’s Undoing: Goblins have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against the wielder.
|Handaxe
|1d6 Slashing
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Handaxe +1
|1d6+1 Slashing
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Dragon’s Grasp
|1d6 Slashing
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Burned Alive:
Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.
|Ritual Axe
|1d6 Slashing
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|The Scourge Mistress’ Bane:
Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.
|Hand Crossbow
|1d6 Slashing
|Hand Crossbow
|15m
|Firestoker
|1d6 Piercing
|Hand Crossbow
|15m
|Burned Alive:
Deals an additional 1d4Piercing damage to Burning targets
|Hand Crossbow +1
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Hand Crossbow
|15m
|Javelin
|1d6 Piercing
|Javelin
|1.5m
|Javelin +1
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Javelin
|1.5 m
|Boooal’s Arms
|1d6 Piercing
|Javelin
|1.5m
|Light Hammer
|1d8 Bludgeoning
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Light Hammer +1
|1d4+1 Bludgeoning
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Skybreaker
|1d4+1 Bludgeoning
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Searing Smite:
Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.
|Longsword
|1d8 Slashing
|Longsword
|1.5m
|Longsword +1
|1d8+1 Slashing
|Longsword
|1.5m
|Githyanki Longsword
|1d8+1 Slashing
|Longsword
|1.5m
|Phalar Aluve
|1d10+1 Slashing
|Longsword
|1.5m
|Adamantine Longsword
|1d8 Slashing
|Longsword
|1.5m
|Versatile Hitter:
Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn if you are holding it in one hand, and 2 turns if you are holding it in both.
|Mace
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Crude Mace
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Loviatar’s Scourge
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Willing Whip:
Grants Resistance to Necrotic damage. Deals an additional 1d6Necrotic damage to nearby targets, including the wielder. Due to the Resistance granted by the weapon, the wielder takes only 1~3Necrotic damage. However, nearby allies take full damage.
|Mace +1
|1d6+1 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Shattered Flail
|1d6+2 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Yeenoghu’s Gift:
Hitting an enemy with this weapon heals the wielder for 1d6Hit Points – but they can go Mad if they don’t continue hitting an enemy each turn.
Mad
Hostile to everyone in the vicinity. Duration: 1 turn
|Xyanyde
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Xyanyde’s Fire:
Once per Short Rest, when the wielder misses an attack with this weapon, the target is encased in Faerie Fire.
|Adamantine Mace
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Mace
|1.5m
|Swift Hitter:
Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.
|Morningstar
|1d8 Piercing
|Morningstar
|1.5m
|Morningstar +1
|1d8+1 Piercing
|Morningstar
|1.5m
|Quarterstaff
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Corellon’s Grace
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Unhampered Resistance:
If the wielder is attacked while not wearing armour, they receive a +1d4 bonus to Saving Throws.
|Nature’s Snare
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Fly Trap:
Chance to Ensnare target if it is not a plant or a beast.
|Quarterstaff +1
|1d6+1 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Rain Dancer
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Create Water:
Cast the spell Create Water once per Short Rest.
|Staff Of Crones
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Ray of Sickness:
Once per Long Rest, you can cast Ray of Sickness.
|Mourning Frost
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Heart of Ice:
When you cast a spell or cantrip on an enemy, inflict Frostbite for 1 turn.
|Staff Of Arcane Blessing
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Mystra’s Blessing:
Bless grants an additional 1d4 to Saving Throws and Weapon Attack Rolls, and an additional 2d4 to Spell Attack Rolls.
|Ritual Staff
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Staff
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Creation’s Echo
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Elemental Resonance:
If the wielder deals Acid, Fire, Lightning, Radiant, or Necrotic damage, it becomes resistant to that damage type for 2 turns.
|Pale Oak
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Faithwarden’s Stride:
Druidic vines cannot Ensnare you and do not count as Difficult Terrain.
Faithwarden’s Vines:
Vines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them ( STR Save to avoid becoming Entangled). ActionRange: 18 m / 60 ft
AoE: 3 m / 10 ft (Radius)
Duration: 10 turns
Concentration
Always Prepared
Recharge: Long Rest
|Spiderstep Staff
|1d6 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|1.5m
|Rapier
|1d8 Piercing
|Rapier
|1.5m
|Rapier +1
|1d8+1 Piercing
|Rapier
|1.5m
|Sword Of Screams
|1d8 Piercing
|Rapier
|1.5m
|Weeping:
Weapon deals an additional 1d4Psychic damage.
|Goblin Scimitar
|1d6 Slashing
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Scimitar
|1d6 Slashing
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Scimitar +1
|1d6+1 Slashing
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Adamantine Scimitar
|1d6 Slashing
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Swift Hitter:
Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 1 turn.
|Scrap Sword
|1d6 Piercing
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Steelforged Sword
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword
|1d6 Piercing
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Shortsword Of First Blood
|1d6 Piercing
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Break the Unbroken:
Deal an additional 1d8Piercing damage to targets that still have all their hitpoints.
|Shortsword +1
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Githyanki Shortsword
|1d6 Piercing
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Practice Sword
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Shortsword
|1.5m
|Sickle
|1d4 Slashing
|Sickle
|1.5m
|Sickle Of Boooal
|2d4 Slashing
|Sickle
|1.5m
|BOOOAL’s Blessing:
The wielder has Advantage on Attack Rolls against Bleeding creatures, as long as there are kuo-toa to worship BOOOAL.
|Sussur Sickle
|1d4+1 Slashing
|Sickle
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|The Watcher’s Guide
|1d6 Piercing
|Spear
|1.5m
|Death’s Promise:
When the spear misses its target, the wielder’s next Attack Roll against that target has Advantage.
|Jagged Spear
|1d6 Piercing
|Spear
|1.5m
|Torturous Edges:
Tortured creatures may receive Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws. Triggered when hitting a target with this weapon
Duration: 2 turns
CHA Save to negate
|Spear
|1d6 Piercing
|Spear
|1.5m
|Spear +1
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Spear
|1.5m
|Vision Of The Absolute
|1d6 Piercing
|Spear
|1.5m
|Absolute Night:
Chance to Blind target. Deals an additional 2d6Piercing damage to certain creatures that sport multiple sets of eyes. DEX Save (DC 8) to negate Blind
Duration: 2 turns
|Trident
|1d6 Piercing
|Trident
|1.5m
|Trident +1
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Trident
|1.5m
|War Pick
|1d8 Piercing
|War Pick
|1.5m
|War Pick +1
|1d8+1 Piercing
|War Pick
|1.5m
|Deep Delver
|1d8 Piercing
|War Pick
|1.5m
|Dig Deep:
Inflicts Shattered on hit.When attacking a Shattered target, deal an additional 1d4Piercing damage.
|Intransigent Warhammer
|1d8 Bludgeoning
|Warhammer
|1.5m
|Impulse Blast:
Knocks nearby creatures Prone after killing a target or landing a Critical Hit.
|Faithbreaker
|1d8+1 Bludgeoning
|Warhammer
|1.5m
|Warhammer
|1d8 Bludgeoning
|Warhammer
|1.5m
|Warhammer +1
|1d8+1 Bludgeoning
|Warhammer
|1.5m
|The Spellsparkler
|1d8 Bludgeoning
|Quarterstave
|2m
|Electric Veins:
When the wielder deals damage with a spell or cantrip, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.Important Note: This effect applies per enemy damaged meaning that multi-target and area of effect spells generate 2 charges per damaged enemy.
|Torch
|1d4 Bludgeoning
|Club
|1.5m
|Assassin’s Touch
|1d4 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Deathly Slumber:
Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.
|Polished Dagger
|1d4+3 Piercing
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Battle-Worn Blade
|1d8+1 Slashing
|Longsword
|1.5m
|Speedy Reply
|1d6 Slashing
|Scimitar
|1.5m
|Nimble Attack:
When the wielder hits an enemy with this weapon, they gain Momentum for 2 turns.