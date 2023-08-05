Baldur’s Gate 3 | Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle: Solution

To access the Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 you must first embark on a thrilling journey through the “Find the Nightsong” quest, where your path leads to the enigmatic Defiled Temple within the Goblin Camp. This mysterious temple, found west of the Shattered Sanctum, will challenge you as you face the formidable Goblin Priestess. Once you triumph over her and venture inside, a new puzzle awaits, guarding the way forward. Prepare to unravel its secrets and unlock the door to continue your epic adventure!

Solving the Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to Solve the Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle, simply move the stone discs in the right order which will show each phase of the moon on the floor.

To conquer the challenge, align the dials so that the full moon symbols grace the top, the half moon symbols adorn the sides, while the bottom remains void of any moons. Stand before the statue at the center of the Defiled Temple and deftly spin the stone discs to achieve this celestial configuration.

Step by Step Guide

Position yourself to face the statue Commence by striking the top panel, Followed by one hit to the left panel Two consecutive hits to the right panel. Give the bottom panel three swift spins in a row Rotate the left disc twice to complete the enigmatic challenge.