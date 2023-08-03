All Weapon Actions In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Weapon Actions in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Action in the table below for more details. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, such as range and other helpful information.
|Item
|Description
|Profficiency Required
|Backbreaker
|Put extra force behind your strike to possible knock your enemy Prone.
|Maul, Warhammer
|Brace (Melee)
|Spend Range 6m of your movement. For the rest of your turn, roll melee damage twice and use the highest result.
|Glaive, Pike
|Brace (Ranged)
|Spend Range 6m of your movement. For the rest of your turn, roll ranged damage twice and use the highest result.
|Heavy Crossbow, Longbow
|Cleave
|Swing your weapon in a large arc to attack up to 3 enemies at once. They each take half the damage your weapon usually deals.
|Battleaxe, Greataxe, Greatsword, Halberd
|Concussive Smash
|Hit an enemy with all your might to deal damage and possibly Daze them.
|Club, Greatclub, Light Hammer, Mace, Maul, Morningstar, Warhammer
|Crippling Strike
|Swing at an enmy’s legs to deal damage and possibly Cripple them.
|Battleaxe, Trident, War pick
|Flourish
|Feint an attack to possibly throw your opponent Off Balance.
|Rapier, Scimitar, Shortsword
|Hamstring Shot
|Shoot an enemy in the thigh and possibly reduce their Movement Speed by 50%.
|Longbow, Shortbow
|Heartstopper
|Smash an enemy’s chest in and possibly inflict Chest Trauma. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Chest Trauma.
|Morningstar
|Lacerate
|Slash at your target’s vital points to make it bleed. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Bleeding.
|Battleaxe, Handaxe, Glaive, Greataxe, Greatsword, Halberd, Longsword, Scimitar, Sickle
|Mobile Shot
|Make a Ranged Attack while moving. Prerequisite: Must have Dashed or Disengaged this turn.
|Hand Crossbow
|Piercing Shot
|Shoot a foe in the chest and possibly inflict Gaping Wounds. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Gaping Wounds.
|Hand Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Light Crossbow
|Piercing Strike
|Stab an enemy and possibly inflict Gaping Wounds. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Gaping Wounds.
|Dagger, Pike, Rapier, Shortsword, Trident
|Pommel Strike
|Make a non-lethal attack against an enemy and possibly daze them.
|Greatsword, Longsword
|Prepare
|Spend Range 6m of your movement to deal an additional Physical damage (minimum 1) on each successful weapon attack for the rest of the turn.
|Greataxe
|Rush Attack
|Charge forward and attack the first enemy in your way, possibly pushing them Off Balance
|Glaive, Halberd, Longsword, Pike, Spear, Trident
|Tenacity
|When you miss an attack, deal Bludgeoning damage equal to your Strength Modifier (or a minimum of 1).
|Greatclub, Mace, Maul, Morningstar
|Topple
|Swipe at a creature to knock it Prone.
|Greatclub, Mace, Maul, Morningstar
|Weakening Strike
|Target an enemy’s hands with a non-lethal attack and possibly inflict Weak Grip. Creatures without weapons can’t have Weak Grip.
|Rapier, Warhammer, War pick