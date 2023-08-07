All Thrown Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Thrown Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.
|Weapon
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|Assassin’s Touch
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Deathly Slumber
Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.
|Boooal’s Arms
|Javelin
|1.5m
|Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Dagger +1
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Dragon’s Grasp
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Burned Alive
Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.
|Handaxe
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Handaxe +1
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|Jagged Spear
|Spear
|1.5m
|Torturous Edges
Tortured creatures may receive Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws. Triggered when hitting a target with this weapon
Duration: 2 turns
CHA Save to negate
|Javelin
|Javelin
|1.5m
|Javelin +1
|Javelin
|1.5 m
|Light Hammer
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Light Hammer +1
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Pitchfork
|Spear
|1.5m
|Polished Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Ritual Axe
|Handaxe
|1.5m
|The Scourge Mistress’ Bane
Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.
|Ritual Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|The Pain Maiden’s Blessing
After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.
Blood Sacrifice
Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4Damage TypesSlashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Skybreaker
|Light Hammer
|1.5m
|Searing Smite
Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.
|Spear
|Spear
|1.5m
|Spear +1
|Spear
|1.5m
|Sussur Dagger
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Sussur Sickle
|Sickle
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|The Sparky Points
|Trident
|1.5m
|Electric Blood
When the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.
|The Watcher’s Guide
|Spear
|1.5m
|Death’s Promise
When the spear misses its target, the wielder’s next Attack Roll against that target has Advantage.
|Trident
|Trident
|1.5m
|Trident +1
|Trident
|1.5m
|Vision Of The Absolute
|Spear
|1.5m
|Absolute Night
Chance to Blind target. Deals an additional 2d6Piercing damage to certain creatures that sport multiple sets of eyes. DEX Save (DC 8) to negate Blind
Duration: 2 turns
|Worgfang
|Dagger
|1.5m
|Goblin’s Undoing
Goblins have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against the wielder.