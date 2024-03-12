Key Takeaways Opt for Rogue class with Thief subclass for Astarion’s versatility and prowess.

Choose Sharpshooter feat to maximize ranged damage output in combat.

Multiclass with Fighter and Bard to enhance Astarion's capabilities further.

Astarion stands out as the enigmatic vampire companion in Baldur's Gate 3, imbued with an undying existence and a relentless craving for blood. Despite the shadows that linger over his essence, Astarion's allure and shrewdness render him a valuable ally amidst the tumultuous realm of Baldur’s Gate. With a history shrouded in secrecy and allegiances that are as unpredictable as the wind, Astarion's path is strewn with unexpected developments and revelations, ensuring a captivating journey as you delve into the enigmas that cloak him.

Opting for the Rogue class with a specialization in the Thief subclass is ideal for Astarion, enhancing his inherent versatility and cunning. This choice awards an extra bonus action and additional skill proficiency, amplifying both his offensive capabilities and his adeptness in roles crucial outside of combat. Astarion's proficiency in navigating treacherous terrain, neutralizing traps, and bypassing locks positions him as an indispensable scout and saboteur, surpassing the efficacy of other builds within the game.

Key Attributes of Astarion as a Companion in Baldur's Gate 3

Class: Rogue, leveraging agility and stealth for strategic advantage.

Thief, granting supplementary bonus actions and skill proficiencies for superior utility and damage. Race: High Elf, offering inherent magical abilities and keen senses.

Noble, reflecting a life of privilege that belies his current predicament. Skill Proficiencies: A versatile set including Acrobatics, Deception, History, Perception, Persuasion, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth, highlighting his adaptability and social finesse.

Confirms his integral role in the narrative and potential for deep story involvement. Romance: Yes

This build will use multiclassing. We'll be going 6 Rogue/2 Fighter/4 Bard. This build will also focus on using two hand crossbows.

Level 1: Rogue

As with all of our companions, we will want to use Withers as soon as possible to reroll our stats and make them work harder for us. Since we plan on putting some levels into Bard, make sure your two highest stats are Dexterity and Charisma.

Ability Score Bonus Strength 10 Dexterity 16 +2 Constitution 14 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 10 Charisma 16 +1

You will unlock your sneak attacks at this level.

Level 2: Rogue

Not much to pick here again, you will simply get your Cunning Actions. There are three: Dash, Disengage, and Hide.

Level 3: Rogue

At this level you can pick your Rogue subclass - we'll be going with Thief for the extra bonus attacks (giving us 3 total crossbow attacks per round).

Level 4: Rogue

At level 4, you'll be able to pick your feat. For this level, we recommend picking Sharpshooter.

The Sharpshooter feature significantly enhances your prowess in ranged combat by offering two key advantages. Firstly, it eliminates the penalties associated with attacking from lower ground, allowing you to strike from any position without a disadvantage. Secondly, while using weapons you're proficient with, it introduces a trade-off: you accept a -5 penalty to your attack rolls in exchange for a substantial boost of 10 additional damage per hit. This trade-off can dramatically increase your damage output, though it does come with an increased risk of missing your shots, especially in the early game stages where your ability scores and equipment might not fully offset the attack roll penalty. However, you have the option to activate or deactivate this feature via the passives on your toolbar, enabling strategic flexibility depending on the situation.

You can choose to toggle Sharpshooter under your passives, allowing you to more easily hit enemies. You will still get bonuses for critical hits.

An alternative strategy involves adopting the Dual Wielder feat, allowing for a dual-wielding melee approach, such as using two Rapiers. This setup can offer a high attack rate, leveraging your bonus action for an additional off-hand attack. While this method theoretically increases your attack potential, it often competes with the tactical use of your bonus action for hiding, which is crucial for setting up sneak attacks. From a practical standpoint, maintaining distance and utilizing ranged attacks can often result in better survivability and efficiency. Hiding and executing sneak attacks from a distance is generally simpler and safer than attempting to maneuver into melee range for similar effects. Based on personal experience, transitioning to a ranged combat style with hand crossbows not only maintained high damage output but also significantly improved overall survivability in combat.

Level 5: Rogue

Upon reaching level five, you unlock the "Uncanny Dodge" ability, a significant boon to your defensive capabilities. When you're targeted by an attack, this ability allows you to use your reaction to halve the damage dealt to you. This enhancement is pivotal for improving your survivability in combat, ensuring you can endure longer in the fray and continue to deal damage.

Additionally, at this level, your Sneak Attack damage sees a substantial increase, escalating to 3d6. This upgrade means that your ability to deal high damage in a single strike is significantly amplified, especially when conditions for a sneak attack are met.

Level 6: Fighter

From here, we divert to taking a level in Fighter. You will be able to choose a Fighting Style, and you should pick Archery if you are using dual hand crossbows.

Hand Crossbow Common Ranged Weapon Camp Supplies Armour Class 1~6 Damage One-Handed 1d6 Slashing Proficiency unlocks: Piercing Shot Mobile Shot The spring locks back with the tiniest, most satisfying click.





Level 7: Fighter

At level 7 you will take your second and final level in Fighter, granting you Action Surge. This gives us the ability to give ourselves an extra action in a turn, once per Short Rest.

Level 8: Bard

From here on, we divert to Bard and keep with it. We will unlock Bard spellcasting and Bardic Inspiration at this level.

You can pick 2 level 1 spells and cantrips, we recommend these ones:

Blade Ward Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Vicious Mockery Enchantment Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 1~4 Damage 1d4 Psychic Unleash a string of enchanted insults at a creature. It takes damage and receives Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll. Action Proficiency unlocks: 1 turn



Longstrider Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Touch a creature to increase its Movement Speed by 3m. Action Proficiency unlocks: Until Long Rest



Dissonant Whispers Enchantment Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 3~18 Damage 3d6 Psychic Whisper a discordant melody to a creature. It takes 3d6 Psychic damage and becomes Frightened. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns On Save: Target still takes half damage



Level 9: Bard

Our second level of Bard gives us another level 1 spell, I recommend this one:

Thunderwave Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~16 Damage 2d8 Thunder Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects. Action Proficiency unlocks:



We will also get our Song of Rest and Jack of All Trades class features.

Level 10: Bard

Level 3 Bard gives us the ability to pick a subclass as well as more expertise. We will want to pick College of Swords for our subclass. This gives you a couple of extra choices, all of which will make Astarion a more well-rounded melee combatant, so we don't have to worry too much if anybody gets close to him. We should still opt to use him as Ranged as possible, however. We recommend picking Two Weapon Fighting for his new fighting style, as dual-wielding always makes the best out of Astarion's bonus Bonus Attacks.

You will also get 1 more level 1 spell and 2 level 2 spells. We recommend these:

Minor Illusion Illusion Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Create an illusory image that distracts nearby creatures, compelling them to investigate. You can remain hidden while casting this spell. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Shatter Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 3~24 Damage 3d8 Thunder Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Cloud of Daggers Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 4~16 Damage 4d4 Slashing Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that lasts for 10 turns. Anyone inside the whirlwind takes 4d4 Slashing damage each turn. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Level 11: Bard

At Level 4 Bard, we get to pick another feat. We will use this one to raise our Dexterity to 18. We will also get another level 2 spell slot, and we recommend this one for the extra damage per turn:

Phantasmal Force Illusion Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 1~6 Damage 1d6 Psychic Flood a creature‘s mind with an illusion of the last thing that attacked it. Each turn, it takes 1d6 Psychic damage. Each time it takes damage from another source, the damage type of Phantasmal Force changes to that damage type. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Level 12: Bard

We finish off our build with one more level in Bard, unlocking Font of Inspiration as well as Improved Bardic Inspiration. This level also gives you 2 level 3 spell slots, and we recommend taking these:

Glyph of Warding Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Inscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy. Action Proficiency unlocks: Until Long Rest



Plant Growth Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Make weeds burst from the ground and smother the area. Creatures moving through the weeds have their Movement Speed quartered. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



This gives Astarion a command presence on the battlefield, allowing him to control crowds and keep distance so he can gun them down with his crossbows.