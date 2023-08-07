All Radiant Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Sacred Flame Conjure a flame-like radiance that deals 1d8 Radiant. 1d8 Radiant 18m

Guiding Bolt Call forth a beam of light. Deals 4d6 Radiant damage and grants Advantage on the next Attack Roll against the target. 4d6 Radiant 18m

Branding Smite Your weapon gleams with astral radiance as you strike and possibly marks your target with light, preventing it from turning Invisible. If the spellcaster misses the initial Attack, the spell slot and Bonus Action are not consumed. This spell will work with Ranged weaponry. 2d6 Radiant Weapon Range

Moonbeam Call down a silvery beam of pale light that deals 2d10 Radiant damage to any creatures that enters it or starts its turn in the light. You can use an action to move the beam 18m. On a successful save, targets still take half damage. 2d10 Radiant 18m