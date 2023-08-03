Baldur’s Gate 3 | All Achievements Listed

Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts an impressive collection of 53 achievements discovered so far according to Steam, offering players a plethora of challenges to tackle. Although certain achievements may pose more significant challenges, conquering the entire trophy list unlocks exciting additional objectives for players to pursue.

PlayStation users can revel in the glory of achieving the coveted Platinum trophy by successfully collecting all the in-game achievements.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Every Achievement

Achievement Description A Grym Fate Hidden trophy Absolute Power Corrupts Hidden trophy Action Surge Perform five attacks in one turn. Your enemies won’t know what hit them (literally). All’s Well That Ends Well Hidden trophy Bedrolls and Breakfast Take four full long rests in a single playthrough – adventuring’s tiring work. Bookworm Read 100 different books in a single playthrough. Adventuring isn’t just daring quests, you know. Bottoms Up Long Rest using only alcohol – a time-honored dwarfish tradition. Busker Earn a hundred gold from playing sweet, sweet music in a single playthrough. Ceremorphosis Hidden trophy Crash Landing In the Wyrmway, wait until the dragon is midflight, then knock it out of the sky – KAPOW. Critical Hit Complete the game in Tactician Mode. Descent From Avernus Take control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells. Devil’s in the Details Defeat Commander Zhalk in the Nautiloid. Dig for Victory Dig up five buried chests in a single playthrough – treasure! Embrace Your Urge Hidden trophy Escapologist Break out of prison after being arrested – aren’t you daring? Fancy Footwork Defeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock without activating any traps. First Blood Hidden trophy Fists of Fury Kill a character with an unarmed strike. Forged in Blood and Fire Hidden trophy Hero of the Forgotten Realms Hidden trophy Homebrewer Create three unique alchemical solutions in a single playthrough – bottoms up! Hot Date Hidden trophy Interfectorem Draconis Hidden trophy Jack-of-all-Trades Multiclass into every class in one playthrough without asking Withers to change your character. Just a Nibble Hidden trophy Kill Two Birds with One Gnome Use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another. Leave No One Behind Hidden trophy Loophole Hidden trophy Mind Blown Hidden trophy Murder in Baldur’s Gate Hidden trophy Non-invasive Procedure Kill the Surgeon before he performs surgery on you in combat. No Free Lunches Hidden Trophy No Penny Required Successfully use Detect Thoughts to pry into someone’s thoughts. Outsourcing Recruit a hireling. You can befriend them or use them as cannon-fodder – we won’t judge. Penny Pincher Defeat the Toll Collector without her using gold against you – excellent budgeting. Pest Control Hidden trophy Punch Drunk Defeat twenty opponents while a party character is drunk in a single playthrough – down them. Repairing the Weave Hidden trophy Roleplayer Complete ten background goals in a single playthrough – you are one with your character. Rude, Crude, and full of Attitude Hidden trophy She Cannot be Caged! Hidden trophy Shove Off Kill a creature with falling damage. Sins of the Father Hidden trophy Taking Blood Hidden trophy The City Awaits Hidden trophy The Lich-Queen’s Wrath Hidden trophy The Plot Thicken Hidden trophy To Bloom in Darkest Night Hidden trophy Under Lock and Key Hidden trophy You Have Two Hands For A Reason Hidden trophy

The list of 53 achievements currently available on Steam for Baldur’s Gate 3 raises some uncertainty about whether they encompass all the achievements in the game or if additional ones will be introduced by the developers post the game’s full release. Rest assured, we will keep you informed and update this information as we gather more details in the future.