Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Gale excels in versatility and area damage, providing crowd control to tip battles in your favor.
- Cons include complex personal quest and gradual power progression, emphasizing strategic positioning.
- Optimizing Gale's spell selection at each level maximizes his potential as a formidable spellcaster.
Hello, Gamers!
Gale emerges as a compelling companion in the vast world of Baldur's Gate 3, embodying the quintessential Wizard with a heart as vast as his arcane knowledge. This guide aims to delve into the essence of Gale, highlighting his strengths and how to harness his magical prowess for an unparalleled Wizard build.
Focusing on area-based damage, this build leverages the Evocation subclass to unleash devastating spells while ensuring the safety of allies. Gale's versatility in spellcasting allows for a dynamic approach to combat, adapting to various situations with a broad spectrum of spells.
Gale's Strengths and Challenges
-
Pros:
- Versatility in Spells: Gale's extensive spell repertoire allows for flexibility in combat, providing solutions for numerous scenarios.
- Area Damage: Specializing in Evocation, Gale can control the battlefield with powerful area-of-effect spells, damaging multiple foes while sparing allies.
- Crowd Control: Beyond damage, Gale's magic can disrupt and control enemy movements, tipping the scales in critical moments.
-
Cons:
- Complex Personal Quest: Engaging with Gale's backstory and quests can be intricate, requiring patience and dedication.
- Gradual Power Curve: Gale's might unfolds gradually, necessitating strategic play in the early stages.
- Vulnerability: As with many spellcasters, Gale's durability in direct confrontations is limited, emphasizing the need for strategic positioning.
Gale's Core Attributes
- Class: Wizard
- Race: Human
- Background: Sage, enriching his skillset with deep knowledge in Arcana, History, Investigation, and Insight.
- Preferred Build: Emphasizes the Wizard class with a focus on Evocation and adept use of Quarterstaff weapons for defense.
- Origin Character: Yes, adding layers to his personal and romantic narrative within the game.
- Location: Discover Gale at the Roadside Cliffs, near the enigmatic Purple Portal Rune, during Act 1.
Level 1
As with all companions, we will want to go back in to respec him with Withers as soon as we can. When you can, make sure his stats look like this:
|
Stat
|
Score
|
Bonus
|
Strength
|
8
|
Dexterity
|
16
|
+1
|
Constitution
|
14
|
Intelligence
|
16
|
+2
|
Wisdom
|
10
|
Charisma
|
10
You can drop Wisdom or Charisma to put more love into Intelligence, if you like. This would make him a more reliable spell caster. I tend to keep all my companions at 16/16 for their most important stats and let my feats or gear boost them when I need them.
Gale's magical journey in Baldur's Gate 3 starts with a strategic selection of spells and cantrips at level 1. This initial setup is crucial for laying the groundwork for Gale's role as a versatile and powerful spellcaster. Here's a guide to optimizing Gale's magical arsenal from the get-go.
Cantrip Choices
- Ray of Frost: Unleash a chilling beam to not only damage but also slow an enemy's advance, perfect for managing melee attackers.
- Acid Splash: Deploy a corrosive bubble to inflict damage and potentially weaken enemy armor, useful for softening up grouped foes.
- Fire Bolt: Cast a potent fireball to deal significant damage and ignite environments, offering tactical advantages especially when paired with spells like Grease.
Spell Choices
- Mage Armour: Cast it before combat to enhance Gale's defense, and use Arcane Recovery to replenish the used spell slot, ensuring Gale enters battle at full strength.
- Magic Missile: Utilize its guaranteed hit for finishing enemies or when precision is paramount.
- Thunderwave: Leverage its knockback effect for both offensive and defensive purposes, including environmental tactics like pushing enemies off ledges.
- Grease: Introduce crowd control early in combat to disrupt enemy movements and create tactical opportunities.
- Sleep: Employ this spell to neutralize groups of enemies, particularly effective in early game encounters.
- Chromatic Orb: Offers flexibility in elemental damage, allowing you to tailor your attacks to exploit enemy weaknesses.
Level 2
At level 2, Gale can pick his subclass - we will want to go Evocation for this. You will also get to pick a couple more spells. I recommend Ice Knife and Ray of Sickness.
Level 3
At level 3, Gale gets 2 level 2 spell slots and another level 1 spell slot. I recommend taking these:
Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.
Level 4
As Gale progresses to level 4, his magical repertoire expands, offering new tactical avenues and bolstering his role as a formidable Wizard in your party. This stage is crucial for enhancing Gale's spellcasting effectiveness and survivability. Let's delve into the optimal choices for Gale's level 4 advancements.
New Spells and Cantrips
At this juncture, Gale gains access to an additional level 2 spell slot, a new cantrip, and two more spells to his arsenal, broadening his tactical options.
For the new cantrip:
As for Gale's new feat - pick Ability Improvement to increase his Intelligence to 18.
Level 5
Gale gets his first level 3 spells at this level, and he's going to start feeling very strong. Pick these up:
Level 6
At this level, Gale gets more spells and the Potent Cantrip class feature which makes his cantrips harder to evade entirely. For your spell selection, take these:
Level 7
Gale gets level 4 spells at this level, two of them. We'll pick these up:
Level 8
Gale gets another feat at this level and you have two choices here. You can either go with Ability Improvement to set his Intelligence to 20 or you can pick Spell Sniper. Either one is good at this level, and you'll be picking the other at level 12. If you do pick up Spell Sniper, make sure to pick Eldritch Blast for your cantrip selection.
As for spells, pick these up:
Phantasmal killer is excellent in a boss fight.
Level 9
Level 9 gives Gale two level 5 spell slots, and we'll pick these up:
Level 10
At level 10, we get another 2 level 5 spell slots. We will pick these:
You will also get to pick up another cantrip. Pick whichever you like!
Level 11
Level 11 gets Gale 2 level 6 spell slots. Honestly, what we can do with Gale is starting to feel like overkill by this point, but you'll be picking these:
The Globe will be immensely useful in the last few fights of the game, but if you would rather not take that and focus entirely on just dealing damage with Gale, I recommend picking either Sunbeam or Circle of Death instead.
Level 12
Pick the other option that you didn't pick at level 8. Remember, if you're picking up Spell Sniper now, that you will be picking the Eldritch Blast cantrip.
You will get 2 more level 6 spells here. You can pick the ones I mentioned before, but these are also good choices: