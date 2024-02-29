Quick Links
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Baldur's Gate 3 Complete Guide Hub - your one-stop destination for tips, tricks, walkthroughs, guides, item databases, and more. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer, we've got you covered with everything you need to optimize your play in Baldur's Gate 3.
Weapons
- All Weapons
- Weapon Actions
- Melee Weapons
- Ranged Weapons
- One-Handed Weapons
- Two-Handed Weapons
- Versatile Weapons
- Battleaxes
- Clubs
- Daggers
- Glaives
- Greataxes
- Greatclubs
- Greatswords
- Halberds
- Hand Crossbows
- Handaxes
- Heavy Crossbows
- Javelins
- Light Crossbows
- Light Hammers
- Longbows
- Longswords
- Maces
- Mauls
- Morningstars
- Pikes
- Quarterstaves
- Rapiers
- Scimitars
Armor
Spells
- Spells
- Abjuration
- Conjuration
- Divination
- Enchantment
- Evocation
- Illusion
- Necromancy
- Transmutation
- Cantrips
- Level 1 Spell Slots
- Level 2 Spell Slots
- Level 3 Spell Slots
- Level 4 Spell Slots
- Level 5 Spell Slots
- Level 6 Spell Slots
Damage Type
- Piercing
- Slashing
- Bludgeoning
- Acid
- Cold
- Fire
- Force
- Healing
- Lightning
- Necrotic
- Poison
- Psychic
- Radiant
- Thunder
Technical Guides
- PC Requirements & Settings
- Can you play on Steam Deck?
- Baldur's Gate 3 Game Engine
- Controller Shortcuts
Gameplay Guides
- Character Creation
- How to Respec
- All Achievements
- How to Enter The Tiefling Hideout
- Inventory Management Tips
- Best Early Game Weapons
- How to Recruit Hirelings
- Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle: Solution
- Where to find Halsin
- How to Get Sussur Tree Bark
- Mistakes to Avoid
- How to Get Mask of the Shapeshifter
- How to Break Cracked Walls
- Best Feats to Choose
- How to Remove Enemy of Justice Debuff Bug
- Barbarian Beginner Guide
- Bard Beginner Guide
- Guide to Backgrounds
- How to Unlock the Slayer Form
- All Illithid Powers
- OP Sword Bard Guide
- Shadow Ninja Monk Build
- How to get All Legendary Equipment
- How to Romance Minthara
- All Time Sensitive Quests and Encounters