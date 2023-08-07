All Thrown Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Thrown Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.

Weapon Type Range Effect
Assassin’s Touch Dagger 1.5m Deathly Slumber
Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.
Boooal’s Arms Javelin 1.5m
Dagger Dagger 1.5m
Dagger +1 Dagger 1.5m
Dragon’s Grasp Handaxe 1.5m Burned Alive
Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.
Handaxe Handaxe 1.5m
Handaxe +1 Handaxe 1.5m
Jagged Spear Spear 1.5m Torturous Edges
Tortured creatures may receive Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws. Triggered when hitting a target with this weapon
Duration: 2 turns
CHA Save to negate
Javelin Javelin 1.5m
Javelin +1 Javelin 1.5 m
Light Hammer Light Hammer 1.5m
Light Hammer +1 Light Hammer 1.5m
Pitchfork Spear 1.5m
Polished Dagger Dagger 1.5m
Ritual Axe Handaxe 1.5m The Scourge Mistress’ Bane
Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.
Ritual Dagger Dagger 1.5m The Pain Maiden’s Blessing
After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.
Blood Sacrifice
Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4Damage TypesSlashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
Skybreaker Light Hammer 1.5m Searing Smite
Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.
Spear Spear 1.5m
Spear +1 Spear 1.5m
Sussur Dagger Dagger 1.5m Silences targets on hit.
Sussur Sickle Sickle 1.5m Silences targets on hit.
The Sparky Points Trident 1.5m Electric Blood
When the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.
The Watcher’s Guide Spear 1.5m Death’s Promise
When the spear misses its target, the wielder’s next Attack Roll against that target has Advantage.
Trident Trident 1.5m
Trident +1 Trident 1.5m
Vision Of The Absolute Spear 1.5m Absolute Night
Chance to Blind target. Deals an additional 2d6Piercing damage to certain creatures that sport multiple sets of eyes. DEX Save (DC 8) to negate Blind
Duration: 2 turns
Worgfang Dagger 1.5m Goblin’s Undoing
Goblins have Disadvantage on Attack Rolls against the wielder.

