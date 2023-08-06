Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Get Sussur Tree Bark

Sussur Tree Bark is located in the Underdark and is needed to compete the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest. The quest is located on the west side of the first map in the well.
Where to Find Sussur Tree Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3:
When you go in the well or through the locked doors, open the wooden chest or click one of the random floating books to pick up the Finish The Masterwork weapon quest.
Discovering the elusive Sussur Tree Bark is a crucial step in completing the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Start at The Defiled Temple
To begin, venture to the Underdark, accessible via the Defiled Temple, Whispering Depths dungeon’s spider’s pit (using the Featherfall Spell), or the Zhentarim Hideout elevator.
Find the Giant Tree
Next, Navigate to the on the western side of the Underdark map and locate the giant tree at the center of a luminous pit. Overcome any Hooked Horror enemies in your path and gather the Sussur Tree Bark from a specific spot on the tree’s south side.
Go back to the Blighted Village House
Finally, Return to the Blighted Village house where you initiated the quest, use the wood doors outside, and insert the bark into the furnace along with a plain Sickle, Greatsword, or Dagger. Craft a Sussur version of the weapon, imbued with silencing abilities, by clicking on the lit furnace. Congratulations, you’ve successfully completed the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest!
Quest Summary:
In conclusion, obtaining the elusive Sussur Tree Bark is an essential and rewarding task in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest takes players on a thrilling journey through the Underdark, where they must navigate dangerous terrain, overcome formidable foes, and locate the Giant Tree at the center of a luminous pit.
By successfully gathering the Sussur Tree Bark from the tree’s south side, players can return to the Blighted Village house and craft a Sussur version of their chosen weapon, infused with powerful silencing abilities. This achievement marks the completion of the quest and showcases the player’s prowess as a skilled adventurer. So, equip your new weapon and venture forth, for even greater challenges await in the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3.