All Two-Handed Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Two-Handed Weapon that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Item in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, such as where to get it and other helpful information.
|Item
|Damage One-Handed
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|Halberd
|1d10 Slashing
|Halberd
|2.5m
|Halberd +1
|1d10+1 Slashing
|Halberd
|1.5m
|Light of Creation
|1d10+1 Slashing
|Halberd
|2.5m
|Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct
|Glaive
|1d10 Slashing
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Glaive +2
|1d10+2 Slashing
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Sorrow
|1d10+1 Slashing
|Glaive
|2.5 m
|Regret The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).
|Blooded Greataxe
|1d12 Slashing
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Relentless Revenge When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional +1d4 Slashing damage.
|Doom Axe
|1d12 Slashing
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Edge of Terror Each strike fills the target with a chilling dread that prevent it from regaining hit points. Undead creatures also get Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.
|Greataxe +1
|1d12+1 Slashing
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Exterminator’s Axe
|1d12 Slashing
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Scourge of Pests Deals an additional 1d6 Fire damage to Plants, Insects, and Small creatures.
|Greataxe
|1d12 Slashing
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Very Heavy Greataxe
|1d12 Slashing
|Greataxe
|1.5m
|Greatclub
|1d8 Bludgeoning
|Greatclub
|1.5m
|Greatclub +1
|1d8+1 Bludgeoning
|Greatclub
|1.5m
|Everburn Blade
|2d6 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Ever-burning An arcane flame that cannot be quenched.Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4Fire damage
|Greatsword
|2d6 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Reinforced Greatsword
|2d6 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Greatsword +1
|2d6+1 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Sussur Greatsword
|2d6+1 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Silences targets on hit.
|Sword Of Justice
|2d6+1 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Tyr’s Protection Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Spell ends when the Sword of Justice is unequipped.Applies Shield of Faith to a creature within range. Range: 18 m / 60 ft Concentration: Required Duration: until Long Rest
|Githyanki Greatsword
|2d6 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Psychic Vengeance When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.
|Blistering Greatsword
|2d6 Slashing
|Greatsword
|1.5m
|Heavy Crossbow
|1d10 Piercing
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Heavy Crossbow +1
|1d10+1 Piercing
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Githyanki Crossbow
|1d10 Piercing
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Giantbreaker
|1d10 Piercing
|Heavy Crossbow
|18m
|Heavy Hitter Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for 2 turns.
|Light Crossbow
|1d8 Piercing
|Light Crossbow
|18m
|Light Crossbow +1
|1d8+1 Piercing
|Light Crossbow
|18m
|Sharran Crossbow
|1d8+1 Piercing
|Light Crossbow
|18m
|Longbow
|1d8 Piercing
|Longbow
|18m
|Longbow +1
|1d8+1 Piercing
|Longbow
|18m
|Spellthief
|1d8 Piercing
|Longbow
|18m
|Arcane Vehemence Once per Short Rest, you regain a Level 1 spell slot when you land a critical hit with the Spellthief.
|The Joltshooter
|1d8+2 Piercing
|Longbow
|18m
|Electric Blood When the wielder deals damage with this weapon, they gain 2 Lightning Charges.
|Maul
|2d6 Bludgeoning
|Maul
|1.5m
|Maul +1
|2d6+1 Bludgeoning
|Maul
|1.5m
|Pike
|1d10 Piercing
|Pike
|2.5m
|Pike +1
|1d10+1 Piercing
|Pike
|2.5m
|Goblin Bow
|1d6 Piercing
|Shortbow
|18m
|Shortbow
|1d6 Piercing
|Shortbow
|18m
|Shortbow +1
|1d6+1 Piercing
|Shortbow
|18m
|Pitchfork
|1d6 Piercing
|Spear
|1.5m
|Pickaxe
|1d8 Piercing
|War Pick
|1.5m
|Makeshift Crossbow
|1d4 Piercing
|Light Crossbow
|18m
|Makeshift Bow
|1d4 Piercing
|Shortbow
|18m
|Hamarhraft
|2d6 Bludgeoning
|Maul
|1.5m
|Shockwave When the wearer Jumps, they deal 1d4Thunder damage in a 3 m / 10 ft radius upon landing.
