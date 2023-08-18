Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Remove Enemy of Justice Debuff Bug

A frustrating bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 has players struggling with the persistent Enemy of Justice issue. Following the goblin camp clearance, a party member often acquires this problematic debuff, notably after eliminating a goblin leader like Princess Gut or Minthara. This glitch proves troublesome to remove, causing complications when navigating Emerald Grove and encountering tiefling and druid guards, who attack the affected character on sight. This bug can render completing the first act nearly impossible.

A possible explanation for this bug is that eliminating the goblin leaders resolves the refugee quest, potentially saving the tieflings in Emerald Grove. This enables Pandirna to converse with the guards about any warehouse-related offenses you may have committed.

How to Fix the Enemy of Justice bug in BG3

Note: Regrettably, regardless of the solution you attempt, it is probable that you will need to return to a previous save point prior to the occurrence of the goblin camp battle.