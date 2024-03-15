Quick Links

Gale emerges as a compelling companion in the vast world of Baldur's Gate 3, embodying the quintessential Wizard with a heart as vast as his arcane knowledge. This guide aims to delve into the essence of Gale, highlighting his strengths and how to harness his magical prowess for an unparalleled Wizard build.

Focusing on area-based damage, this build leverages the Evocation subclass to unleash devastating spells while ensuring the safety of allies. Gale's versatility in spellcasting allows for a dynamic approach to combat, adapting to various situations with a broad spectrum of spells.

Gale's Strengths and Challenges

  • Pros:
    • Versatility in Spells: Gale's extensive spell repertoire allows for flexibility in combat, providing solutions for numerous scenarios.
    • Area Damage: Specializing in Evocation, Gale can control the battlefield with powerful area-of-effect spells, damaging multiple foes while sparing allies.
    • Crowd Control: Beyond damage, Gale's magic can disrupt and control enemy movements, tipping the scales in critical moments.

  • Cons:
    • Complex Personal Quest: Engaging with Gale's backstory and quests can be intricate, requiring patience and dedication.
    • Gradual Power Curve: Gale's might unfolds gradually, necessitating strategic play in the early stages.
    • Vulnerability: As with many spellcasters, Gale's durability in direct confrontations is limited, emphasizing the need for strategic positioning.

gale bg3 screenshot

Gale's Core Attributes

  • Class: Wizard
  • Race: Human
  • Background: Sage, enriching his skillset with deep knowledge in Arcana, History, Investigation, and Insight.
  • Preferred Build: Emphasizes the Wizard class with a focus on Evocation and adept use of Quarterstaff weapons for defense.
  • Origin Character: Yes, adding layers to his personal and romantic narrative within the game.
  • Location: Discover Gale at the Roadside Cliffs, near the enigmatic Purple Portal Rune, during Act 1.

Level 1

As with all companions, we will want to go back in to respec him with Withers as soon as we can. When you can, make sure his stats look like this:

Stat

Score

Bonus

Strength

8

Dexterity

16

+1

Constitution

14

Intelligence

16

+2

Wisdom

10

Charisma

10

You can drop Wisdom or Charisma to put more love into Intelligence, if you like. This would make him a more reliable spell caster. I tend to keep all my companions at 16/16 for their most important stats and let my feats or gear boost them when I need them.

Gale's magical journey in Baldur's Gate 3 starts with a strategic selection of spells and cantrips at level 1. This initial setup is crucial for laying the groundwork for Gale's role as a versatile and powerful spellcaster. Here's a guide to optimizing Gale's magical arsenal from the get-go.

Cantrip Choices

  1. Ray of Frost: Unleash a chilling beam to not only damage but also slow an enemy's advance, perfect for managing melee attackers.
  2. Acid Splash: Deploy a corrosive bubble to inflict damage and potentially weaken enemy armor, useful for softening up grouped foes.
  3. Fire Bolt: Cast a potent fireball to deal significant damage and ignite environments, offering tactical advantages especially when paired with spells like Grease.

Spell Choices

  • Mage Armour: Cast it before combat to enhance Gale's defense, and use Arcane Recovery to replenish the used spell slot, ensuring Gale enters battle at full strength.
  • Magic Missile: Utilize its guaranteed hit for finishing enemies or when precision is paramount.
  • Thunderwave: Leverage its knockback effect for both offensive and defensive purposes, including environmental tactics like pushing enemies off ledges.
  • Grease: Introduce crowd control early in combat to disrupt enemy movements and create tactical opportunities.
  • Sleep: Employ this spell to neutralize groups of enemies, particularly effective in early game encounters.
  • Chromatic Orb: Offers flexibility in elemental damage, allowing you to tailor your attacks to exploit enemy weaknesses.

Level 2

At level 2, Gale can pick his subclass - we will want to go Evocation for this. You will also get to pick a couple more spells. I recommend Ice Knife and Ray of Sickness.

Ray of Sickness Necromancy Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
2~16 Damage 2d8 Poison Call forth a ray of sickening energy. Deals 2d8 Poison damage and possibly Poisons the target. When Poisoned, the target suffers Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
2 turns
18m CON Save Attack Roll
ActionLevel 1 Spell Slot


Call forth a ray of sickening energy. Deals 2d8 Poison damage and possibly Poisons the target. When Poisoned, the target suffers Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks.

Level 3

At level 3, Gale gets 2 level 2 spell slots and another level 1 spell slot. I recommend taking these:

Feather Fall Transmutation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Slow the rate of descent of allied creatures. They become Immune to Falling damage.
Bonus Action
Proficiency unlocks:
10 turns
Self 9m
Bonus ActionLevel 1 Spell Slot


Slow the rate of descent of allied creatures. They become Immune to Falling damage.

Scorching Ray Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
2~12 Damage 2d6 Fire Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
18m Attack Roll
ActionLevel 2 Spell Slot


Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several.

Misty Step Conjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.
Bonus Action
Proficiency unlocks:
18m
Bonus ActionLevel 2 Spell Slot


Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.

Level 4

As Gale progresses to level 4, his magical repertoire expands, offering new tactical avenues and bolstering his role as a formidable Wizard in your party. This stage is crucial for enhancing Gale's spellcasting effectiveness and survivability. Let's delve into the optimal choices for Gale's level 4 advancements.

New Spells and Cantrips

At this juncture, Gale gains access to an additional level 2 spell slot, a new cantrip, and two more spells to his arsenal, broadening his tactical options.

Cloud of Daggers Conjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
4~16 Damage 4d4 Slashing Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that lasts for 10 turns. Anyone inside the whirlwind takes 4d4 Slashing damage each turn.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
10 turns
18m Concentration
ActionLevel 2 Spell Slot


Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that lasts for 10 turns. Anyone inside the whirlwind takes 4d4 Slashing damage each turn.

Shatter Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
3~24 Damage 3d8 Thunder Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
18m CON Save
ActionLevel 2 Spell Slot


Generate a painfully intense ringing noise that deals 3d8 Thunder damage to all nearby creatures and objects. Affected creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have disadvantage on their saving throws. On a successful save, creatures still take half damage.

For the new cantrip:

Blade Ward Abjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
2 turns
Self
Action


Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks.

As for Gale's new feat - pick Ability Improvement to increase his Intelligence to 18.

Level 5

Gale gets his first level 3 spells at this level, and he's going to start feeling very strong. Pick these up:

Fireball Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
8~48 Damage 8d6 Fire Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
On Save: Targets still take half damage.
18m 6m DEX Save
ActionLevel 3 Spell Slot


Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.

Haste Transmutation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened. The creature has a +2 bonus to Armour Class, Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, its Movement Speed is doubled, and can take one additional Action per turn.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
10 turns
9m Concentration
ActionLevel 3 Spell Slot


Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened. The creature has a +2 bonus to Armour Class, Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, its Movement Speed is doubled, and can take one additional Action per turn.

Level 6

At this level, Gale gets more spells and the Potent Cantrip class feature which makes his cantrips harder to evade entirely. For your spell selection, take these:

Counterspell Abjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Interrupt a creature in the process of casting a spell, making it fail so it has no effect. The higher the level of the spell being cast, the harder it is to interrupt. You can always interrupt spells of 3rd level or lower.
Reaction
Proficiency unlocks:
18m
ReactionLevel 3 Spell Slot


Interrupt a creature in the process of casting a spell, making it fail so it has no effect. The higher the level of the spell being cast, the harder it is to interrupt. You can always interrupt spells of 3rd level or lower.

Sleet Storm Conjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Call forth a storm of sleet that douses fires, creates an ice surface, and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
10 turns
18m 9m Concentration
ActionLevel 3 Spell Slot


Call forth a storm of sleet that douses fires, creates an ice surface, and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters.

Level 7

Gale gets level 4 spells at this level, two of them. We'll pick these up:

Banishment Abjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
2 turns
18m Concentration CHA Save
ActionLevel 4 Spell Slot


Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.

Ice Storm Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Impel a storm ofhail and ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
2 turns
On Save: Targets still take half damage
18m 6m DEX Save
ActionLevel 4 Spell Slot


Impel a storm ofhail and ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.

Level 8

Gale gets another feat at this level and you have two choices here. You can either go with Ability Improvement to set his Intelligence to 20 or you can pick Spell Sniper. Either one is good at this level, and you'll be picking the other at level 12. If you do pick up Spell Sniper, make sure to pick Eldritch Blast for your cantrip selection.

Eldritch Blast Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
1~10 Damage 1d10 Force Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
18m Attack Roll
Action


Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy.

As for spells, pick these up:

Blight Necromancy Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
8~64 Damage 8d8 Necrotic Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
No effect on undead and constructs.
18m CON save
ActionLevel 4 Spell Slot


Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll.

Phantasmal Killer Illusion Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
4~40 Damage 4d10 Psychic Haunt a creature with illusions of its greatest fears. It takes 4~40 Psychic damage per turn, can no longer move, and will be easier to hit.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
10 turns
18m Concentration WIS Save
ActionLevel 4 Spell Slot


Haunt a creature with illusions of its greatest fears. It takes 4~40 Psychic damage per turn, can no longer move, and will be easier to hit.

Phantasmal killer is excellent in a boss fight.

Level 9

Level 9 gives Gale two level 5 spell slots, and we'll pick these up:

Cloudkill Conjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
5~40 Damage 5d8 Poison Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5~40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn. The cloud Heavily Obscures everything within it.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
1 turn
18m 6m Concentration CON Save
ActionLevel 5 Spell Slot


Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5~40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn. The cloud Heavily Obscures everything within it.

Conjure Elemental Conjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
18m
ActionLevel 5 Spell Slot


Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.

Level 10

At level 10, we get another 2 level 5 spell slots. We will pick these:

Telekinesis Transmutation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Throw a creature or object up to 60ft with a thought.Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
10 turns
Concentration STR Save
ActionLevel 5 Spell Slot


Throw a creature or object up to 60ft with a thought.Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage.

Cone of Cold Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
8~64 Damage 8d8 Cold Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
On Save: Targets still take half damage
9m 9m CON Save
ActionLevel 5 Spell Slot


Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.

You will also get to pick up another cantrip. Pick whichever you like!

Level 11

Level 11 gets Gale 2 level 6 spell slots. Honestly, what we can do with Gale is starting to feel like overkill by this point, but you'll be picking these:

Disintegrate Transmutation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50-100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
9m DEX Save
ActionLevel 6 Spell Slot


Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50-100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash.

Globe of Invulnerability Abjuration Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Create a barrier that makes creatures and objects inside it Immune to all damage.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
3 turns
3m 3m Concentration
ActionLevel 6 Spell Slot


Create a barrier that makes creatures and objects inside it Immune to all damage.

The Globe will be immensely useful in the last few fights of the game, but if you would rather not take that and focus entirely on just dealing damage with Gale, I recommend picking either Sunbeam or Circle of Death instead.

Level 12

Pick the other option that you didn't pick at level 8. Remember, if you're picking up Spell Sniper now, that you will be picking the Eldritch Blast cantrip.

You will get 2 more level 6 spells here. You can pick the ones I mentioned before, but these are also good choices:

Chain Lightning Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 60ft.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
On Save: Targets still take half damage
18m DEX Save
ActionLevel 6 Spell Slot


Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 60ft.

Otiluke's Freezing Sphere Evocation Spell
icon
Camp Supplies
Armour Class
10~60 Damage 10d6 Cold Create a ball of chuming ice that can be launched instantly to generate a frosty explosion or stored for later use.
Action
Proficiency unlocks:
1.5m CON Save
ActionLevel 6 Spell Slot


Create a ball of chuming ice that can be launched instantly to generate a frosty explosion or stored for later use.

