All Two-Handed Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Halberd 1d10 Slashing Halberd 2.5m

Halberd +1 1d10+1 Slashing Halberd 1.5m

Light of Creation 1d10+1 Slashing Halberd 2.5m Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct

Glaive 1d10 Slashing Glaive 2.5 m

Glaive +2 1d10+2 Slashing Glaive 2.5 m

Sorrow 1d10+1 Slashing Glaive 2.5 m Regret The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).

Blooded Greataxe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m Relentless Revenge When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional +1d4 Slashing damage.

Doom Axe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m Edge of Terror Each strike fills the target with a chilling dread that prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead creatures also get Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.

Greataxe +1 1d12+1 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m

Exterminator’s Axe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m Scourge of Pests Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.

Greataxe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m

Very Heavy Greataxe 1d12 Slashing Greataxe 1.5m

Greatclub 1d8 Bludgeoning Greatclub 1.5m

Greatclub +1 1d8+1 Bludgeoning Greatclub 1.5m

Everburn Blade 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Ever-burning An arcane flame that cannot be quenched.Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4Fire damage

Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m

Reinforced Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m

Greatsword +1 2d6+1 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m

Sussur Greatsword 2d6+1 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Silences targets on hit.

Sword Of Justice 2d6+1 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Tyr’s Protection Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Spell ends when the Sword of Justice is unequipped.Applies Shield of Faith to a creature within range. Range: 18 m / 60 ft Concentration: Required Duration: until Long Rest

Githyanki Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m Psychic Vengeance When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.

Blistering Greatsword 2d6 Slashing Greatsword 1.5m

Heavy Crossbow 1d10 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m

Heavy Crossbow +1 1d10+1 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m

Githyanki Crossbow 1d10 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m

Giantbreaker 1d10 Piercing Heavy Crossbow 18m Heavy Hitter Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 2 turns.

Light Crossbow 1d8 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m

Light Crossbow +1 1d8+1 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m

Sharran Crossbow 1d8+1 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m

Longbow 1d8 Piercing Longbow 18m

Longbow +1 1d8+1 Piercing Longbow 18m

Spellthief 1d8 Piercing Longbow 18m Arcane Vehemence Once per Short Rest, you regain a Level 1 spell slot when you land a critical hit with the Spellthief.

The Joltshooter 1d8+2 Piercing Longbow 18m Electric Blood When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.

Maul 2d6 Bludgeoning Maul 1.5m

Maul +1 2d6+1 Bludgeoning Maul 1.5m

Pike 1d10 Piercing Pike 2.5m

Pike +1 1d10+1 Piercing Pike 2.5m

Goblin Bow 1d6 Piercing Shortbow 18m

Shortbow 1d6 Piercing Shortbow 18m

Shortbow +1 1d6+1 Piercing Shortbow 18m

Pitchfork 1d6 Piercing Spear 1.5m

Pickaxe 1d8 Piercing War Pick 1.5m

Makeshift Crossbow 1d4 Piercing Light Crossbow 18m

Makeshift Bow 1d4 Piercing Shortbow 18m