Baldur’s Gate 3 | Best Early Game Weapons

In the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, acquiring powerful weapons early on can significantly boost your character’s potential. From dealing extra damage to applying status effects, these weapons can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Let’s, explore some of the best early-game weapons that can make you a formidable force in the realm.

The Everburn Blade: A Fiery Greatsword

As you escape the Mother Ship during the tutorial area, there’s a chance to obtain a fantastic early-game weapon – the Everburn Blade. In a room where a boss fight between a mind flayer and Commander Jolt occurs, don’t rush to leave. Defeat the boss before reinforcements arrive, and you’ll be rewarded with this mighty greatsword. The Everburn Blade deals 2d6 + 3 slashing damage, along with an additional 1d4 in fire damage, making it a perfect choice for classes like paladins, barbarians, or fighters proficient with two-handed greatswords. Moreover, it comes with three abilities – Cleave, Lacerate, and Wave of Flames, allowing you to unleash devastating attacks. This weapon can carry you through several levels, providing a potent advantage early in your journey.

The Sorrow Glaive: An Elegant and Deadly Weapon

For those who prefer a more elegant weapon, the Sorrow Glaive is an excellent choice. To acquire it, complete the Grove side of the mission and rescue Helsing from the nearby Goblin stronghold. Help Helsing return to the Grove, and he will provide you with the Wolf Rune. Combine it with the Enclave Library puzzle to unveil a hidden path leading to the Sorrow Glaive. This glaive has seen some changes since the Early Access days, making it even more formidable. It now deals 1d10 + 5 damage, along with an additional 1d4 fire damage, and lacks the penalty of psionic damage. Furthermore, it comes with the Sorrowful Lash ability, allowing you to pull enemies towards you, making it an excellent option for melee characters, especially rogues.

Ritual Dagger: A Thief’s Delight

Stealthy characters, like thieves and rogues, will appreciate the Ritual Dagger. Found near a group of half-dog enemies led by Asriel, you must defeat them and steal the dagger before it disappears. The Ritual Dagger provides a bonus attack action, granting you the potential to attack up to four times in one turn. Its main effect, Pain Maiden’s Blessing, adds a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws after a successful attack, making it a powerful choice for melee-based characters.

Staff of Arcane Blessing: A Spellcaster’s Dream

Spellcasters will find the Staff of Arcane Blessing a coveted item. Located in the Arcane Tower in the Underdark, you must power up the tower and access the basement to claim it. This staff augments the Bless spell, offering a Mistrust Blessing on top of its standard effects. This means that casting the spell not only provides a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws but also a 2d4 bonus to spell attack rolls. It is particularly potent in the hands of Shadowheart, or any other spellcasting class, as it enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities.

Jolt Shooter: Shock Your Enemies

For archers and ranged attackers, the Jolt Shooter is a game-changer. Given as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke from a burning tavern on the Risen Road, this longbow provides Lining Charges when attacking enemies. Once you accumulate five Lining Charges, your next attack delivers a lightning strike to the target, potentially stunning them if they are wet. Coupling this bow with the Speedy Light Feet accessory allows for a deadly combo, ensuring consistent lightning strikes.

Sword of Justice: A Versatile Greatsword

Another greatsword option is the Sword of Justice, acquired from Anders during the “Hans the Devil” mission on the Risen Road. With 2d6 + 4 damage, it offers a powerful alternative to the Everburn Blade. Additionally, the Tears’ Protection ability increases the wielder’s Armor Class by 2, providing extra survivability on the battlefield.

Githyanki Armor Set: Empower Your Defense

Finally, if you are willing to become hostile to the Githyanki, you can obtain the Githyanki armor set. This heavy armor set not only grants excellent protection but also enhances your character’s offensive capabilities.

With these powerful weapons at your disposal, you’ll become a force to be reckoned with in Baldur’s Gate 3’s early game. Experiment with different combinations and find the ones that suit your playstyle and character build best. Happy adventuring!

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a plethora of powerful weapons that can turn your character into a formidable force during the early stages of the game. From mighty greatswords to elegant glaives and mystical staves, each weapon brings unique advantages and utility to the table.