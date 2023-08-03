Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Speak to Animals

Acquiring the ability to communicate with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3 can unlock a myriad of hidden secrets, untold tales, and unexplored avenues. Delving into the world of the Forgotten Realms, you may discover the mysterious lives concealed within the creatures that roam these lands.
For the quickest access to this ability right from the start, either play as a Gnome with the Forest subrace (with the spell permanently active) or choose one of the three classes with the ability as a level one spell.
How to Speak to Animals (6 Methods)
- Play as a Forest Gnome
- lvl 3 Warlock Eldritch Invocation called Beast Speech
- Consume a Speak With Animals potion
- Use the speak with Animals spell
- Play as a Druid in animal form
- Use the Oath of the Ancients Paladin prepared spell
Note: The ‘Speak With Animals’ spell in Baldur’s Gate 3 uses a level one spell slot and remains active until a long rest. It doesn’t require concentration, allowing you to go about your day freely.
Speak with Animals Spell
In conclusion, the ability to communicate with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3 opens up a fascinating and enriching dimension to the game. It provides players with access to hidden secrets, untold tales, and unexplored avenues within the captivating world of the Forgotten Realms. By delving into the lives of the creatures that inhabit these lands, players can gain unique insights and forge deeper connections with the game’s environment.