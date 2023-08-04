Baldurs Gate 3 | Character Creation Guide

Creating your character in Larian’s newly released CRPG Baldur’s Gate 3, is quite the involved experience. As you embark on your grand journey, one of the most critical choices you’ll make is creating your character. Fear not, for this comprehensive guide will walk you through each step of the character creation process, ensuring you forge the perfect hero for your quest. Let’s dive in and explore the possibilities that await!

Step 1: Custom or Origin Character?

At the start of your adventure, you have two choices: create a custom character with a fully customizable appearance, or select an Origin character, each with a unique appearance, backstory, race, and class. Origin characters bring their compelling stories, and some may even become companions during your journey. The exceptional aspect of the Origin character is that you can still customize one, the enigmatic “Dark Urge,” altering appearance, race, and class. Keep in mind, the “Dark Urge” is the only Origin character who requires your direct control to exist in the game.

Step 2: Embrace Your Race

The race you choose will shape your interactions with the diverse races of Baldur’s Gate 3. Your selection influences how NPCs treat you—welcome, shunned, or tolerated. Different races also unlock unique dialogue options and grant access to specific weapons and armor. Races offer distinct starting abilities or spells, adding a touch of uniqueness to your character. Moreover, races come with proficiencies in various skills that provide an advantage during skill checks.

Step 3: Select a Class

Your character’s class determines their role in combat and the abilities they wield. There are 12 classes to choose from, and some have subclasses, each with its unique set of spells and abilities. Be mindful that some subclasses can only be unlocked at certain levels or by specific in-game actions. Choose a class that suits your playstyle and complements your party’s composition.

Class Description Subclasses Barbarian A formidable warrior from a primitive background who channels their battle fury. Wildheart, Berserker, Wild Magic Bard An enchanting magician whose power resonates with the melodies of creation. Lore, Valour, Swords Cleric A devoted champion who harnesses divine magic in service of a higher calling. Life, Light, Trickery, Knowledge, Nature, Tempest, War Druid A priest of the Old Faith, wielding the forces of nature – moonlight and flora, fire and lightning – and embracing animal forms. Circle of the Land, Circle of the Moon, Circle of Spores Fighter A masterful combatant, skilled with a diversity of weapons and armor. Battle Master, Eldritch Knight, Champion Monk A martial arts master, tapping into the body’s power to seek physical and spiritual perfection. Way of the Four Elements, Way of the Open Hand, Way of the Shadow Paladin A sacred warrior bound by an oath of holiness. Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, Oath of Vengeance, Oathbreaker (secret subclass) Ranger A warrior adept at both martial prowess and nature’s mystical energies, defending the fringes of civilization. Beast Master, Gloom Stalker, Hunter Rogue A cunning scoundrel who relies on stealth and deception to overcome challenges and foes. Thief, Arcane Trickster, Assassin Sorcerer A spellcaster who taps into inherent magic from a gifted heritage or bloodline. Wild Magic, Draconic Bloodline, Storm Sorcery Warlock A wielder of magic derived from a pact forged with an otherworldly being. The Fiend, The Great Old One, The Archfey Wizard A scholarly magic-user capable of manipulating the fabric of reality. Abjuration, Evocation, Necromancy, Conjuration, Enchantment, Divination, Illusion, Transmutation

Step 4: Unravel Your Character Background

Character backgrounds influence dialogue choices and provide proficiency bonuses in specific skills. Ensure you select a background that complements your character’s race and class to maximize its potential. Avoid overlapping proficiency bonuses to maximize your character’s efficiency.

Step 5: Distribute Ability Points

Distribute ability points to shape your character’s stats. These stats are crucial for determining your character’s strengths and weaknesses. Different classes benefit from different ability scores, so consider your desired playstyle when allocating points. Proficient skills receive bonuses, enhancing your chance of success in skill checks.

Step 6: Bring Your Character to Life

Personalize your character’s appearance, choosing from a wide range of options, including hair, skin tone, eyes, and voice. The extensive character customization in Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to create a truly unique hero that reflects your vision.

What was updated in BG3 (Character Customization)

Added maturity feature, freckle quantity/intensity, and vitiligo pigmentation options.

Expanded horn customization choices for Tieflings, including horn color and tip color variations.

Introduced additional scar options for characters.

Enhanced the variety of hair options available to players.

Included more diverse hair colors to choose from.

Incorporated facial hair options for more character customization.

Added the ability to select different body types for characters.

Added piercing options for further personalization.

Introduced head attachments for Dragonborn characters.

The Journey Begins Now

Congratulations! You’ve successfully crafted your heroic adventurer in Baldur’s Gate 3. With your character ready to embark on an unforgettable journey, brace yourself for a world filled with thrilling quests, intricate dialogue, and epic battles. Remember, the choices you make will shape the tale that unfolds before you. Now, venture forth and let your legend be written in the annals of this fantastical realm!