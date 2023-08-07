All Poison Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Poison Damage sources that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell or Weapon in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, including duration, properties, and other helpful information.

Item Description Damage Range Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. 1d12 Poison 3m Ray of Sickness Call forth a ray of sickening energy. Deals 2d8 Poison damage and possibly Poisons the target. When Poisoned, the target suffers Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks. 2d8 Poison 18m Poisoner’s Robe When the wearer casts a spell that deals Poison damage, it deals an additional 1d4 Poison Damage. Herbalist’s Gloves If the wearer heals a Poisoned creature, it is no longer Poisoned. Broodmother’s Revenge Whenever the wearer is healed, its weapon drips with poison, and deals additional Poison damage. Ring Of Poison Resistance Resistance to Poison Damage