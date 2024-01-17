Key Takeaways Legendary gear in Baldur's Gate 3 is challenging to obtain but worth it. Most can be found in Act 2 or 3.

Some weapons can be obtained through clever strategies like using Command: Drop or casting Divine Intervention.

Completing specific quests and puzzles will lead to powerful weapons like the Blood of Lathander Mace or the Balduran's Giantslayer greatsword.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a ton of armor and weaponry to shop around for, but none more potent than the Legendary gear you can find sporadically throughout the game.

There are 15 such pieces, most of which can only be found towards the end of the game in Act 2 or 3. They are usually buried behind a wall of puzzles and combat, but they are worth completing.

This guide will provide you the locations of each of these weapons as well as a cursory description of how to obtain them, which questlines to follow, and warnings to follow if you do not want to screw up your game in the meantime.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane Greatsword

Warning: You can get this sword in Act 1, but Lae’zel will attack you if you do. If you want to avoid this, the sword is obtainable in Act 2 or 3 when you meet Voss.

If you decide to get this weapon in Act 1, you can do so before going to the Mountain Pass. This is the location on the map:

Before your initial meeting with Voss, where Lae’zel and the Githyanki have a conversation, you can cast Command on Voss. You want to use Command: Drop on him to get him to let go of his weapon. You will have a meager chance of being able to do this, so you will likely have to save scum to get it at this point.

If you do not want to do it now, you can get this sword later when you meet Voss again – with the Command: Drop method.

Devotee’s Mace

For this mace, you need to have a Level 10 Cleric with you. Upon leveling, you will pick the Feature Divine Intervention.

Once you have this ability, you will have 4 versions of the spell that you can cast. Make sure you cast Divine Intervention: Arm Thy Servant. Once you cast this, the Devotee’s Mace will be in your Cleric’s inventory.

There is an exploit currently in the game that gives you more than one Divine Intervention by respeccing with Withers or by using hirelings. Hope from House of Hope also knows Divine Intervention.

This mace is nice because it has the Class Action Healing Incense Aura which does an AoE heal that heals 1-4 hit points at the start of your turn for the next 10 turns. It is very nice to have in dicey situations.

The Blood of Lathander Mace

The Blood of Lathander Mace is accessible by following Lae’zel’s advice and going through the Mountain Pass to the Rosymorn Monastery, where you will meet with a githyanki crèche.

You cannot get this Mace without interacting with the crèche. However, you can complete the outside puzzle before you do any githyanki stuff.

On the second level of the outside of the Monastery, there is a room with 4 pedestals that require 4 Ceremonial weapons to activate a secret passage. If you explore the outside of Rosymorn Monastery, including its ruined second level, you will find these naturally scattered around the area.

A door will open once you complete the puzzle, and a pouch will be available to loot. It contains the Dawnmaster’s Crest. From here, go ahead and speak with the githyanki in the basement.

In the Inqusitor’s Chambers, there is another puzzle with two statues. Facing the end of the hallway, the left statue must be turned to face west, and the right one must be turned to face east. That will unlock a door in front of you, which leads you into another dungeon.

Follow the path, completing the challenges along the way, and you will find the Blood of Lathander Mace at the end. The easiest way to make it through this was to be in turn-based mode, so use it liberally.

When you reach the last room, you can insert the Dawnmaster’s Crest into the crest panel. This gives you the mace.

Selune’s Spear of Night/Shar’s Spear of Evening

These spears can only be obtained from Shadowheart’s questline in the Mausoleum of Act 2.

Progress through the Mausoleum, completing Shar’s trials along the way. This will unlock the room with a massive encounter that ends with the Nightsong.

Your decisions and whether Shadowheart kills the Nightsong in this quest will impact which one you get and its abilities. If Shadowheart spares the Nightsong, you will get the Spear of Night. If she kills the Nightsong, you will get the Spear of Evening.

Nyrulna Trident

You will want to go to Rivington and the Circus of the Last Days to get this Trident.

There, you will meet Akabi, a djinn working for the Circus. Pickpocket him and take his Djinni Ring, and then speak to him. Go through his dialogue, passing a perception check on his wheel, until he eventually realizes that you stole from him.

When he accuses you of cheating, tell him you evened the odds. He will teleport you away to a Jungle.

At the end of the Jungle is a Painted Chest right beside a portal. It is a 20 DC lockpicking challenge, so make sure you keep the ring on a character with good sleight of hand. The trident will be within that chest.

Balduran’s Giantslayer Greatsword & Helm of Balduran

To get these pieces, you will need to go to the Wyrm’s Rock prison in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress of Act 3.

You will eventually find a hallway with two torches facing one another at the end of the hallway. Extinguish them both, and then hit them both with a source of lightning damage. Turn them back on, and the wall will disappear to reveal a passage.

You will make your way down another dungeon with yet another series of puzzles. Once you complete them, you will meet an undead dragon. The fight with him is rough, but you can loot him for the Balduran’s Giantslayer greatsword once you beat him.

A small room with a table is at the back of the encounter room. The helm sitting on top of it is the Helm of Balduran.

Duellist’s Prerogative Rapier

If you want to get this rapier, you will go over to the Basilisk Gate Barracks in the Lower City of Act 3.

Speak to the NPC Blaze Liara Portyr. Take her quest, Save Vanra, which will lead you here:

The door is locked, so make sure you have a character with a decent sleight of hand skill. Going inside the building, you will meet a couple of people who are being hunted by a Hag.

You can accept their quest, but that’s not why you are there. You want to get on their good side so you can explore this house a bit. A cursed doll plagues them. Cast Remove Curse on it if you're going to help them.

From here, go ahead and loot the safe behind where they were talking. There will be two books and some ashes in the safe, and one of the books will give you a recipe for the Hag’s Bane potion. It is under the Grenades dropdown in the Alchemy menu; you will make one.

Then, you will go to the Blushing Mermaid and do the investigation quest in this area. On the second floor, you will talk to Captain Grizly and get the Hag to reveal herself. Do the encounter, and then go to the basement for the final confrontation with the Hag. Use the Hag’s Bane grenade on her; it will make her cough up Vanra, saving the child.

There is a bug in this final room where the Hag will sometimes not spawn. Kill one of the mushrooms to fix this issue.

When you turn in the quest, she will give you an amulet as well as Duellist’s Prerogative.

Markoheshkir Quarterstaff

If you want this staff, you will go to Sorcerous Sundries in the Lower City of Act 3.

Your goal is to get to Lorroakan. You do not have to fight him to get this quarterstaff, but it is a fun fight if you decide to do so.

You do, however, need a source of See Invisibility. Once you have one, you can jump or fly down from Lorroakan’s room to the levels below. Click on one of the plaques that say ‘below’ on it. You will be teleported to a room, and if you have See Invisibility, you will see two magic orbs with levers in front of them.

The levers have DC 20 Arcana checks, so you should have a high-intelligence character on you or pray for a Nat 20. When you have completed this, you will get yourself the legendary staff as well as a set of very rare clothing.

Helldusk Armour & Gloves of Soul Catching

Warning: Before you do this, ensure your team is healed and well-equipped. You will be going into Avernus for these pieces and will want to make sure you have enough levels under your belt to take on the challenging fights within.

You will want to head up to the Devil’s Fee in the Lower City of Act 3 to get these two pieces.

You will persuade Helsik to let you go upstairs and solve the ritual circle puzzle, and then a portal to the House of Hope will open to you.

The House of Hope is a fun dungeon to explore and take your time. The interactions you have in some of these rooms are pretty funny, including the one with Haarlep that we need to have to get our pieces.

The fastest way to get through Haarlep is to kill them and loot them. They have another decent piece on them, but we really want the key in their inventory. Go ahead and loot the safe behind the painting with it. Beware, however – the painting is trapped.

You will take the notes from the safe. Read them, and then head over to where the Orphic Hammer is.

Use the passphrase, and take the hammer. That will make Raphael come back to the house.

Before you leave this room, you should go ahead and take the other pieces of loot here.

When you progress to Hope’s Prison, freeing her allows you to get the gloves later.

Then, try to leave. Raphael will confront you. Fight him and his demon posse, and you will get the gloves for having freed Hope as well as the Helldusk Armor on Raphael’s corpse.

Gontr Mael Bow

The legendary bow is obtainable by going down to the Grey Harbour Docks in the Lower City of Act 3.

These quests in this area also help you disable Gortash’s Steel Watch to fight him.

From the Docks, head over to the Foundry. You can lockpick the front gate or simply parkour over the fence and then go right into the Foundry. You will be attacked immediately. Make sure not to kill any Gondians while you are here.

When you get through this dungeon, at the very end, there will be the boss, Steel Watcher Titan. Loot it, and you will have yourself a Gontr Mael Bow.

Viconia’s Walking Fortress Shield

To get this shield, we will be progressing Shadowheart’s story yet again in the House of Grief, located in the top left portion of the Lower City map in Act 3.

Within the House of Grief is an investigation skill check we have to pass to get to the dungeon part of this building. When you have it, a button will reveal itself, and you can press it and progress through a hidden passage to the Cloister of Sombre Embrace.

Another tough fight is ahead against Viconia – the leader of the Sharran church. You have to kill her to get this shield.

Bloodthirst Dagger & Crimson Mischief Shortsword

To get these two pieces, you must progress the quest Get Orin’s Netherstone in Act 3.

This quest will take you to the Temple of Bhaal, which you can access through the Undercity Ruins in the City Sewers. This is all in Act 3.

Your task is simple – kill Orin. At this point in the game, you will be Level 11-12, making this fight much less challenging to beat if you do this after the Gortash questline.