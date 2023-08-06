Baldur’s Gate 3 | Mistakes to Avoid

Embarking on an adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an exhilarating experience, but it can also be fraught with peril if you’re not careful. To ensure a smooth playthrough, it’s crucial to avoid some common mistakes that can hinder your progress and enjoyment. Here are the key areas to focus on:

1. Choosing the Wrong Class

First and foremost, selecting the wrong class in Baldur’s Gate 3 can lead to a lackluster experience. With numerous classes and subclasses to choose from, it’s essential to research and understand each one’s playstyle before diving in. If you find yourself regretting your initial choice, fear not, as there’s an NPC named Withers who can help you change your class or respect your character.

Check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Creation Guide to pick the class that suit’s your playstyle.

Class Description Subclasses Barbarian A formidable warrior from a primitive background who channels their battle fury. Wildheart, Berserker, Wild Magic Bard An enchanting magician whose power resonates with the melodies of creation. Lore, Valour, Swords Cleric A devoted champion who harnesses divine magic in service of a higher calling. Life, Light, Trickery, Knowledge, Nature, Tempest, War Druid A priest of the Old Faith, wielding the forces of nature – moonlight and flora, fire and lightning – and embracing animal forms. Circle of the Land, Circle of the Moon, Circle of Spores Fighter A masterful combatant, skilled with a diversity of weapons and armor. Battle Master, Eldritch Knight, Champion Monk A martial arts master, tapping into the body’s power to seek physical and spiritual perfection. Way of the Four Elements, Way of the Open Hand, Way of the Shadow Paladin A sacred warrior bound by an oath of holiness. Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, Oath of Vengeance, Oathbreaker (secret subclass) Ranger A warrior adept at both martial prowess and nature’s mystical energies, defending the fringes of civilization. Beast Master, Gloom Stalker, Hunter Rogue A cunning scoundrel who relies on stealth and deception to overcome challenges and foes. Thief, Arcane Trickster, Assassin Sorcerer A spellcaster who taps into inherent magic from a gifted heritage or bloodline. Wild Magic, Draconic Bloodline, Storm Sorcery Warlock A wielder of magic derived from a pact forged with an otherworldly being. The Fiend, The Great Old One, The Archfey Wizard A scholarly magic-user capable of manipulating the fabric of reality. Abjuration, Evocation, Necromancy, Conjuration, Enchantment, Divination, Illusion, Transmutation

2. Neglecting Rest and Preparation

Neglecting to take regular rests and prepare for challenging encounters can spell disaster. Long resting is essential for resetting spells and abilities, ensuring your party is in top shape for each confrontation. Always have enough camp supplies on hand and head back to camp frequently to rest and recover.

3. Forgetting to use the Quick Save feature

Unlike games with generous checkpoints, Baldur’s Gate 3 requires players to save manually. Quick saving after significant events, battles, or conversations can save you from losing substantial progress due to unforeseen difficulties. Make it a habit to quick save often to protect your progress.

To Quick save simply Press F5 on your Keyboard

4. Rushing Through the Game

To truly immerse yourself in the rich experience of Baldur’s Gate 3, take your time and explore the world thoroughly. Rushing through the main story can cause you to miss out on hidden quests, powerful items, and crucial information provided by NPCs. Engage in conversations and discover unmarked side quests for additional rewards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Takes 75-100 hours to complete with a high potential for replayability, so you should savour the experience.

5. Not considering Optimal Combat Tactics

In combat, avoid grouping your party together in close proximity, as this leaves you vulnerable to area-of-effect damage and status effects. Utilize the environment to your advantage, seeking high ground for ranged accuracy and exploring opportunities to break, freeze, or ignite objects to gain an edge over your foes.

6. Neglecting Relationships with Companions

Maintaining strong relationships with your companions is equally important. Visit your party camp regularly to engage in conversations, uncover side quests, or even pursue romantic interests. However, beware of unintentionally leading on companions without intending to enter a romantic relationship, as dialogue options can be surprisingly flirtatious.

7. The Importance of Perception

Never underestimate the importance of perception. Spec into this skill to detect hidden loot and secret areas that may contain valuable treasures. By being perceptive, you can avoid missing out on valuable items and opportunities.

By avoiding these mistakes, you’ll be better equipped to tackle the challenges of Baldur’s Gate 3 and enjoy a more fulfilling and rewarding adventure. So, grab your sword, prepare your spells, and embark on an unforgettable journey through the realm!