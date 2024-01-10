Key Takeaways The Shadow Ninja build combines Monk and Rogue to create a devastating, stealthy attacker.

This build is versatile and can be used in any party without requiring much gear.

The build focuses on high Dexterity and Wisdom stats.

You would think with the existence of Rogue, we would have had all our bases covered with sneaky, shadowy, slippery class archetypes. But in Dungeons and Dragons, there is no one way to play an archetype. That is why this build exists.

This Way of Shadows Monk build is what I like to call the Shadow Ninja Build.

The Shadow Ninja Build

The Shadow Ninja build uses Monk and Rogue to create a truly devastating, stealthy ambush attacker that can hit a bunch of times per turn. We take advantage of the Stealth attack from Rogue and Monk’s natural ability to hit stuff a bunch of times and do a ton of damage per turn.

This is a nice build that complements a variety of teams because you can stick this in any party and you will not need too much gear to pull it off well. In fact, you will not really need gear at all. This build sees that gear is more of a cosmetic choice than a necessary part of our build, which is why I love to run it.

This build is solo-Tactician ready, and works really well for Astarion if you do not run it on your Tav.

Character Creation

When you are putting together your Monk, you should keep in mind that it is going to be a squishier class. Monks are great for damage, but being in melee range and having no armour to speak of, you should give yourself as much defensive edge as you can.

I like Half-Orc with this class. Savage Attacks is nice to have because it will proc off your unarmed melee attacks, giving you additional damage to your hits. You also get Relentless Endurance, which basically keeps you standing once you hit 0 HP instead of going downed once per long rest.

If you are not really concerned with defensiveness, you could go Drow. There are some fun Way of Shadow monk builds that can take advantage of Drow’s proficiencies in rapiers. But, for the build, this guide will assume you are going to pick Half-Orc.

Now you may be wondering – why not Half-Elf or Wood Elf for the extra speed? Well, you will see soon.

Level 1

Right out of the gate, Monk will get the action Flurry of Blows. This is a bonus action that uses Ki Points and allows you to punch twice. You also get a bunch of class features, like Unarmoured Defence which allows you to add your Wisdom modifier to your armour class – this is important, as it means that we will be building with wisdom as a secondary main stat. You will also get Martial Arts: Bonus Unarmed Strike – this is what will help us put out a ton of damage.

You do not get any choices for this level, so we can just move right on to your stats.

Stats

For this build, we dump Intelligence and Charisma. We do not need them to be powerhouses, but if you want to keep your Tav the main talker in the group, then you should consider dropping Wisdom to 15 (14 + 1 Racial bonus) and raising Charisma to 10 for dialogue checks. Keep in mind that Half-Orc gets Intimidation proficiency.

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 17 (15 + 2 Racial bonus)

Constitution: 14

Intelligence: 8

Wisdom: 16 (15 + 1 Racial bonus)

Charisma: 8

These stats give you the full benefit of an even Wisdom score, while also keeping your Dexterity high enough that when you beat the Hag and get her stat boost item, you will have 18 Dexterity early on.

Backgrounds

Pick any background you like. If you want to lockpick with your Tav, pick one of the backgrounds that gives you a boost to sleight of hand. We have a full list of backgrounds over here:

Level 2

At level 2, Monk will get an additional Ki Point and Unarmoured Movement. This feature increases our movement speed by 10ft while not wearing armour. This is the reason we do not want to go to Wood Elf or Half Elf. We do not need the racial boost to speed as a Monk.

We also get the following class actions:

Patient Defence : attacks against you have a disadvantage , and you have an advantage on Dexterity saving throws .

: attacks against you have a , and you have an advantage on . Step of the Wind: Dash: this doubles your movement speed, and basically gives you a Jump without having to use a bonus action . This one takes a bonus action and uses a Ki Point.

this doubles your movement speed, and basically gives you a without having to use a . This one takes a and uses a Step of the Wind: Disengage: this allows you to retreat safely, and also gives you a Jump without having to use a bonus action. This action takes a bonus action and uses a Ki Point also.

Level 3

At level 3 we get the ability to pick out subclass. We will, of course, be going with Way of Shadow. This will give us the ability to use Hide as a bonus action. You will also get the following Shadow Arts:

Shadow Arts: Pass Without Trace: lets you call upon a veil of shadows and silence that gives you and your allies a +10 bonus to Stealth checks . It is a concentration action and costs 2 Ki Points .

lets you call upon a veil of shadows and silence that gives you and your allies a . It is a and costs . Shadow Arts: Darkness: it is the Darkness spell, but it costs 2 Ki Points instead of a spell slot.

it is the spell, but it costs instead of a spell slot. Shadow Arts: Darkvision: it is just Darkvision , but takes an action and Ki Points to use. This is useless. Do not use this.

it is just , but takes an and to use. This is useless. Do not use this. Shadow Arts: Silence: Silence, but with 2 Ki Points instead of a spell slot. Good for shutting down enemy spell casters.

Level 4

At level 4 we get yet another Ki Point and another class feature – Slow Fall. It lets you use a reaction to give you resistance to falling damage and does not make you fall slowly.

We also get to pick a Feat! Pick Ability Improvement and put your Dexterity to 19.

At this level, you can go and beat up the Hag to get her hair, putting your Dexterity to 20 right away in Act 1. I recommend you do this as soon as you can, but level 4 is a nice level to get this done.

Level 5

At level 5, we get our extra attack. We will also get Stunning Strike (Melee) and Stunning Strike (Unarmed) – this gives us the ability to stun our targets.

We also get Cloak of Shadows. This is an action that allows us to become invisible if we are obstructed and lasts for 10 turns.

We also get an additional Ki Point, of course.

Level 6

Would you believe that we get another Ki Point?

We also get Improved Unarmoured Movement which gives our movement speed an increase to 15ft instead of 10 while we are not wearing armour. We will also get Ki-Empowered Strikes, a feature that gives our unarmed attacks magical bonuses that overcome enemy resistances and immunities to non-magical damage.

We will also get Shadow Step, which is Misty Step but cooler because it gives us advantage on our next melee attack roll. It costs a bonus action, and its only downside is that you need to already be a little obscured in order to use this.

Level 7

Ki Point.

We also get Evasion, which allows us to ignore the half-damage effects some spells have on a successful Dexterity saving throw if it is successful.

We also get Stillness of Mind, which is casted automatically when our character becomes Charmed or Frightened and will remove those conditions.

Level 8

At level 8 we get our next Feat. And a Ki Point.

Truth be told, a lot of the Feats are not incredibly useful in terms of damage now. You can go Ability Improvement to get the boost to Constitution for extra health. You could go with Alert to make sure you are at the top of the initiative roll, which will let you kill enemies before they can even attack you. Either is fine.

Level 9

At this point, we will swap over to Rogue. This will give us our Sneak Attacks, which work on unarmed attacks.

Level 10

At level 10 we stick with Rogue, and this gives us the ability to use Dash and Disengage as Cunning Actions instead of Shadow Arts. This allows us to keep our Ki Points.

Level 11

Level 11 gives us the ability to subclass with Rogue. We will pick Thief, for the Fast Hands feature. It allows us to do yet another attack with our off-hand because it gives us another bonus action.

Level 12

You will finish this build off with another level in Rogue, and this will allow us to pick another Feat. You can pick the one that you did not pick at level 8 to make a nice, rounded build.

Side Note: Illithid Powers

You can take this build to the next level by using Illithid Powers. If you are playing a good playthrough and want to limit your use of Illithid Powers, they are not necessary. But Luck of the Far Realms is a nice Illithid Power to get if you do feel like dabbling a little. You can see a full list of Illithid Powers over here:

Final Gear

We do not wear too much by way of armour as Monks, so our gear options are pretty limited. Luckily, gear is entirely optional for us. My picks for this build are as follows:

Helmet: Mask of Soul Perceptions ( Act 3 , found in a gilded chest at the Devil's Fee in the Lower City)

, found in a gilded chest at the Devil's Fee in the Lower City) Cloak: Cloak of Displacement ( Act 3 , sold by Entharl Danthelon in Wyrm Crossing)

, sold by Entharl Danthelon in Wyrm Crossing) Chest: Viconia’s Priestess Robe ( Act 3, looted from Viconia)

looted from Viconia) Hands: Gauntlet of the Tyrant ( Act 3 , looted from Enver Gortash)

, looted from Enver Gortash) Feet: Disintegrating Night Walkers ( Act 1 , looted from Nere in Grymforge)

, looted from Nere in Grymforge) Amulet: Amulet of the Unworthy ( Act 1 , looted from the Minotaur in the Underdark), or any amulet you like best really

, looted from the Minotaur in the Underdark), or any amulet you like best really Rings: Eversight Ring (Act 2, looted from an opulent chest in the House of Healing Morgue), and any other ring you like