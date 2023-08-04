Baldur’s Gate 3 | Understanding Combat Mechanics

In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, combat is an integral aspect of the gameplay. Understanding the various mechanics involved in battles is crucial to ensure your survival and victory against formidable foes. Let’s take an in-depth look at the essential elements of combat, along with some additional information to enhance your understanding.

Dying State and Resurrection:

Combat can be unforgiving, and your character may find themselves on the brink of death. If the accumulated damage equals or exceeds their maximum health while at 0 HP, they instantly perish. However, fear not, for this is a video game, and there are means to resurrect fallen characters, often through the use of Scrolls. Death need not be the end of your journey; resurrection options exist to revive fallen allies.

Damage Types and Resistances:

As you engage in combat, you’ll notice that different attacks and spells deal distinct damage types, such as slashing, bludgeoning, fire, acid, and more. Some enemies may be impervious to certain damage types, making them immune, while others may be resistant, taking only half the damage dealt. Conversely, some enemies may be vulnerable, taking double the damage. Understanding these resistances and vulnerabilities will aid in optimizing your strategies and selecting appropriate spells and attacks against specific foes.

Damage resistance is measured as a percentage ranging from -128 to 127:

When the resistance is -50%, the creature will suffer 150% of the normal damage.

At 0% resistance, the creature will receive the full amount of damage.

With 100% resistance, the creature becomes immune to damage.

At 110% resistance, the creature will be healed by 10% of the inflicted damage.

Advantage and Disadvantage:

The 5th edition DND streamlines the mechanics by introducing advantage and disadvantage. Certain situations may grant you advantage, increasing your chances of hitting your target or succeeding in specific actions. Conversely, disadvantage may hinder your chances of success. Taking advantage of the environment, positioning, and using your character’s abilities wisely can help you gain an edge in combat.

Advantage Sources:

Attacking an enemy while remaining unseen, such as when you’re hidden or they are blind.

Executing a melee attack against a prone enemy.

Striking an enemy under the influence of a status effect like “paralyzed” caused by the Hold Person spell (resulting in automatic critical hits upon landing the attack). Other effects granting advantage include being restrained or affected by Guiding Bolt.

In the game (not D&D 5e official): Launching a ranged attack on an enemy from an elevated position, holding the high ground.

In the game (not D&D 5e official): Making a melee attack against an enemy’s back, also known as a backstab.

Disadvantage Sources:

Making a ranged attack while an enemy is in close proximity, commonly referred to as being “Threatened” in BG3.

Engaging in a ranged attack against a prone enemy.

Attacking someone affected by a spell like Blur.

Striking an enemy you cannot see due to obstructions like fog cloud, darkness, or if you are blinded.

Launching a ranged attack at an enemy beyond the normal range of your ranged weapon. For instance, a shortbow’s effective range is within 320 feet, but anything beyond 80 feet would incur disadvantage.

Using a heavy weapon (e.g., greatsword, heavy crossbow, etc.) while being a small race (halfling, gnome). Note that dwarves are not considered a small race.

Opportunity Attacks:

Combat is not just about landing strikes; it also involves positioning and movement. When engaged in combat with an enemy, moving out of their range without using the Disengage action may provoke an opportunity attack. Being mindful of your character’s positioning and understanding when to move strategically can prevent unnecessary damage from these attacks.

Spellcasting Mechanics:

For those who possess the gift of spellcasting, the mechanics differ from regular attacks. To cast spells, your character must belong to a class with spellcasting abilities, and they’ll have spell slots of different levels that correspond to the spell’s level. Concentration spells require your character to maintain focus; getting hit may disrupt this concentration. Some spells necessitate an attack roll, while others affect areas and allow targets to make saving throws. Mastering spellcasting mechanics is essential for unleashing the full potential of your magical abilities.

Prepared and Spontaneous Casters:

Spellcasters are categorized as either prepared or spontaneous casters. Prepared casters must select and prepare their spells before casting them. In contrast, spontaneous casters can cast any spell they know without prior preparation. Each type has its advantages and drawbacks, allowing players to choose a style that complements their playstyle and preferences.

Resting and Resource Management:

Resting plays a crucial role in managing your character’s resources. Short rests can help replenish certain class features, such as abilities or hit dice. On the other hand, long rests provide a complete reset of your character’s health, spell slots, and all class resources. However, resting may require the expenditure of supplies, so strategic planning for rest intervals becomes vital to ensure you remain combat-ready.

Understanding Initiative and Turn Order:

Before engaging in combat, the turn order must be determined. In Baldur’s Gate 3’s turn-based system, this is done through Initiative rolls. At the start of combat, every character rolls for Initiative, which is a simple D20 roll plus their Dexterity modifier. The highest Initiative roll goes first, followed by descending order. Surprise rounds may occur if one side catches the other unaware. This determines who gets the first turn in combat.

Rounds and Turns:

Combat takes place in rounds, with each round lasting approximately six seconds. During a round, every character gets a turn to act. The order in which turns occur is based on the Initiative rolls. Once all characters have taken their turns, the round ends, and a new round begins. Understanding the concept of rounds and turns is essential for strategizing during combat encounters.

Movement and Actions:

When it’s your character’s turn, they have the option to move and take an action. The movement distance is typically 30 feet, but it can be modified by race or other effects. Your character doesn’t need to use all their movement in one go and can split it before and after taking an action. Actions can vary significantly, including attacks, spellcasting, using items, dashing to move further, or dodging to reduce the chances of being hit. Balancing movement and actions is crucial for effective combat engagements.

Understanding Attack Rolls and Damage:

To attack an enemy, you must make an attack roll. The attack roll is determined by rolling a D20 and adding your character’s relevant ability modifier (usually Strength or Dexterity) and proficiency bonus (if proficient with the weapon). The total must exceed the enemy’s Armor Class (AC) to hit successfully. Upon successfully hitting a target, you roll for damage, which is determined by the weapon or spell being used, plus the relevant ability modifier. Critical hits occur when you roll a natural 20 on the attack roll, resulting in doubled damage dice.

Applying Proficiencies and Saving Throws:

Your character’s proficiencies play a crucial role in combat. Proficiencies represent what your character excels at and provide a bonus to certain rolls. Proficiency bonuses start at +2 and increase by +1 every four levels. Proficiencies apply to weapon attacks, certain spells, skills, and saving throws. Saving throws are rolls made to resist harmful effects, and some classes are proficient in specific types of saving throws based on their abilities.

The Role of Bonus Actions and Reactions:

In addition to movement and regular actions, characters may have access to bonus actions and reactions. Bonus actions are swift actions that can be used in combination with regular actions, while reactions are instant responses triggered by specific events. Bonus actions and reactions can add versatility to your character’s abilities and open up unique combat options.

Understanding Spell DC and Saving Throws:

When casting a spell that requires the target to make a saving throw, the difficulty class (DC) is essential. The spell DC is calculated as 8 + the character’s spellcasting ability modifier + proficiency bonus (if applicable). The target must roll a D20 and add relevant modifiers to attempt to meet or exceed the spell DC. If they succeed, they may mitigate the effects of the spell or take reduced damage.

The Impact of Damage Types and Environmental Effects:

Different spells and abilities may deal specific damage types, and some environments can influence the effectiveness of spells or attacks. For example, standing near an enemy may impose disadvantage on ranged attacks, while gaining higher ground may grant advantage on certain rolls. Paying attention to these factors can be the key to gaining the upper hand in combat.

Spell Concentration and Its Implications:

When your character casts a spell that requires concentration, they must maintain focus to sustain its effects. This means they cannot cast another concentration spell while concentrating on the first one. Taking damage while concentrating may force a Constitution saving throw to maintain concentration, and failing the save will break the concentration and end the spell’s effects.

Resting and Short Rest Abilities:

Short rests provide an opportunity to recover specific class features, such as abilities, that can be regained after a short break. Understanding your character’s short rest abilities is crucial for resource management during extended adventures.

Team Coordination and Combining Abilities:

Combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not just an individual affair; teamwork is vital. Coordinating with your party members and combining their abilities can create powerful synergies that can turn the tide of battle. Take the time to understand each character’s strengths and weaknesses to maximize their potential when working together.

Planning and Adaptation: In complex combat encounters, planning ahead can be the key to success. Understanding the battlefield, your character’s abilities, and the enemies you face will help you formulate effective strategies. However, combat is unpredictable, and sometimes adaptation on the fly is essential. Remain flexible and be prepared to adjust your tactics as situations change.

Experience and Growth:

As you face challenges and emerge victorious in combat encounters, your characters will gain experience points (XP). Accumulating enough XP leads to leveling up, which grants access to new abilities, spells, and improvements to existing features. Understanding the growth process is essential for character development and increasing their combat prowess.

Have fun with it

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a rich and immersive combat experience, with a variety of mechanics and intricacies to master. This comprehensive guide provides a thorough overview of the fundamental elements of combat, as well as some advanced concepts to enhance your understanding. Delve into the world of Faerûn, and embark on your epic journey, armed with the knowledge to triumph over any adversity that awaits. As you hone your combat skills, remember that the true magic lies in the experience of the journey itself. May your adventures be filled with valor, cunning, and ultimate victory!