Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Remove Enemy of Justice Debuff Bug

A frustrating bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 has players struggling with the persistent Enemy of Justice issue. Following the goblin camp clearance, a party member often acquires this problematic debuff, notably after eliminating a goblin leader like Princess Gut or Minthara. This glitch proves troublesome to remove, causing complications when navigating Emerald Grove and encountering tiefling and druid guards, who attack the affected character on sight. This bug can render completing the first act nearly impossible.
A possible explanation for this bug is that eliminating the goblin leaders resolves the refugee quest, potentially saving the tieflings in Emerald Grove. This enables Pandirna to converse with the guards about any warehouse-related offenses you may have committed.
Enemy of Justice – Bug?
How to Fix the Enemy of Justice bug in BG3
Note: Regrettably, regardless of the solution you attempt, it is probable that you will need to return to a previous save point prior to the occurrence of the goblin camp battle.
|Solution
|Description
|Kill Pandirna at Emerald Grove
|Encountering the paralyzed tiefling Pandirna within a warehouse? If she spots you lockpicking or stealing, she’ll alert guards and impose the condition.
|Proceed to Act 2
|Approaching Act 2 via the Underdark or mountain pass? Continue your journey; the condition often fades over time.
|Defeat Priestess Gut in main chamber
|Eliminated Priestess Gut while she retreated? Try defeating her in the main chamber to prevent triggering the condition.
Enemy of Justice Debuff Bug Fix Summary
In summary, the bug is commonly triggered after dealing with the goblin camp and specifically eliminating goblin leaders like Princess Gut or Minthara, resulting in hostile tiefling and druid guards at Emerald Grove. To address this issue, players have several options:
- Eliminating Pandirna at Emerald Grove if theft was witnessed,
- Progressing to Act 2 for potential resolution
- Ensuring the demise of Priestess Gut in her primary chamber
While the bug’s connection to Pandirna, who is distant from the goblin camp, might seem puzzling, a theory suggests that by eliminating the goblin leaders, tieflings in Emerald Grove are saved, potentially enabling Pandirna to report warehouse-related crimes to the guards.