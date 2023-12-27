Expert storytellers, artists, performers, the Bard is simultaneously the most famous and infamous class from the Dungeons and Dragons universe. In the tabletop, long-time players of Dungeons and Dragons knows that the power of the Bard lies in its ability to avoid combat, one way or another (if you know, you know).

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Bard is indeed still the best equipped class in the game to avoid a fight. It is the only class in game to have bonuses to all conversation skills right off the bat. However, Bard is also among the most versatile of classes in the game. You can build a Bard to fit into any role, truly. They can still be built with the intent to deal some intense burst damage, or you can gear your Bard towards healing and buffing your allies. They can be proficient melee fighters, or full spellcasters – if you can imagine it, your Bard could probably do it.

With the Bard’s versatility in mind here, I will write this beginner guide assuming that the Bard will be going forward with the intent to max out damage as much as possible in the later levels. The first couple of levels you take in Bard are important in that they will set the stage for whether you will be multiclassing or not in the future.

Level 1

Before you even look at anything else, this is what you can expect to have as a Bard at Level 1:

Hit Points at Level 1 : 8 + Constitution modifier

at : 8 + modifier Proficiencies: Light Armor, Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Short swords

Light Armor, Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Short swords Saving Throws: Dexterity, Charisma

Dexterity, Charisma Skills: Musical Instrument Proficiency and choose any 3 skills

Musical Instrument Proficiency and choose any Starting Equipment: Simple Jerkin, Hand Crossbow, Instrument of Choice (Hand Drum, Lute, Flute, Lyre, Violin), Health Potion x2, Scroll of Revivify

The most special thing that you get from Bard at level 1 is its musical instrument. It is a lot of fun, however, not as useful as you wish it would be until later. We have to focus on giving ourselves bonuses by min-maxing our character creation in order to unlock Bard’s full potential.

Ability Points

When you open up Baldur’s Gate 3 and start up character creation, you will notice that right off the bat that there are a bunch of odd numbers in your stat spread. Odd numbers are bad, because our ability modifiers only change on even numbers. That means having 17 Charisma for your Bard is not going to give you any initial advantage over having 16 Charisma instead. You can put those points to better use to round out your other stats and get the biggest boost you can get at level 1.

This is the spread you will want to start with:

As you progress through the game, you will be changing this around a bit depending on the gear you stumble on. Some gear will give you boosts to your abilities, and I recommend using them to get more value out of the points you use on your abilities.

Keep in mind, this guide is assuming that you will be gearing your Bard as a caster and will be choosing College of Lore at Bard level 3 as your subclass. If you prefer to go with College of Swords, then you want to change your ability scores to this spread instead:

Best Race: Githyanki or Wood Elf

Githyanki come with the racial action Astral Knowledge, which gives the Bard proficiency in all the Skills of a chosen Ability.

For example, if you choose Dexterity, you will have proficiency in all Dexterity-based skills like Sleight of Hand, Acrobatics. Since Bards are known as a jack-of-all-trades type of class, this ability is infinitely valuable for playing into the strengths of your class. The effect of Astral Knowledge lasts until a long rest, and then you can use it again on any other ability you choose.

On the other hand, Wood Elf is a great choice for Bard because they get a 35ft move speed. This additional bit of mobility is a lot more powerful than it sounds. That extra 5 feet of distance can keep you far enough from your opponents that they can not hit you, while you pick them off, or simply outrun them to an objective.

Either race works fantastic in tactician mode, so pick your favorite!

Best Backgrounds: Guild Artisan

Guild Artisan gives us proficiency in Insight and Persuasion, which makes this the safest and still useful choice of the litter. Insight and Persuasion are useful to have when you are going through Baldur’s Gate 3 as a charismatic character.

A lot of people would be inclined to pick the Entertainer background for their Bard because, well, it is best suited to their character. However, Entertainer comes with a bonus to Performance. This would normally not be a problem, but we’re keeping in mind that we are intending to max out damage as much as possible in the later levels.

To explain, at level 4 Bard, you will gain access to your first Feat. The Feat you should choose is Actor, which increases your Charisma by 1 and also gives you double your proficiency bonus in Deception and Performance.

There are some circumstances in which you will want to pick a background like Entertainer (like roleplay, for instance), but your best bet for min-maxing at this point is to go Guild Artisan.

Bard Subclasses

The three Bard Subclasses are College of Lore, College of Valour, and College of Swords.

College of Lore Bards specialize in using their performances to hinder their enemies. They come with the Cutting Words ability, which allows you to use a Reaction to give a 1d6 penalty to an enemy’s attack roll, ability check, or saving throw.

College of Valour Bards are those that play into the strengths of their allies. They use Bardic Inspiration to increase their ally’s combat prowess. They can give themselves all weapon proficiencies, and an extra attack. They can also wear medium armor, which is pretty nice to have for a squishy class.

College of Swords Bards focus entirely on themselves – they don’t really even need a party if they’re built right. They combine their Extra Attack passive with the ability to use Bardic Inspiration for multi-attacks and utility as well as a Fighting Style to do massive amounts of damage.

If you do not plan on doing a solo or tactician playthrough, any of these choices will serve you just as well. I personally recommend either College of Lore or College of Swords. Lore Bards are very strong spellcasters, where Swords Bards are melee or ranged-focused, so pick the playstyle that you enjoy the most and you can not go wrong.

Tip for Multiclassing

If you do plan on going with College of Lore Bard, you can make a very strong Bard without having to multiclass at all. However, you may want to consider adding a single level of Cleric into your build. You do not have to, but Cleric will give you proficiency in heavy armor and shields. The extra bit of defensive capability can never hurt.

Well, there you have it, adventurers. Now go out there and make the dreamiest bard you can!