Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Get Sussur Tree Bark

Discovering the elusive Sussur Tree Bark is a crucial step in completing the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Start at The Defiled Temple

To begin, venture to the Underdark, accessible via the Defiled Temple, Whispering Depths dungeon’s spider’s pit (using the Featherfall Spell), or the Zhentarim Hideout elevator.

Find the Giant Tree

Next, Navigate to the on the western side of the Underdark map and locate the giant tree at the center of a luminous pit. Overcome any Hooked Horror enemies in your path and gather the Sussur Tree Bark from a specific spot on the tree’s south side.

Go back to the Blighted Village House

Finally, Return to the Blighted Village house where you initiated the quest, use the wood doors outside, and insert the bark into the furnace along with a plain Sickle, Greatsword, or Dagger. Craft a Sussur version of the weapon, imbued with silencing abilities, by clicking on the lit furnace. Congratulations, you’ve successfully completed the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest!

Quest Summary: