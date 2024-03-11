Key Takeaways Master the mind blade with Lae'zal through a two-handed weapon style focused on single-target damage, crowd control, and resilience.

Expertly respec Lae'zal early in the game for optimal performance, consulting Withers for fine-tuning.

Utilize Action Surge, Extra Attack, and strategic combat maneuvers to unleash Lae'zal as an unstoppable force reaching up to 7 attacks per turn.

Hello, Gamers!

This comprehensive build guide is your ultimate companion in unlocking the full potential of Lae'zal, ensuring she becomes an indispensable ally in your quest through the perilous landscapes of Avernus. Delve into the essence of Lae'zal, from her intriguing background and formidable abilities to strategic combat and interaction insights, all designed to enhance your gameplay experience.

Hailing from the mystical astral plane, Lae'zal epitomizes the valor and pride of the Githyanki race. A master of the mind blade, her psionic prowess in battle is unmatched. Driven by a quest to reclaim the enigmatic "Nautiloid" artifact, Lae'zal's journey intertwines with yours, revealing her disciplined yet complex character through intricate interactions and shared challenges.

This guide zeroes in on Lae'zal's optimal build, focusing on a two-handed weapon style that promises relentless aggression and substantial damage. Tailored for both veterans and newcomers of Baldur's Gate 3, this build emphasizes single-target damage, crowd control, and resilience, ensuring Lae'zal's dominance in battle from the outset to the zenith of level 12.

Lae'zal Companion Features & Mechanics

Race: Githyanki

Githyanki Background: Soldier

Soldier Primary Ability: Strength

Strength Class: Fighter

Fighter Proficiencies: Acrobatics, Arcana, Athletics, Intimidation, Survival

Acrobatics, Arcana, Athletics, Intimidation, Survival Origin Character: Yes

Yes Romance: Yes

Yes Location: Found at The Ravaged Beach, just north of the Roadside Cliffs in Act 1

Notably, Lae'zal's build can be refined early in the game to suit your strategic preferences, with the option to respec her class, subclass, and abilities. The only constants are her race and her captivating storyline. We recommend consulting Withers at the camp, upon unlocking, to fine-tune Lae'zal's build for optimal performance.

Follow along with this guide as we unravel the secrets to harnessing Lae'zal's full potential, making her an unstoppable force in your Baldur's Gate 3 adventure.

Level 1

Before you level Lae'zel up, you're actually going to want to respec her to make the most of her proficiency bonuses. Make sure her stats look like this before we get into the meat and potatoes of her build:

Ability Ability Score Bonus Strength 16 +2 Dexterity 14 Constitution 16 +1 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 10 Charisma 10

At level 1 you will have the chance to pick a weapon fighting style, and you should pick Great Weapon Fighting. This gives Lae'zel the ability to do a ton of damage with two-handed weapons of all varieties. If you take some time in the tutorial to get the Everburn Blade, this is an easy way to get a very powerful Lae'zel right from the start of the game.

Everburn Blade Uncommon Melee Weapon Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~12 Damage Two-Handed 2d6 Slashing Ever-burning

An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage Proficiency unlocks: Pommel Strike Lacerate Cleave Silent flames surge the length of the blade as soon as it clears the scabbard.





Level 2

At level two, Fighters acquire a potent ability called Action Surge, allowing them an extra action during their turn. This capability significantly boosts their combat effectiveness, often enabling an additional attack, and positioning them as a formidable force early in the game. Conveniently, a Short Rest, which can be initiated twice via the bottom right of your HUD, replenishes Action Surge.

Many of the best builds in Baldur's Gate 3 take 2 levels of Fighter just to get this ability.

In terms of strategy, this skill opens up the opportunity to execute two attacks in a single turn, coupled with the ability to self-heal. Adopt an aggressive stance and dive into the fray. Remember to also arm yourself with a bow or another ranged weapon to maintain your offensive capabilities when enemies are out of melee reach.

Level 3

Level 3 gives you access to subclassing - you're going to want to pick Battlemaster. From here, you will have a choice to pick Battle Maneuvres. You can only pick 3, and here are the ones I suggest picking:

Disarming Attack Riposte Rally or Trip Attack

Rally is very nice support utility for protecting the squishes in your party. If you would rather keep to making Lae'zel purely DPS based, pick Trip Attack instead.

Level 4

At level 4, you gain your first feat. These are permanent buffs you can pick every 4 levels (for most classes - Fighter gets an extra one at 6) that grant you incredible passive abilities, or permanently raise one of your main stats. For our first feat, we will be picking Great Weapon Master.

If you notice that it is more difficult to hit enemies, you can toggle the passive Great Weapon Master ability off and still be able to get a double attack on a critical hit.

Level 5

By level five, Fighters truly come into their own, wielding formidable power. This level introduces Extra Attack, enhancing your combat prowess by allowing two attacks instead of one whenever you take the Attack action. Coupled with Action Surge and the tactical use of Great Weapon Master, your capacity for damage becomes immense. Specifically, after employing Extra Attack for two strikes, a subsequent enemy defeat or a critical hit enables an additional attack through Great Weapon Master.

The potency of this build escalates when Action Surge is activated, affording you two more attacks, thus totaling five attacks in a single turn. The potential for attacks can even reach seven if you consume a potion of speed or benefit from a Haste spell, which grants an extra action each turn. This high-frequency attack capability positions the Fighter as a powerhouse in action-centric gameplay.

Haste Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened. The creature has a +2 bonus to Armour Class, Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, its Movement Speed is doubled, and can take one additional Action per turn. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened. The creature has a +2 bonus to Armour Class, Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, its Movement Speed is doubled, and can take one additional Action per turn.

Strategic use of superiority dice should be reserved for pivotal moments, enhancing the impact of your attacks when most needed. Otherwise, the key to maximizing your Fighter's effectiveness lies in unleashing a barrage of attacks, overwhelming your foes with sheer force.

Level 6

Upon reaching level 6, Fighters obtain an additional feat, a privilege shared only with Rogues, who acquire this at level 10. The availability of multiple compelling choices at this juncture underscores the versatility and adaptability of the Fighter class. For our purposes, we will be picking Ability Improvement and you will want to boost Lae'zel's Strength to 18.

Level 7

At this level, Fighter can pick two more Maneuvres. Here are some other good ideas:

Pushing Attack Precision Attack

You can also pick either Trip Attack or Rally, depending on what you took at level 3.

Level 8

Another feat at level 8 - pick Alert or Ability Improvement to get Strength to 20. You will choose the opposite of what you picked here at level 12.

Level 9

At level 9, Fighters gain a crucial class feature called Indomitable. This ability allows Fighters to reroll a failed Saving Throw once, opting for the new result. Indomitable is a passive feature that enhances survivability without necessitating any action from the player, subtly bolstering the Fighter's resilience in the face of adversity.

Level 10

Level 10 nets the Fighter another two combat maneuvers. Here are some other good choices:

Sweeping Attack Goading Attack

Level 11

By level 11, Fighters receive a significant upgrade with Improved Extra Attack, granting them the capability to execute two additional attacks when they choose to Attack as their action. This exclusive feature sets Fighters apart in Baldur's Gate 3, as they surpass most other martial classes, which typically only receive one Extra Attack. The strategic use of Action Surge at this level further amplifies their offensive potential, allowing for an additional set of two attacks. Consequently, in a single turn, a Fighter can unleash a formidable total of six attacks, showcasing the unparalleled combat prowess that defines this class.

Level 12

Since we already have 3 feats, the Fighter can arguably be multiclassed at this point and still be a very good build no matter what you multiclass into it. However, feats are overpowered, so you may as well just use that to your advantage and pick whatever you didn't pick at level 8: Alert or Ability Improvement to get Strength to 20.