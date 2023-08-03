Baldur's Gate 3 Achievements

Baldur’s Gate 3 | All Achievements Listed

Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts an impressive collection of 53 achievements discovered so far according to Steam, offering players a plethora of challenges to tackle. Although certain achievements may pose more significant challenges, conquering the entire trophy list unlocks exciting additional objectives for players to pursue.

PlayStation users can revel in the glory of achieving the coveted Platinum trophy by successfully collecting all the in-game achievements.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Every Achievement

Achievement Description
A Grym Fate Hidden trophy
Absolute Power Corrupts Hidden trophy
Action Surge Perform five attacks in one turn. Your enemies won’t know what hit them (literally).
All’s Well That Ends Well Hidden trophy
Bedrolls and Breakfast Take four full long rests in a single playthrough – adventuring’s tiring work.
Bookworm Read 100 different books in a single playthrough. Adventuring isn’t just daring quests, you know.
Bottoms Up Long Rest using only alcohol – a time-honored dwarfish tradition.
Busker Earn a hundred gold from playing sweet, sweet music in a single playthrough.
Ceremorphosis Hidden trophy
Crash Landing In the Wyrmway, wait until the dragon is midflight, then knock it out of the sky – KAPOW.
Critical Hit Complete the game in Tactician Mode.
Descent From Avernus Take control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells.
Devil’s in the Details Defeat Commander Zhalk in the Nautiloid.
Dig for Victory Dig up five buried chests in a single playthrough – treasure!
Embrace Your Urge Hidden trophy
Escapologist Break out of prison after being arrested – aren’t you daring?
Fancy Footwork Defeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock without activating any traps.
First Blood Hidden trophy
Fists of Fury Kill a character with an unarmed strike.
Forged in Blood and Fire Hidden trophy
Hero of the Forgotten Realms Hidden trophy
Homebrewer Create three unique alchemical solutions in a single playthrough – bottoms up!
Hot Date Hidden trophy
Interfectorem Draconis Hidden trophy
Jack-of-all-Trades Multiclass into every class in one playthrough without asking Withers to change your character.
Just a Nibble Hidden trophy
Kill Two Birds with One Gnome Use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another.
Leave No One Behind Hidden trophy
Loophole Hidden trophy
Mind Blown Hidden trophy
Murder in Baldur’s Gate Hidden trophy
Non-invasive Procedure Kill the Surgeon before he performs surgery on you in combat.
No Free Lunches Hidden Trophy
No Penny Required Successfully use Detect Thoughts to pry into someone’s thoughts.
Outsourcing Recruit a hireling. You can befriend them or use them as cannon-fodder – we won’t judge.
Penny Pincher Defeat the Toll Collector without her using gold against you – excellent budgeting.
Pest Control Hidden trophy
Punch Drunk Defeat twenty opponents while a party character is drunk in a single playthrough – down them.
Repairing the Weave Hidden trophy
Roleplayer Complete ten background goals in a single playthrough – you are one with your character.
Rude, Crude, and full of Attitude Hidden trophy
She Cannot be Caged! Hidden trophy
Shove Off Kill a creature with falling damage.
Sins of the Father Hidden trophy
Taking Blood Hidden trophy
The City Awaits Hidden trophy
The Lich-Queen’s Wrath Hidden trophy
The Plot Thicken Hidden trophy
To Bloom in Darkest Night Hidden trophy
Under Lock and Key Hidden trophy
You Have Two Hands For A Reason Hidden trophy

Baldurs Gate 3 Steam Achievements

The list of 53 achievements currently available on Steam for Baldur’s Gate 3 raises some uncertainty about whether they encompass all the achievements in the game or if additional ones will be introduced by the developers post the game’s full release. Rest assured, we will keep you informed and update this information as we gather more details in the future.

