All Thrown Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Assassin’s Touch Dagger 1.5m Deathly Slumber

Deals an additional 1d4Necrotic damage to creatures that are Knocked Out or Sleeping.

Dagger Dagger 1.5m

Dragon’s Grasp Handaxe 1.5m Burned Alive

Deals an additional +1d4 Slashing damage to Burning targets.

Handaxe Handaxe 1.5m

Jagged Spear Spear 1.5m Torturous Edges

Tortured creatures may receive Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws. Triggered when hitting a target with this weapon

Duration: 2 turns

CHA Save to negate

Javelin Javelin 1.5m

Javelin +1 Javelin 1.5 m

Light Hammer Light Hammer 1.5m

Light Hammer +1 Light Hammer 1.5m

Pitchfork Spear 1.5m

Polished Dagger Dagger 1.5m

Ritual Axe Handaxe 1.5m The Scourge Mistress’ Bane

Chance to inflict a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws on target. If the attacker still has 25% or more Hit Points, they take 1d6Piercing damage themselves.

Ritual Dagger Dagger 1.5m The Pain Maiden’s Blessing

After a successful attack with this dagger, the wielder receives a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of their next turn.

Blood Sacrifice

Pain is a path to power. Take 1d4Damage TypesSlashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.

Skybreaker Light Hammer 1.5m Searing Smite

Once per Long Rest, you can cast Searing Smite.

Spear Spear 1.5m

Sussur Dagger Dagger 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

Sussur Sickle Sickle 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

The Sparky Points Trident 1.5m Electric Blood

When the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.

The Watcher’s Guide Spear 1.5m Death’s Promise

When the spear misses its target, the wielder’s next Attack Roll against that target has Advantage.

Trident Trident 1.5m

Vision Of The Absolute Spear 1.5m Absolute Night

Chance to Blind target. Deals an additional 2d6Piercing damage to certain creatures that sport multiple sets of eyes. DEX Save (DC 8) to negate Blind

Duration: 2 turns