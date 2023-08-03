Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Speak to Animals

Acquiring the ability to communicate with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3 can unlock a myriad of hidden secrets, untold tales, and unexplored avenues. Delving into the world of the Forgotten Realms, you may discover the mysterious lives concealed within the creatures that roam these lands.

For the quickest access to this ability right from the start, either play as a Gnome with the Forest subrace (with the spell permanently active) or choose one of the three classes with the ability as a level one spell.