Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Break Cracked Walls

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers abundant hidden areas and secrets to uncover, with some concealed behind destructible Cracked Walls. In the this guide we will teach you how to break through Cracked Walls in BG3.
How to Break Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3
First, you need to right-click a wall and choose “Examine” to see the resistances.
While not always immediately recognizable, hovering over Cracked Walls reveals a health bar and nameplate. However, only certain spells or weapons work for destroying them, as most elemental attacks and many spells won’t have any impact on these structures. Cracked Walls are highly resistant to various elemental effects such as lightning, cold, and fire. Focus on Force Spells and Radiant Elements to break Cracked walls.
Breaking cracked walls requires substantial blunt force (bludgeoning weapons), bombs, or specific magic or suitable weapons. Employ items like maces or warhammers or mauls to crush them. Alternatively, spells like Force and Radiant damage prove effective.
Piercing and Slashing weapons will not work if you are trying to break a Cracked wall.
Radiant Element and Force Spells that Break Cracked Walls
- Guiding Bolt
- Branding Smite
- Sacred Flame
- Eldritch Blast (not as effective)
- Magic Missile (not as effective)
Get Cracking
In summary, Baldur’s Gate 3 holds hidden secrets behind destructible Cracked Walls. This guide empowers you to break through these barriers effectively, utilizing specific spells, suitable weapons, and tactics. Uncover hidden treasures and explore new realms with the knowledge gained here.