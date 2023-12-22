When making characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be tough to know just which backgrounds to pick for your character. To know which background you should pick, there are a couple of things you should understand about backgrounds in general first.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 backgrounds grant characters two skill proficiencies and determines what will inspire them throughout the game. You can only pick one for your character. If you decide to play one of the origin characters, their background is already selected and it cannot be changed. Additionally, you cannot change your background character after character creation – not even with Withers.

So, let us get right into backgrounds and which classes have the best synergy with them!

Acolyte

Acolyte is the background of Shadowheart and it gives proficiency in both insight and religion. Since insight is a Wisdom-based ability and religion is an Intelligence-based ability, you will get the most use out of this with a class that specializes in one of those stats.

We recommend that you use Acolyte with Cleric. With the Acolyte background, you get inspiration any time you serve or worship a god or whenever you resurrect an ally. This pairs nicely with Cleric, the class that channels godly divinity to cast spells.

Charlatan

The Charlatan is a master of manipulation and exaggeration, and the background of our very own Astarion. Charlatan gives proficiency in the skills deception and sleight of hand, which are Charisma- and Dexterity-based, respectively.

Right off the bat, this background seems like it would be most beneficial for Rogue – and you would be correct in assuming this! Rogue pairs extremely well with Charlatan because it would boost its ability to lockpick and pickpocket.

Another good pick for this background is Bard. Expert storytellers, Bards have a huge pool of Charisma to draw on for its spellcasting and for the social aspects of the game. The Bard would be able to capitalize on Charlatan’s boost to deception readily.

Charlatans gain inspiration primarily by dialogue choices in the game. Any time you can talk your way out of a fight, or trick an NPC, you will gain inspiration.

Criminal

Criminal is a great background if you want to roleplay an evil character, or if you want to play a Rogue. Criminal gives the character proficiency in deception (Charisma) and stealth (Dexterity), which is extremely helpful for Rogue both in and out of combat.

The boost to stealth helps Rogue in particular because of Rogue’s ability to Stealth Attack before combat starts. Pairing this background with Rogue’s Assassin subclass capitalizes on this synergy.

In general, Criminals gain inspiration from stealing, murder, and escaping jail. You can do these things at any point in the game, so it is an easy choice if you want to max out your inspiration as quickly as possible.

Entertainer

Entertainer is another background on the list without an origin character to pair with. It is an excellent choice for Bards – the obvious choice, really – due to the bonus to acrobatics (Dexterity) and performance (Charisma).

Performance bonuses are great to have when you come upon them in dialogue. There are plenty of chances to use it throughout the game and might just save you if you would more than likely fail any other skill check at your disposal. Bard will also have Advantage on performance skill checks.

Paladin or Warlock are other decent options for this background, though not as popular compared to other backgrounds. The Performance skill is capitalized on by both class’s Charisma.

Entertainers gain inspiration from dialogue throughout the story, particularly when you speak to Volo or Alfira.

Folk Hero

Folk Hero is the background of the Warlock Wyll and the Ranger Minsc.

Close

This background provides bonuses to animal handling and survival, which are both Wisdom-based skills. These two skills are handy for any class really, so you could pick it safely for anything. However, a class that used Wisdom will take the most advantage of this background.

We recommend you use Folk Hero for Rangers. The boost to animal handling and survival is a healthy immersive detail for the Ranger, and Ranger’s third-most important stat is Wisdom (third to Dexterity and Constitution).

You could also pick Folk Hero for Druid, but since Druid can use Speak with Animals anyway, we do not recommend this if your goal is to min-max.

Folk Heroes gain inspiration from, well, being heroic. Any time you save people in your adventure, you will gain a point of inspiration. If you plan to play a good character, you will max out your inspiration quickly.

Guild Artisan

Guild Artisans are crafters, members of mercantile guilds. This background does not really do well from the roleplay side of this game, as there is no real crafting system in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, this background gives skill proficiency in insight (Wisdom) and persuasion (Charisma). These two skills are extremely useful throughout the game and can save you a lot of trouble on your adventure.

This is another background you could arguably take for anyone, but Bard or Warlock will make the most of it due to their strong Charisma stats and just how often persuasion comes up in the story. That said, Druid is also a wonderful choice for the sake of insight’s impact on the story.

Guild Artisans will gain inspiration whenever you sell an item that is worth at least 1000 gold or when you trade with someone who has High approval with you.

Haunted One

Haunted One is a particularly special background, as you can only pick it if you plan to play Dark Urge.

The Haunted One will receive a bonus to medicine (Wisdom) and intimidation (Charisma). From a roleplaying aspect, this makes sense as the Dark Urge is a particularly violent character and knows its way around murder.

As for which class to take, well, we recommend Monk. Monk is a Wisdom-based melee fighter, so its Wisdom skill with capitalize on the medicine checks that will come up throughout the Dark Urge story. For the same reason, you could pick Cleric or Druid. The latter choice may even lend some roleplay flavor.

Sorcerer is not a bad choice here, either. A Charisma-based class, Sorcerer could make skillful use of the intimidation skill. It is worth noting that the Dark Urge is originally meant to be a Sorcerer if you choose not to change anything about it in character creation.

Haunted Ones will gain inspiration whenever they give in to or resist their Dark Urge, and whenever they kill 5 enemies in a single round of combat.

Noble

Noble is the background of our very own potential companion, the Drow Minthara.

The Noble background gives proficiency in the skills history (Intelligence) and persuasion (Charisma). Right off the bat, we would recommend you play Wizard with this background – being the only intelligence-based class in the game to take full advantage of that history bonus.

Other good choices here would be any class that uses Charisma, like Warlock, Ranger, Monk, Paladin, Druid, and Sorcerer. You could take this background for any class, and it would benefit because persuasion is valuable to have for the story.

Nobles gain inspiration whenever they acquire a Soul Coin, when they reach 2000 gold among the party, when they use their wealth to bribe guards, or when they ignore the pleas or requests of a companion in dialogue.

Outlander

Outlanders are another popular background in the party, being the backgrounds of both Halsin and Karlach.

Close

The Outlander background gives the character a bonus to their athletics (Strength) and survival (Wisdom) skills. Any strength-based class will do very well with Outlander, but we would recommend this one for either Fighters or Barbarians.

There are not many classes other than the tankiest of melee classes that will make use of athletics in the way that Fighters or Barbarians can. Additionally, you will want to build either of these classes with ten or more Wisdom, so you will not have to worry about building with a useless skill.

Outlanders gain inspiration from encounters out in the field. It will not cap your inspiration right away, though, so be mindful of that.

Sage

Our beloved Wizard Gale of Waterdeep has the Sage background, and it makes sense.

Sage pairs very well with Wizard on account of its bonuses to arcana and history, which are both Intelligence-based.

It is kind of a no-brainer here. If you are not planning to pick a background for roleplay reasons, then Sage is the Wizard background.

Sages will earn inspiration whenever they use Speak with Dead to get some information. You will also get inspiration when you correctly follow Gale’s instructions to resurrect him.

Soldier

Soldier is the background for the fierce companions Jaheira and Lae’zel, a Druid and Fighter, respectively.

Close

Soldier is another one of those backgrounds that just works very well with a lot of different classes. This background gives you proficiency in athletics (Strength) and intimidation (Charisma). We recommend you pair this background with a Paladin or a Barbarian.

Barbarian will get the most out of this because of its natural Advantage on intimidation skill checks. You may not have the most charismatic Barbarian, but the bonus coupled with the Advantage will see you pass most intimidation checks anyway.

Soldiers get inspiration whenever they survive a fight in which they kill 10 or more enemies, kill 5 enemies in a single turn, or defeat a boss in one strike.

Urchin

Urchin is another background with all the trappings attractive to Rogues. Urchin gives the character proficiency in sleight of hand and stealth, which are both Dexterity-based skills. There is no argument that Rogue makes significant use of these from a flavor and stat perspective.

However, and bear with me here, Monk could also make use of these proficiencies. You would pick this background with the intent to build a Way of Shadow Monk, whose primary stats are Dexterity and Wisdom.

Urchin characters will gain inspiration as they go through the story and pick certain options throughout. In Act One, you will get inspiration if you choose to fill your plate at Raphael’s House of Hope, or during interactions with Mol’s gang of thieves.

Whatever background you pick for your character, have fun with it! Backgrounds do not have huge impacts on stats or damage, so pick whichever one suits your character’s needs.

Safe travels, adventurers!