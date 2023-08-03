All Two-Handed Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Two-Handed Weapon that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Item in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, such as where to get it and other helpful information.  

Item Damage One-Handed Type Range Effect  
Halberd 1d10 Slashing Halberd 2.5m    
Halberd +1 1d10+1 Slashing Halberd 1.5m    
Light of Creation 1d10+1 Slashing Halberd 2.5m Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct  
Glaive 1d10 Slashing Glaive 2.5 m    
Glaive +2 1d10+2 Slashing Glaive 2.5 m    
Sorrow 1d10+1 Slashing Glaive 2.5 m Regret The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).  
Blooded Greataxe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m Relentless Revenge When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional +1d4 Slashing damage.  
Doom Axe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m Edge of Terror Each strike fills the target with a chilling dread that prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead creatures also get Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.  
Greataxe +1 1d12+1 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m    
Exterminator’s Axe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m Scourge of Pests Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.  
Greataxe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m    
Very Heavy Greataxe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m    
Greatclub 1d8 Bludgeoning Greatclub 1.5m    
Greatclub +1 1d8+1 Bludgeoning Greatclub 1.5m    
Everburn Blade 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Ever-burning An arcane flame that cannot be quenched.Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4Fire damage  
Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m    
Reinforced Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m    
Greatsword +1 2d6+1 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m    
Sussur Greatsword 2d6+1 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Silences targets on hit.  
Sword Of Justice 2d6+1 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Tyr’s Protection Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Spell ends when the Sword of Justice is unequipped.Applies Shield of Faith to a creature within range. Range: 18 m / 60 ft Concentration: Required Duration: until Long Rest  
Githyanki Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Psychic Vengeance When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.  
Blistering Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m    
Heavy Crossbow 1d10 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m    
Heavy Crossbow +1 1d10+1 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m    
Githyanki Crossbow 1d10 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m    
Giantbreaker 1d10 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m Heavy Hitter Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 2 turns.  
Light Crossbow 1d8 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m    
Light Crossbow +1 1d8+1 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m    
Sharran Crossbow 1d8+1 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m    
Longbow 1d8 Piercing Longbow 18m    
Longbow +1 1d8+1 Piercing Longbow 18m    
Spellthief 1d8 Piercing Longbow 18m Arcane Vehemence Once per Short Rest, you regain a Level 1 spell slot when you land a critical hit with the Spellthief.  
The Joltshooter 1d8+2 Piercing Longbow 18m Electric Blood When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.  
Maul 2d6 Bludgeoning Maul 1.5m    
Maul +1 2d6+1 Bludgeoning Maul 1.5m    
Pike 1d10 Piercing Pike 2.5m    
Pike +1 1d10+1 Piercing Pike 2.5m    
Goblin Bow 1d6 Piercing Shortbow 18m    
Shortbow 1d6 Piercing Shortbow 18m    
Shortbow +1 1d6+1 Piercing Shortbow 18m    
Pitchfork 1d6 Piercing Spear 1.5m    
Pickaxe 1d8 Piercing War Pick 1.5m    
Makeshift Crossbow 1d4 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m    
Makeshift Bow 1d4 Piercing Shortbow 18m    
Hamarhraft 2d6 Bludgeoning Maul 1.5m Shockwave When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.  

