Key Takeaways
- Opt for Rogue class with Thief subclass for Astarion’s versatility and prowess.
- Choose Sharpshooter feat to maximize ranged damage output in combat.
- Multiclass with Fighter and Bard to enhance Astarion's capabilities further.
Astarion stands out as the enigmatic vampire companion in Baldur's Gate 3, imbued with an undying existence and a relentless craving for blood. Despite the shadows that linger over his essence, Astarion's allure and shrewdness render him a valuable ally amidst the tumultuous realm of Baldur’s Gate. With a history shrouded in secrecy and allegiances that are as unpredictable as the wind, Astarion's path is strewn with unexpected developments and revelations, ensuring a captivating journey as you delve into the enigmas that cloak him.
Opting for the Rogue class with a specialization in the Thief subclass is ideal for Astarion, enhancing his inherent versatility and cunning. This choice awards an extra bonus action and additional skill proficiency, amplifying both his offensive capabilities and his adeptness in roles crucial outside of combat. Astarion's proficiency in navigating treacherous terrain, neutralizing traps, and bypassing locks positions him as an indispensable scout and saboteur, surpassing the efficacy of other builds within the game.
Key Attributes of Astarion as a Companion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Class: Rogue, leveraging agility and stealth for strategic advantage.
- Subclass: Thief, granting supplementary bonus actions and skill proficiencies for superior utility and damage.
- Race: High Elf, offering inherent magical abilities and keen senses.
- Background: Noble, reflecting a life of privilege that belies his current predicament.
- Skill Proficiencies: A versatile set including Acrobatics, Deception, History, Perception, Persuasion, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth, highlighting his adaptability and social finesse.
- Origin Character: Confirms his integral role in the narrative and potential for deep story involvement.
- Romance: Yes
- Location: Found to the southwest of Roadside Cliffs, marking the start of his intriguing journey alongside the player.
This build will use multiclassing. We'll be going 6 Rogue/2 Fighter/4 Bard. This build will also focus on using two hand crossbows.
Level 1: Rogue
As with all of our companions, we will want to use Withers as soon as possible to reroll our stats and make them work harder for us. Since we plan on putting some levels into Bard, make sure your two highest stats are Dexterity and Charisma.
|
Ability
|
Score
|
Bonus
|
Strength
|
10
|
Dexterity
|
16
|
+2
|
Constitution
|
14
|
Intelligence
|
8
|
Wisdom
|
10
|
Charisma
|
16
|
+1
You will unlock your sneak attacks at this level.
Level 2: Rogue
Not much to pick here again, you will simply get your Cunning Actions. There are three: Dash, Disengage, and Hide.
Level 3: Rogue
At this level you can pick your Rogue subclass - we'll be going with Thief for the extra bonus attacks (giving us 3 total crossbow attacks per round).
Level 4: Rogue
At level 4, you'll be able to pick your feat. For this level, we recommend picking Sharpshooter.
The Sharpshooter feature significantly enhances your prowess in ranged combat by offering two key advantages. Firstly, it eliminates the penalties associated with attacking from lower ground, allowing you to strike from any position without a disadvantage. Secondly, while using weapons you're proficient with, it introduces a trade-off: you accept a -5 penalty to your attack rolls in exchange for a substantial boost of 10 additional damage per hit. This trade-off can dramatically increase your damage output, though it does come with an increased risk of missing your shots, especially in the early game stages where your ability scores and equipment might not fully offset the attack roll penalty. However, you have the option to activate or deactivate this feature via the passives on your toolbar, enabling strategic flexibility depending on the situation.
You can choose to toggle Sharpshooter under your passives, allowing you to more easily hit enemies. You will still get bonuses for critical hits.
An alternative strategy involves adopting the Dual Wielder feat, allowing for a dual-wielding melee approach, such as using two Rapiers. This setup can offer a high attack rate, leveraging your bonus action for an additional off-hand attack. While this method theoretically increases your attack potential, it often competes with the tactical use of your bonus action for hiding, which is crucial for setting up sneak attacks. From a practical standpoint, maintaining distance and utilizing ranged attacks can often result in better survivability and efficiency. Hiding and executing sneak attacks from a distance is generally simpler and safer than attempting to maneuver into melee range for similar effects. Based on personal experience, transitioning to a ranged combat style with hand crossbows not only maintained high damage output but also significantly improved overall survivability in combat.
Level 5: Rogue
Upon reaching level five, you unlock the "Uncanny Dodge" ability, a significant boon to your defensive capabilities. When you're targeted by an attack, this ability allows you to use your reaction to halve the damage dealt to you. This enhancement is pivotal for improving your survivability in combat, ensuring you can endure longer in the fray and continue to deal damage.
Additionally, at this level, your Sneak Attack damage sees a substantial increase, escalating to 3d6. This upgrade means that your ability to deal high damage in a single strike is significantly amplified, especially when conditions for a sneak attack are met.
Level 6: Fighter
From here, we divert to taking a level in Fighter. You will be able to choose a Fighting Style, and you should pick Archery if you are using dual hand crossbows.
Level 7: Fighter
At level 7 you will take your second and final level in Fighter, granting you Action Surge. This gives us the ability to give ourselves an extra action in a turn, once per Short Rest.
Level 8: Bard
From here on, we divert to Bard and keep with it. We will unlock Bard spellcasting and Bardic Inspiration at this level.
You can pick 2 level 1 spells and cantrips, we recommend these ones:
Level 9: Bard
Our second level of Bard gives us another level 1 spell, I recommend this one:
We will also get our Song of Rest and Jack of All Trades class features.
Level 10: Bard
Level 3 Bard gives us the ability to pick a subclass as well as more expertise. We will want to pick College of Swords for our subclass. This gives you a couple of extra choices, all of which will make Astarion a more well-rounded melee combatant, so we don't have to worry too much if anybody gets close to him. We should still opt to use him as Ranged as possible, however. We recommend picking Two Weapon Fighting for his new fighting style, as dual-wielding always makes the best out of Astarion's bonus Bonus Attacks.
You will also get 1 more level 1 spell and 2 level 2 spells. We recommend these:
Level 11: Bard
At Level 4 Bard, we get to pick another feat. We will use this one to raise our Dexterity to 18. We will also get another level 2 spell slot, and we recommend this one for the extra damage per turn:
Level 12: Bard
We finish off our build with one more level in Bard, unlocking Font of Inspiration as well as Improved Bardic Inspiration. This level also gives you 2 level 3 spell slots, and we recommend taking these:
This gives Astarion a command presence on the battlefield, allowing him to control crowds and keep distance so he can gun them down with his crossbows.