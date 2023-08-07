All Thunder Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Thunder Damage sources that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell or Armor in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, including duration, properties, and other helpful information.
|Item
|Description
|Damage
|Range
|Thunderous Smite
|Your weapon rings with thunder as you strike, pushing your target 3m away and possibly knocking it Prone. If the spellcaster misses the initial Attack, the spell slot and Bonus Action are not consumed.
|2d6 Thunder
|Weapon Range
|Thunderwave
|Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects.
|2d8 Thunder
|Self 5m
|Shatter
|Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage.
|3d8 Thunder
|18m
|Hamarhraft
|When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.
|Ring Of Absolute Force
|Release a wave of thunderous force. It deals 2d8 Thunder damage and pushed away creatures and objects. Recharge Once per Short Rest