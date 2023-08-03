All Weapon Actions In Baldur’s Gate 3

Backbreaker Put extra force behind your strike to possible knock your enemy Prone. Maul, Warhammer

Brace (Melee) Spend Range 6m of your movement. For the rest of your turn, roll melee damage twice and use the highest result. Glaive, Pike

Brace (Ranged) Spend Range 6m of your movement. For the rest of your turn, roll ranged damage twice and use the highest result. Heavy Crossbow, Longbow

Cleave Swing your weapon in a large arc to attack up to 3 enemies at once. They each take half the damage your weapon usually deals. Battleaxe, Greataxe, Greatsword, Halberd

Concussive Smash Hit an enemy with all your might to deal damage and possibly Daze them. Club, Greatclub, Light Hammer, Mace, Maul, Morningstar, Warhammer

Crippling Strike Swing at an enmy’s legs to deal damage and possibly Cripple them. Battleaxe, Trident, War pick

Flourish Feint an attack to possibly throw your opponent Off Balance. Rapier, Scimitar, Shortsword

Hamstring Shot Shoot an enemy in the thigh and possibly reduce their Movement Speed by 50%. Longbow, Shortbow

Heartstopper Smash an enemy’s chest in and possibly inflict Chest Trauma. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Chest Trauma. Morningstar

Lacerate Slash at your target’s vital points to make it bleed. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Bleeding. Battleaxe, Handaxe, Glaive, Greataxe, Greatsword, Halberd, Longsword, Scimitar, Sickle

Mobile Shot Make a Ranged Attack while moving. Prerequisite: Must have Dashed or Disengaged this turn. Hand Crossbow

Piercing Shot Shoot a foe in the chest and possibly inflict Gaping Wounds. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Gaping Wounds. Hand Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Light Crossbow

Piercing Strike Stab an enemy and possibly inflict Gaping Wounds. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Gaping Wounds. Dagger, Pike, Rapier, Shortsword, Trident

Pommel Strike Make a non-lethal attack against an enemy and possibly daze them. Greatsword, Longsword

Prepare Spend Range 6m of your movement to deal an additional Physical damage (minimum 1) on each successful weapon attack for the rest of the turn. Greataxe

Rush Attack Charge forward and attack the first enemy in your way, possibly pushing them Off Balance Glaive, Halberd, Longsword, Pike, Spear, Trident

Tenacity When you miss an attack, deal Bludgeoning damage equal to your Strength Modifier (or a minimum of 1). Greatclub, Mace, Maul, Morningstar

Topple Swipe at a creature to knock it Prone. Greatclub, Mace, Maul, Morningstar