Baldur’s Gate 3 | Where to find Halsin

Discover Halsin at the Worg Pens in the Goblin Camp, near the Drow leader. A door guarded by three goblins leads to him.

Speak to the captured man, Liam, under duress. Pass the dialogue check, and Liam reveals that Halsin transformed into a bear and got separated from his search party. Speak to Priestess Gut in the Entrance Throne Room: Engage in a private conversation with her, then attack her with your full party. Use the Amulet of Lost Voices obtained from Withers’ tomb in the Overgrown Ruins and interrogate her corpse. Inquire about Halsin, and she will direct you to the Worg Pens.

Rescuing Halsin (Step by Step)

Rescuing Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves several steps:

Start by taking out the small goblins, One and Three, to prevent them from calling reinforcements. Defeat the remaining goblin guards and worgs with Halsin’s assistance. Talk to Halsin, and he will go back into to his humanoid form, saying he will help your party with the mind flayer tadpole. Before Halsin aids you, you must defeat the three goblin leaders: Drow leader Nightwarden Minthara, Priestess Gut, Dror Ragzlin and the Goblin King If you have already defeated all the goblins, Halsin will return to the Grove. After defeating the three leaders, return to the Grove

Upon freeing him, Halsin offers to join your raid on the goblin camp. However, having him by your side will result in every NPC becoming automatically hostile towards you.