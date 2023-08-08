Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Break Cracked Walls

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers abundant hidden areas and secrets to uncover, with some concealed behind destructible Cracked Walls. In the this guide we will teach you how to break through Cracked Walls in BG3.

How to Break Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3

First, you need to right-click a wall and choose “Examine” to see the resistances.

While not always immediately recognizable, hovering over Cracked Walls reveals a health bar and nameplate. However, only certain spells or weapons work for destroying them, as most elemental attacks and many spells won’t have any impact on these structures. Cracked Walls are highly resistant to various elemental effects such as lightning, cold, and fire. Focus on Force Spells and Radiant Elements to break Cracked walls.