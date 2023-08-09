Baldur’s Gate 3 | Best Feats to Choose

Enhance your character’s power in Baldur’s Gate 3 with carefully selected feats. From general ability improvements to specialized spellcasting, find the perfect feats for your role.

Feats for Empowering Your Character in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats play a pivotal role in enhancing your character’s abilities and performance in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you’re looking to boost your combat prowess, refine your spellcasting capabilities, or create a unique playstyle, choosing the right feats can make a significant impact.It’s important to note that Feats are typically a one-time opportunity unless indicated otherwise, as seen with the Elemental Adept Feat.

Feat Tips

Classes offer Ability Score Improvement at Level 4, Level 8, and Level 12, allowing you to increase one Ability score by 2 or two Ability scores by 1 (max 20).

You can choose a Feat instead of Ability Score Improvement, with a maximum of three Feats by Level 12.

Feats have prerequisites that must be met, regardless of Class or Race.

Losing a prerequisite means you can’t use the corresponding Feat until it’s regained.

In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most valuable feats across different categories, helping you make informed choices that align with your character’s role and preferences.

BG3 General Ability Feats

Ability Improvement: Increase one ability score by two points or choose to improve two scores by one each. This versatile feat ensures your character’s core attributes are maximized, enhancing their overall performance. Actor: Boost your Charisma by one point and double your proficiency bonus for Deception and Performance checks. Ideal for characters focused on social interactions and roleplaying. Lucky: Gain three luck points to reroll attack rolls, ability checks, or saving throws. Additionally, force enemies to reroll attack rolls against you. A versatile feat that provides both defensive and offensive advantages. Mobile: Increase your movement speed and prevent opportunity attacks when moving away from a target you’ve attacked. Great for characters who want to maneuver around the battlefield freely. Durable: Increase your Constitution by one and regain maximum hit points during short rests. Particularly useful for sustaining your character’s health over the course of the game.

BG3 Melee Combat Feats

Sentinel: When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, use your reaction to make a weapon attack against the attacker. Gain advantage on opportunity attacks and restrict the movement of hit targets. Great Weapon Master: When wielding heavy melee weapons proficiently, gain a damage bonus at the cost of a penalty to your attack roll. Defeat foes with massive blows and trigger bonus attacks on critical hits or kills. Defensive Duelist: Proficiently wield a finesse weapon to gain your proficiency bonus to Armor Class against incoming attacks. Use this feat to bolster your defensive capabilities. Shield Master: Gain advantage on saving throws for concentration spells and use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp on a target moving out of your melee range. An excellent choice for spellcasters with a defensive focus.

BG3 Ranged Combat Feats

Sharpshooter: Ignore resistance to a chosen damage type and reduce the critical hit threshold by one. When combined with Crossbow Expert, create a potent ranged combatant with heightened accuracy and damage potential. Crossbow Expert: Eliminate the disadvantage of ranged attacks in melee range and unleash rapid attacks with two-hand crossbows. Ideal for characters wielding crossbows and wanting to maintain versatility in close combat.

BG3 Spellcasting Feats

Spell Sniper: Gain access to an additional cantrip, reduce the critical hit threshold for spells, and extend the range of ranged spell attacks. A versatile feat for any spellcaster, enhancing your spellcasting capabilities. Elemental Adept: Choose a damage type for your spells to ignore resistance and prevent rolling a one on damage dice. A specialized feat for spellcasters with a preferred elemental affinity. Magic Initiate: Learn two cantrips and one level one spell from another class’s spell list. This feat allows you to diversify your spellcasting capabilities and provides added utility to your character. War Caster: Gain advantage on saving throws to maintain concentration on spells and cast a spell opportunity attack with Shocking Grasp. A versatile choice for spellcasters, ensuring effective spellcasting in combat scenarios.

Choose Feats Wisely

Choosing the right feats for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 can significantly impact your performance and playstyle. Whether you’re focused on melee combat, ranged attacks, or spellcasting, the carefully selected feats outlined above can help you optimize your character’s abilities. Remember to consider your character’s role, strengths, and preferences when making your feat choices, and create a character that excels in their chosen path.