Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Respec

Let’s dive right in and master the art of respeccing in Baldur’s Gate 3 from the very beginning, ensuring you never miss out on the chance to optimize your character to its fullest potential.

Step 1: Unlocking the Waypoint to the Overgrown Ruins

As soon as you arrive on the Sword Coast after the introduction, you’ll find yourself on a desolated beach. Once you’ve located Shadowheart, venture around until you discover an ancient door that unlocks a waypoint to the Overgrown Ruins. While you cannot access this door initially, it holds the key to unlocking the NPC who can grant you the power of respecing at your camp.

Step 2: The Journey to the Overgrown Ruins

To begin your quest for respeccing, traverse the treacherous hills and head east until you come across a chapel. Explore the chapel, deal with any NPCs or enemies you encounter, and ascend to the upper area, where you’ll find a crane. Use your skills to shoot down the crate, creating a hole in the ground for you to access the Overgrown Ruins.

Step 3: Explore the Overgrown Ruins

Inside the Overgrown ruins, be prepared to face various enemies and navigate through puzzles and challenges. Along the way, you’ll encounter Gail, a companion whose help can prove invaluable in your journey. Solve the puzzles and defeat the undead until you reach a chamber with a sarcophagus.

Step 4: Meeting Withers

In the chamber, interact with the sarcophagus in the Dank Crypt to engage Withers, the NPC who holds the secret to respeccing. Engage in conversation with him and indulge his whims. After your conversation, Withers will make his way to your camp.

Step 5: Respecing Your Character

Return to your camp, and Withers will be waiting for you. Continue conversing with him, and he’ll introduce the concept of “hirelings,” alternative companions you can hire, as well as the idea of resurrecting companions. Eventually, he’ll unveil the concept of respecing your character. Respecing allows you to change your class, cantrips, subclasses, abilities, and even your deity. For a mere 100 gold, you can modify your character at any level, offering unparalleled flexibility to experiment and refine your gameplay experience.

Step 6: Embrace the Freedom of Respecing

Embrace the freedom of respeccing, as you can explore different classes and subclasses without limitations. Test various character builds and fine-tune your party members to optimize their roles in combat. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, respecing is a powerful tool to enhance your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure.

So there you have it, fellow adventurers, a step-by-step guide to mastering the art of respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3. With the ability to change your character’s class and abilities at any time, you can adapt and tailor your party to face any challenge that comes your way. Embrace this newfound freedom and create a party that will carve its place in the annals of heroic tales. Now, go forth and rewrite your destiny in the rich and immersive world of Baldur’s Gate 3!