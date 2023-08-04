Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Recruit Hirelings

Venturing through the treacherous Forgotten Realms alone is no easy task. In Baldur’s Gate 3, hirelings are a welcome addition to your party, offering their services as permanent companions that you can hire or dismiss at will. These helpful mercenaries come in handy when you’re short on companions or need a specific role filled in your group to progress in the game.

Unlocking the Path to Hirelings

To begin recruiting hirelings, you first need to find Withers. Withers can be located at the northern end of the Dank Crypt. Look for a button next to a stone doorway at the top of the left stairs. Defeat the enemies that appear and open the sarcophagus in the small room to free Withers. After conversing with him, he’ll make his way to your camp, awaiting your arrival.

Withers will set you up

Once back at your camp, keep an eye out for the yellow vendor icon on your map. This marker will lead you to Withers. Speak to him to learn about hirelings. Each hireling can be recruited for a fee of 100 gold, but there’s a catch—you must have three or fewer party members before you can hire one.

Hirelings List – Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of the hirelings you can recruit along with their respective roles:

Name Class Brinna Brightsong Bard Danton Druid Eldra Luthrinn Barbarian Jacelyn Sorcerer Kerz Paladin Kree Derryck Warlock Maddala Deadeye Rogue Sina’zith Monk Sir Fuzzalump Wizard Varanna Sunblossom Fighter Ver’yll Wenkiir Ranger Zenith Feur’sel Cleric

Empowering Your Hirelings

Once you’ve enlisted a hireling, you can Double click their portrait to get started. You most certainly will need to level them up and assign spells for them to be useful. To do this, press the “tab” key to access your party menu, where you’ll find the “Level Up” button under the name of the newly recruited hireling.

Hetting rid of your Hireling

If, for any reason, you wish to part ways with a hireling, speak to Withers again and let him know you don’t need the companion anymore.

With these hirelings by your side, your party in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be stronger and better equipped to face the challenges of the Forgotten Realms. Choose wisely, and may your adventures be fruitful with your newfound allies.

Video Guide

Credit: MySpaceGuide