All Thunder Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Thunderous Smite Your weapon rings with thunder as you strike, pushing your target 3m away and possibly knocking it Prone. If the spellcaster misses the initial Attack, the spell slot and Bonus Action are not consumed. 2d6 Thunder Weapon Range

Thunderwave Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects. 2d8 Thunder Self 5m

Shatter Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage. 3d8 Thunder 18m

Hamarhraft When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.