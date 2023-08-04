Baldur’s Gate 3 | All Controller Shortcuts

As you embark on this thrilling journey, mastering the art of controlling your character is essential for success. We will now quickly delve into the comprehensive list of controller shortcuts available in Baldur’s Gate 3, empowering you with the knowledge to navigate the game seamlessly and make the most of every action-packed moment.

Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer to the Forgotten Realms, these controller shortcuts will undoubtedly enhance your gaming experience and ensure you are fully equipped to face the challenges that lie ahead. So, grab your controller, and let’s dive into the intricacies of commanding your destiny in this captivating RPG.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 Content:

Baldur’s Gate Control Overview

Every Controller Input Baldurs Gate 3

Here is what each button on the controller will do when playing BG3.

Note: Although a few options require keyboard inputs (e.g., using F10 to toggle UI for photos), using a controller in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best way to truly experience the game.

Controller Input Function A Button Interact/Active Search (Hold) B Button Cancel/Exit Y Button End Turn X Button Context Menu Left D-Pad Previous Target Right D-Pad Next Target Down D-Pad Hide Party/Examine (Hold only) Up D-Pad Toggle/Jump Light Source (Hold only) Left Bumper Character Actions Left Trigger Manage Party Right Bumper Character Actions Right Trigger Shortcut Menu Left Thumbstick Move Character/Toggle Selection Cursor (Hold/Click) Right Thumbstick Move Camera/Show World Information (Hold only) Back Button Journal/Map (Hold) ≡ Button Game Menu