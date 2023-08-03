All Weapon Actions In Baldur’s Gate 3



Here’s a list of all the Weapon Actions in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Action in the table below for more  details. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, such as range and other helpful information.

Item Description Profficiency Required
Backbreaker Put extra force behind your strike to possible knock your enemy Prone. Maul, Warhammer
Brace (Melee) Spend Range 6m of your movement. For the rest of your turn, roll melee damage twice and use the highest result. Glaive, Pike
Brace (Ranged) Spend Range 6m of your movement. For the rest of your turn, roll ranged damage twice and use the highest result. Heavy Crossbow, Longbow
Cleave Swing your weapon in a large arc to attack up to 3 enemies at once. They each take half the damage your weapon usually deals. Battleaxe, Greataxe, Greatsword, Halberd
Concussive Smash Hit an enemy with all your might to deal damage and possibly Daze them. Club, Greatclub, Light Hammer, Mace, Maul, Morningstar, Warhammer
Crippling Strike Swing at an enmy’s legs to deal damage and possibly Cripple them. Battleaxe, Trident, War pick
Flourish Feint an attack to possibly throw your opponent Off Balance. Rapier, Scimitar, Shortsword
Hamstring Shot Shoot an enemy in the thigh and possibly reduce their Movement Speed by 50%. Longbow, Shortbow
Heartstopper Smash an enemy’s chest in and possibly inflict Chest Trauma. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Chest Trauma. Morningstar
Lacerate Slash at your target’s vital points to make it bleed. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Bleeding. Battleaxe, Handaxe, Glaive, Greataxe, Greatsword, Halberd, Longsword, Scimitar, Sickle
Mobile Shot Make a Ranged Attack while moving. Prerequisite: Must have Dashed or Disengaged this turn. Hand Crossbow
Piercing Shot Shoot a foe in the chest and possibly inflict Gaping Wounds. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Gaping Wounds. Hand Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Light Crossbow
Piercing Strike Stab an enemy and possibly inflict Gaping Wounds. Undead and Constructs can’t suffer Gaping Wounds. Dagger, Pike, Rapier, Shortsword, Trident
Pommel Strike Make a non-lethal attack against an enemy and possibly daze them. Greatsword, Longsword
Prepare Spend Range 6m of your movement to deal an additional Physical damage (minimum 1) on each successful weapon attack for the rest of the turn. Greataxe
Rush Attack Charge forward and attack the first enemy in your way, possibly pushing them Off Balance Glaive, Halberd, Longsword, Pike, Spear, Trident
Tenacity When you miss an attack, deal Bludgeoning damage equal to your Strength Modifier (or a minimum of 1). Greatclub, Mace, Maul, Morningstar
Topple Swipe at a creature to knock it Prone. Greatclub, Mace, Maul, Morningstar
Weakening Strike Target an enemy’s hands with a non-lethal attack and possibly inflict Weak Grip. Creatures without weapons can’t have Weak Grip. Rapier, Warhammer, War pick

