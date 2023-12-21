Have you ever wanted to hit an enemy with another enemy? Would you rather chuck goblins first, and ask questions later? If either of these are true for you, you may be interested in the Barbarian.

The Barbarian is a longstanding class in the Dungeons and Dragons franchise with a storied history, so long-time players of the tabletop game will be familiar with this class. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Barbarian is a ferocious, strength-based melee combatant that harnesses inner rage to wield against their foes in battle. They are known for their resilience, starting the game with a bulky health pool, as well as their ability to deal some nasty damage. With all this in mind, the Barbarian is also one of the easiest classes to pick up for new players.

Level 1 Barbarian

Before you launch into character creation, here are the things you get right away:

Hit points at 1st level : 12 + Constitution Modifier

: 12 + Constitution Modifier Proficiencies : Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shield, Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

: Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shield, Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons Saving Throws : Strength, Constitution

: Strength, Constitution Skills : Choose 2 from – Animal Handling, Athletics, Intimidation, Nature, Perception, Survival

: Choose 2 from – Animal Handling, Athletics, Intimidation, Nature, Perception, Survival Starting Equipment: Barbarian Clothes, Leather Boots, Greataxe, Handaxe x2, Health Potion x2, Scroll of Revivify

At level one, the Barbarian is at once distinguished from Fighter and Paladin by its class action and feat – Rage and Unarmored Defence, respectively.

Rage

What makes the Barbarian special among its melee compatriots is its Rage mechanic. Barbarians can activate Rage, which gives them advantages in combat like extra damage with melee, throwing, and improvised weapons. Remember when I asked if you wanted to hit your enemies with another enemy? The Barbarian was born to do just that.

Unarmored Defence

Barbarian’s feature, Unarmored Defence, gives this class its tanky identity. Unarmored Defence allows the Barbarian to add its Constitution Modifier to its Armor Class in addition to its Dexterity Modifier. That means, if you build right, your Barbarian could have a higher Armor Class than one of your armored companions with absolutely nothing on but their smallclothes.

Since wearing armor renders Unarmored Defence utterly useless, you typically want to keep your Barbarian unarmored. Luckily, this simplifies things when you plan your Barbarian build further into the game.

Ability Points

For now, you will want a good ability score spread that capitalizes on Barbarian's defensive features but does not impede its damage. These are the ability scores that we suggest:

This layout gives you a lot to work with. At 16, your Strength and Constitution Modifiers are at a whopping +3. Your Dexterity gives you a modifier of +2. All in all, this Barbarian would start out with a respectable 15 Hit Points and 15 Armor Class without any armor on.

Best Barbarian Race: Half-Orc or Dwarf

Barbarian can be played successfully with any race, but the Half-Orc Barbarian will shine above the rest. Half-Orcs have the most synergy with Barbarian because they come with two race features that help out with the Barbarian playstyle. The first one is Relentless Endurance, the second is Savage Attacks.

The features themselves are pretty straightforward. Relentless Endurance makes it so that when the Barbarian's Hit Points reaches 0, they live with 1 Hit Point instead. Secondly, the Savage Attacks trait increases the damage you do when you land a critical hit. This trait stacks with Barbarian’s level 9 feature, Brutal Critical, which gives you an additional critical roll and an extra damage roll on top of that.

The Gold Dwarf

Another good choice for Barbarian is the Dwarf, particularly the Gold Dwarf. Many players will opt to play a Gold Dwarf Barbarian because of its Dwarven Toughness trait. This trait makes it so that the Barbarian gains an additional 1 Hit Point every level.

Barbarian can be played well with either race. The only reason we suggest Half-Orc over the Gold Dwarf is because of the Dwarf's slower base racial speed. Dwarves can move up to 7.5 meters per turn, where the Half-Orc can move up to 9.5 meters.

Best Backgrounds: Soldier or Folk Hero

Similarly to race, you can play Barbarians with any of the backgrounds and not be set back too much. To get the most out of your build, we recommend you pick the Soldier background for the boost in athletics and intimidation (the latter of which may be extremely useful if you want to avoid a fight). Folk Hero is another viable option here, especially because animal handling is very useful in the first zone of the game.

Barbarian Subclasses

At the third level, Barbarians can choose between three subclasses: Berserker, Wildheart, and Wild Magic. What you choose here decides the way you will play your Barbarian for the rest of the game (or until you respec). Berserker is the best subclass for dealing a ton of damage, due to its bonus action utility. Wildhearts are versatile and flexible with any playstyle, they are easy to fit into any party. Thirdly, Wild Magic Barbarians are chaotic and random, especially in how they do damage. They are all fun options to play and there is no real punishment for rerolling your build with Withers, so do not be afraid to experiment as you go.

Barbarian is a great class to get into Baldur's Gate 3 with. If not for the mechanics of the Barbarian, then at least for the sheer hilarity of picking up a goblin or gnome in the middle of combat and hurling them across the battlefield at an enemy archer. Give it a shot!