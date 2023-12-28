The story of Baldur’s Gate 3 is punctuated by the urgent need for the main character and all their companions to rid themselves of a parasitic worm. The worm’s influence is what drives these characters together in the first place and keeps them together out of mutual need to survive throughout the story.

However, these little worms are not without their uses. Early in Act One, it becomes clear that the Tadpoles infecting our characters’ brains gives them a vast amount of power both passively and actively. It is because of the Tadpole’s influence that we can link our character’s mind with others’ and compel people to do things for us that they would not normally do (without a significant skill check to have to pass).

These powers are called Illithid powers, and they are immensely useful throughout the game. These powers come with huge buffs to critical hits and damage, or grant you unique attacks that do Psychic damage, just to name a couple.

Base Illithid Powers

Ability Drain Passive Feature Once per turn, when you make an attack roll, the attack reduces that target’s corresponding Ability by 1. The Ability that gets reduced is the same as the one used to make the attack roll. Basic, worm Charm Reaction Charm an enemy that attacks you, preventing them from attacking you until their next turn. Note: Enemies have advantage on saving throws against being charmed. Basic, worm Concentrated Blast Class Action Deal 3d6 Psychic damage. You must be concentrating on another spell to cast this. If your target is also concentrating, you heal as much as the damage that was dealt to it. This will end the spell you were concentrating on. Basic, worm Cull the Weak Toggleable Passive Feature When you bring a creature down to fewer hit points than your number of evolved Illithid powers, it dies, and all nearby creatures take 1-4 Psychic damage. Basic, worm Displace Passive Feature Creatures suffering Falling damage because of you take an additional 1d8 Psychic damage. Basic, worm Favourable Beginnings Passive Feature The first Attack roll or Ability check you make against any target gains a bonus equal to your Proficiency bonus. Basic, worm Force Tunnel Class Action Charge forward, knocking all objects and creatures in your path 4 meters away from you. Basic, worm Illithid Persuasion Passive Feature Use your parasite to connect your brain to cultists’, compelling them to obey. Unlocked automatically. Luck of the Far Realms Passive Feature Once per long rest, when you make a successful attack roll, you can change that attack into a critical hit. Basic, worm Perilous Stakes Class Action Invest a creature with power that heals it when it attacks but also makes it vulnerable to all damage. Basic, worm Psionic Backlash Reaction When an enemy within 9 meters casts a spell, you can use your rection to inflict 1d4 Psychic damage to the caster per the spell’s level. Basic, worm Psionic Overload Class Action Your attacks deal an extra 1d4 Psychic damage, but you also take 1d4 Psychic damage each turn. Basic, worm Repulsor Class Action Push anyone back 6 meters. Deals 2d6 Force damage, half-damage on successful save. Basic, worm Shield of Thralls Class Action Summon a shield around yourself or an ally that grants the target 10 temporary hit points. Basic, worm Stage Fright Class Action Your targets have Disadvantage on attack rolls and take 2d6 Psychic damage each time they miss. Targets will overcome their Stage Fright when they succeed an attack roll. Basic, worm. Transfuse Health Class Action Sacrifice half your current hit points to heal a target for the same amount. Basic, worm

Elite Illithid Powers

You will notice when you first get access to the Illithid powers that there are some still locked off to you. The outer ring of the brain interface is unavailable to you until the very end of Act 2, whilst on the road to Baldur’s Gate. You will be given the option to absorb the Astral-Touched Tadpole, which will turn any character of your choosing into a Partial-Illithid. The change is visually identifiable, with black vein-like markings all over your character’s body.

If you plan on making a build that relies on Illithid powers, then keep in mind that when you absorb the Astral-Touched Tadpole, you will automatically gain access to the five center powers of the innermost ring – Concentrated Blast, Favourable Beginnings, Force Tunnel, Psionic Overload, and Transfuse Health. If you spent worms for these, they will be refunded to you. You will also get Fly for free.

Once you have used the Astral-Touched Tadpole, the following powers will be available to you:

Absorb Intellect Class Action Lower a foe’s Intelligence by 1 per turn and heal your wounds by 1d8 hit points for 5 turns. Unlock either Perilous Stakes or Displacer Beast Shape Black Hole Class Action Summon a blackhole that pulls in nearby enemies and potentially Slows them. You can summon up to five more Black Holes after first casting. Refreshes after a short rest. Unlock either Displace or Psionic Dominance Displacer Beast Shape Class Action Transform into a displacer beast that can teleport itself and enemies. In this form you have 85 hit points (does not affect your health pool). You take on the attributes of the beast, but retain your Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma scores. When your displacer beast health reaches 0, you simply revert to your original form. Unlock either Stage Fright or Absorb Intellect Fly Class Action Fly to a target position. Uses your regular movement speed, doesn’t consume an action. Unlocked automatically with Astral-Touched Tadpole. Fracture Psyche Class Action Invade a target’s mind to disrupt its defenses. Target’s Armor Class is reduced by 1. If the target dies during this, you can cast Shatter Psyche on another target for free. Unlock either Ability Drain or Illithid Expertise Freecast Toggleable Passive Feature Spell slots, charged, and similar resources costs for your next spell or action are removed. Refreshes after long rest. Unlock either Shield of Thralls or Mind Sanctuary. Illithid Expertise Passive Feature You have deepened your sense of self, gaining Expertise in Persuasion, Deception, and Intimidation checks. You also get proficiency in these skills if you do not already have it. Unlock either Luck of the Far Realms or Fracture Psyche Mind Blast Class Action A conical wave of psychic energy that deals 4d8+Spellcasting Ability Modifier Psychic damage. Can also Stun. Worm Mind Sanctuary Class Action Sculpt a magical nexus that allows those within to take actions and bonus actions interchangeably. Refreshes after long rest. Unlock either Psionic Backlash or Freecast Psionic Dominance Reaction Use your reaction to cancel a spell targeting you if its spell level is less than or equal to your proficiency bonus. Unlock either Charm or Black Hole

Full Ceremorphosis

At the very end of the game, you will be given another choice to advance your Illithid powers. Like with the Astral-Touched Tadpole, this change will bring a permanent physical appearance change to the character of your choosing – this time, by outright turning them into an Illithid. An Illithid with very short tentacles, might I add.

You will then have full access to all of the powers that full ceremorphosis promises. These powers are granted automatically. You will not need to consume worms in order to use them.

Augmented Shield of Thralls Class Action Target 2 creatures, granting 25 temporary hit points. Once these are diminished, the shield bursts and leaves nearby enemies Stunned. Automatic Extract Brain Class Action Lobotomize a nearby creature that is Stunned, Prone, Sleeping, or unconscious. Deals 5d10+50 Piercing damage, regains 6d6 hit points. Automatic Fierce Perilous Stakes Class Action Grant an ally an additional 15 Psychic damage, automatic critical hit when they roll a 15 or higher, and healing on a hit. Will make ally vulnerable to all damage. Automatic Levitate Class Action Float to a destination using movement speed. Automatic Nebulous Black Hole Class Action Create a point of intense gravity, dealing 3d10+4 Force damage and potentially Slowing enemies. Automatic Potent Concentrated Blast Class Action Deal 9d6 Psychic damage to an enemy. If it was concentrating, heal an equal amount of hit points. Automatic Strengthened Force Tunnel Class Action Charge forward, pushing all objects and creatures in your path 12 meters away from you. Deals 3d10+4 Force damage and may cause Prone. Automatic Synaptic Consumption Class Action Lower all of an enemy’s ability scores by 5, then 1 per subsequent turn, regaining 2-20 hit points per turn for 5 turns. The foe is left Prone. Automatic Tentacle Whip Class Action Deals 3d10+5 Psychic melee damage, and possibly Stun the target. Automatic

Quest Reward Powers