Key Takeaways Gale excels in versatility and area damage, providing crowd control to tip battles in your favor.

Cons include complex personal quest and gradual power progression, emphasizing strategic positioning.

Optimizing Gale's spell selection at each level maximizes his potential as a formidable spellcaster.

Hello, Gamers!

Gale emerges as a compelling companion in the vast world of Baldur's Gate 3, embodying the quintessential Wizard with a heart as vast as his arcane knowledge. This guide aims to delve into the essence of Gale, highlighting his strengths and how to harness his magical prowess for an unparalleled Wizard build.

Focusing on area-based damage, this build leverages the Evocation subclass to unleash devastating spells while ensuring the safety of allies. Gale's versatility in spellcasting allows for a dynamic approach to combat, adapting to various situations with a broad spectrum of spells.

Gale's Strengths and Challenges

Pros: Versatility in Spells : Gale's extensive spell repertoire allows for flexibility in combat, providing solutions for numerous scenarios. Area Damage : Specializing in Evocation, Gale can control the battlefield with powerful area-of-effect spells, damaging multiple foes while sparing allies. Crowd Control : Beyond damage, Gale's magic can disrupt and control enemy movements, tipping the scales in critical moments.

Cons: Complex Personal Quest : Engaging with Gale's backstory and quests can be intricate, requiring patience and dedication. Gradual Power Curve : Gale's might unfolds gradually, necessitating strategic play in the early stages. Vulnerability : As with many spellcasters, Gale's durability in direct confrontations is limited, emphasizing the need for strategic positioning.



Gale's Core Attributes

Class : Wizard

: Wizard Race : Human

: Human Background : Sage, enriching his skillset with deep knowledge in Arcana, History, Investigation, and Insight.

: Sage, enriching his skillset with deep knowledge in Arcana, History, Investigation, and Insight. Preferred Build : Emphasizes the Wizard class with a focus on Evocation and adept use of Quarterstaff weapons for defense.

: Emphasizes the Wizard class with a focus on Evocation and adept use of Quarterstaff weapons for defense. Origin Character : Yes, adding layers to his personal and romantic narrative within the game.

: Yes, adding layers to his personal and romantic narrative within the game. Location: Discover Gale at the Roadside Cliffs, near the enigmatic Purple Portal Rune, during Act 1.

Level 1

As with all companions, we will want to go back in to respec him with Withers as soon as we can. When you can, make sure his stats look like this:

Stat Score Bonus Strength 8 Dexterity 16 +1 Constitution 14 Intelligence 16 +2 Wisdom 10 Charisma 10

You can drop Wisdom or Charisma to put more love into Intelligence, if you like. This would make him a more reliable spell caster. I tend to keep all my companions at 16/16 for their most important stats and let my feats or gear boost them when I need them.

Gale's magical journey in Baldur's Gate 3 starts with a strategic selection of spells and cantrips at level 1. This initial setup is crucial for laying the groundwork for Gale's role as a versatile and powerful spellcaster. Here's a guide to optimizing Gale's magical arsenal from the get-go.

Cantrip Choices

Ray of Frost: Unleash a chilling beam to not only damage but also slow an enemy's advance, perfect for managing melee attackers. Acid Splash: Deploy a corrosive bubble to inflict damage and potentially weaken enemy armor, useful for softening up grouped foes. Fire Bolt: Cast a potent fireball to deal significant damage and ignite environments, offering tactical advantages especially when paired with spells like Grease.

Spell Choices

Mage Armour : Cast it before combat to enhance Gale's defense, and use Arcane Recovery to replenish the used spell slot, ensuring Gale enters battle at full strength.

: Cast it before combat to enhance Gale's defense, and use Arcane Recovery to replenish the used spell slot, ensuring Gale enters battle at full strength. Magic Missile : Utilize its guaranteed hit for finishing enemies or when precision is paramount.

: Utilize its guaranteed hit for finishing enemies or when precision is paramount. Thunderwave : Leverage its knockback effect for both offensive and defensive purposes, including environmental tactics like pushing enemies off ledges.

: Leverage its knockback effect for both offensive and defensive purposes, including environmental tactics like pushing enemies off ledges. Grease : Introduce crowd control early in combat to disrupt enemy movements and create tactical opportunities.

: Introduce crowd control early in combat to disrupt enemy movements and create tactical opportunities. Sleep : Employ this spell to neutralize groups of enemies, particularly effective in early game encounters.

: Employ this spell to neutralize groups of enemies, particularly effective in early game encounters. Chromatic Orb: Offers flexibility in elemental damage, allowing you to tailor your attacks to exploit enemy weaknesses.

Level 2

At level 2, Gale can pick his subclass - we will want to go Evocation for this. You will also get to pick a couple more spells. I recommend Ice Knife and Ray of Sickness.

Ray of Sickness Necromancy Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~16 Damage 2d8 Poison Call forth a ray of sickening energy. Deals 2d8 Poison damage and possibly Poisons the target. When Poisoned, the target suffers Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Call forth a ray of sickening energy. Deals 2d8 Poison damage and possibly Poisons the target. When Poisoned, the target suffers Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks.

Level 3

At level 3, Gale gets 2 level 2 spell slots and another level 1 spell slot. I recommend taking these:

Feather Fall Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Slow the rate of descent of allied creatures. They become Immune to Falling damage. Bonus Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Slow the rate of descent of allied creatures. They become Immune to Falling damage.

Scorching Ray Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~12 Damage 2d6 Fire Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several.

Misty Step Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see. Bonus Action Proficiency unlocks:



Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.

Level 4

As Gale progresses to level 4, his magical repertoire expands, offering new tactical avenues and bolstering his role as a formidable Wizard in your party. This stage is crucial for enhancing Gale's spellcasting effectiveness and survivability. Let's delve into the optimal choices for Gale's level 4 advancements.

New Spells and Cantrips

At this juncture, Gale gains access to an additional level 2 spell slot, a new cantrip, and two more spells to his arsenal, broadening his tactical options.

Cloud of Daggers Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 4~16 Damage 4d4 Slashing Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that lasts for 10 turns. Anyone inside the whirlwind takes 4d4 Slashing damage each turn. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that lasts for 10 turns. Anyone inside the whirlwind takes 4d4 Slashing damage each turn.

Shatter Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 3~24 Damage 3d8 Thunder Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage.

For the new cantrip:

Blade Ward Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks.

As for Gale's new feat - pick Ability Improvement to increase his Intelligence to 18.

Level 5

Gale gets his first level 3 spells at this level, and he's going to start feeling very strong. Pick these up:

Fireball Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~48 Damage 8d6 Fire Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage.



Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.

Haste Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened. The creature has a +2 bonus to Armour Class, Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, its Movement Speed is doubled, and can take one additional Action per turn. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened. The creature has a +2 bonus to Armour Class, Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, its Movement Speed is doubled, and can take one additional Action per turn.

Level 6

At this level, Gale gets more spells and the Potent Cantrip class feature which makes his cantrips harder to evade entirely. For your spell selection, take these:

Counterspell Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Interrupt a creature in the process of casting a spell, making it fail so it has no effect. The higher the level of the spell being cast, the harder it is to interrupt. You can always interrupt spells of 3rd level or lower. Reaction Proficiency unlocks:



Interrupt a creature in the process of casting a spell, making it fail so it has no effect. The higher the level of the spell being cast, the harder it is to interrupt. You can always interrupt spells of 3rd level or lower.

Sleet Storm Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Call forth a storm of sleet that douses fires, creates an ice surface, and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Call forth a storm of sleet that douses fires, creates an ice surface, and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters.

Level 7

Gale gets level 4 spells at this level, two of them. We'll pick these up:

Banishment Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.

Ice Storm Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Impel a storm ofhail and ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns On Save: Targets still take half damage



Impel a storm ofhail and ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.

Level 8

Gale gets another feat at this level and you have two choices here. You can either go with Ability Improvement to set his Intelligence to 20 or you can pick Spell Sniper. Either one is good at this level, and you'll be picking the other at level 12. If you do pick up Spell Sniper, make sure to pick Eldritch Blast for your cantrip selection.

Eldritch Blast Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 1~10 Damage 1d10 Force Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy.

As for spells, pick these up:

Blight Necromancy Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~64 Damage 8d8 Necrotic Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll. Action Proficiency unlocks: No effect on undead and constructs.



Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll.

Phantasmal Killer Illusion Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 4~40 Damage 4d10 Psychic Haunt a creature with illusions of its greatest fears. It takes 4~40 Psychic damage per turn, can no longer move, and will be easier to hit. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Haunt a creature with illusions of its greatest fears. It takes 4~40 Psychic damage per turn, can no longer move, and will be easier to hit.

Phantasmal killer is excellent in a boss fight.

Level 9

Level 9 gives Gale two level 5 spell slots, and we'll pick these up:

Cloudkill Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 5~40 Damage 5d8 Poison Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5~40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn. The cloud Heavily Obscures everything within it. Action Proficiency unlocks: 1 turn



Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5~40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn. The cloud Heavily Obscures everything within it.

Conjure Elemental Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.

Level 10

At level 10, we get another 2 level 5 spell slots. We will pick these:

Telekinesis Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Throw a creature or object up to 60ft with a thought.Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Throw a creature or object up to 60ft with a thought.Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage.

Cone of Cold Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~64 Damage 8d8 Cold Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage



Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.

You will also get to pick up another cantrip. Pick whichever you like!

Level 11

Level 11 gets Gale 2 level 6 spell slots. Honestly, what we can do with Gale is starting to feel like overkill by this point, but you'll be picking these:

Disintegrate Transmutation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50-100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50-100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash.

Globe of Invulnerability Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Create a barrier that makes creatures and objects inside it Immune to all damage. Action Proficiency unlocks: 3 turns



Create a barrier that makes creatures and objects inside it Immune to all damage.

The Globe will be immensely useful in the last few fights of the game, but if you would rather not take that and focus entirely on just dealing damage with Gale, I recommend picking either Sunbeam or Circle of Death instead.

Level 12

Pick the other option that you didn't pick at level 8. Remember, if you're picking up Spell Sniper now, that you will be picking the Eldritch Blast cantrip.

You will get 2 more level 6 spells here. You can pick the ones I mentioned before, but these are also good choices:

Chain Lightning Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 60ft. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage



Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 60ft.

Otiluke's Freezing Sphere Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 10~60 Damage 10d6 Cold Create a ball of chuming ice that can be launched instantly to generate a frosty explosion or stored for later use. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Create a ball of chuming ice that can be launched instantly to generate a frosty explosion or stored for later use.