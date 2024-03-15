Key Takeaways Optimizing Karlach, the Zariel Tiefling Barbarian, includes focusing on two-handed weapons, strength, and constitution for increased damage output and durability.

Utilize Karlach's abilities like Reckless Attack and Danger Sense to amplify her damage output and combat agility, ensuring she remains a powerful frontline fighter.

Consider selecting the Great Weapon Master feat at level 8 to significantly increase Karlach's damage potential, balancing high risk with high reward in combat.

In the intricate and immersive world of Baldur's Gate 3, companions not only add depth to the narrative but also significantly impact gameplay dynamics. Karlach, with her intriguing backstory and powerful build, is a companion you don't want to overlook. This guide will delve into optimizing Karlach, the Zariel Tiefling Barbarian, ensuring she becomes an invaluable asset to your party.

Who is Karlach?

Karlach's journey from a slave soldier to a formidable ally is both compelling and inspiring. Her experiences have honed her into a resilient fighter with a soft spot for the downtrodden. Understanding her past is crucial to maximizing her potential, as it influences her reactions and decisions throughout the game.

Key Features and Mechanics

Class : Barbarian

: Barbarian Race : Zariel Tiefling

: Zariel Tiefling Background : Likely Outlander, given her history

: Likely Outlander, given her history Proficiencies : Includes Light, Medium, Shields, and Simple weapons

: Includes Light, Medium, Shields, and Simple weapons Ideal Build : Focus on the Barbarian Class with a preference for Two-handed Weapons

: Focus on the Barbarian Class with a preference for Two-handed Weapons Origin Character : Yes, adding depth to her storyline

: Yes, adding depth to her storyline Romance Option : Available, adding an extra layer of personal engagement

: Available, adding an extra layer of personal engagement Location: Found at The Risen Road, Act 1, during the "Hunt the Devil" Quest

To leverage Karlach's strengths, focusing on her barbarian roots is key. Here’s how you can optimize her build:

Weapon Choice: Equip her with a powerful two-handed weapon. The greater the damage output, the more effective she will be in taking down formidable foes. Ability Scores: Prioritize Strength for increased weapon damage and Constitution for enhanced durability. These will ensure Karlach can both deal and withstand significant amounts of damage. Skills and Proficiencies: Utilize her base proficiencies to your advantage. Shields might not be her go-to, given her two-handed weapon preference, but they can be useful in scenarios where defense takes precedence. Combat Strategy: As a barbarian, Karlach thrives on the front lines. Use her to initiate combat and absorb enemy attacks, freeing up other party members to attack from range or support as needed.

Level 1

As with all companions, we're going to want to go in with Withers to respect them before we launch right into building them. Here is what you want Karlach's ability set to look like:

Stat Score Bonus Strength 16 +2 Dexterity 14 Constitution 16 +1 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8

At level 1, Karlach gets her ability to Rage (a Class Action), as well as a passive buff called Unarmored Defense. This last one tells you that you should keep Karlach without any armour on for the whole game - so make sure you double check the boots and gloves you give her, as some may be classified as armour.

You will also want to attack with Karlach at every turn, so that her Rages don't end too quickly. Make sure she's equipped with a ranged weapon - ideally a crossbow.

Level 2

Upon reaching level two, Karlach will acquire two pivotal abilities: Reckless Attack and Danger Sense. Here's how they function:

Reckless Attack : This skill grants Karlach the ability to swing her melee attacks with more ferocity, providing her an edge by allowing her to roll two dice instead of one and use the higher roll for attack accuracy. However, this boldness comes with a drawback, as enemies also gain a similar advantage when they strike back at her until her next turn. It's wise to employ this tactic against foes you anticipate defeating swiftly or those unlikely to retaliate immediately.

: This skill grants Karlach the ability to swing her melee attacks with more ferocity, providing her an edge by allowing her to roll two dice instead of one and use the higher roll for attack accuracy. However, this boldness comes with a drawback, as enemies also gain a similar advantage when they strike back at her until her next turn. It's wise to employ this tactic against foes you anticipate defeating swiftly or those unlikely to retaliate immediately. Danger Sense: Karlach gains a keen intuition for avoiding hazards, automatically enhancing her agility to evade traps, magical spells, and dangerous terrains, thanks to this passive trait.

Primarily, Reckless Attack becomes Karlach's go-to move for amplifying her damage output, with the dual dice roll substantially increasing her chances for a potent strike. Yet, it's crucial to remember that this opens her up to more potent counterattacks.

In terms of gameplay strategy at this level, the focus should be on initiating combat with Rage to bolster Karlach's ferocity and resilience. The aim is to either sustain damage to prolong the Rage effect or to deliver a blow. Keeping a bow handy is advisable for moments when melee combat isn't immediately feasible, ensuring Karlach remains a threat from any distance. For most confrontations, leveraging Reckless Attack will be key to dominating the battlefield.

Level 3

At level 3, Karlach unlocks her subclass. We'll be picking Berserker for her. This will give you another Rage charge, as well as two new abilities:

Frenzied Strike : This skill grants you the ability to perform an extra melee attack as a bonus action using your current weapon. It's ideal for moments when maximizing your attack output is crucial.

: This skill grants you the ability to perform an extra melee attack as a bonus action using your current weapon. It's ideal for moments when maximizing your attack output is crucial. Enraged Throw: This unique ability allows you to lift and hurl an object or creature towards a target, inflicting Bludgeoning damage and potentially knocking the target Prone. The weight of the item or creature you can throw, and thus the damage dealt, is influenced by your Strength attribute. Notably, thrown weapons will inflict damage equivalent to their melee damage, with additional damage contributed by your Strength.

Additionally, the Frenzy feature enables you to enter a heightened state of rage. In this state, you're able to make an extra melee weapon attack on each of your turns. However, it's important to note that this increased power comes at a cost, as you'll experience one level of exhaustion once your rage concludes. This feature is particularly useful when you need to significantly increase your damage output during critical moments in combat.

Level 4

At level 4, KArlach unlocks her first feat. Pick Ability Improvement, and boost her Strength to 18.

Nothing else special here.

Level 5

Karlach gets her Extra Attack at level 5, as well as the Fast Movement buff. This gives her a +5 to her base movement if she's not wearing heavy armour - and she shouldn't be wearing any armour.

Level 6

At level 6, Karlach will get another Rage charge. She will also get Mindless Rage. This is a subclass feature that makes it so that she cannot be Charmed or Frightened while raging, and additionally, Calm Emotions will no longer end her Rage.

Suppress strong emotions in an area, making all humanoids immune to being Charmed or Frightened.

Level 7

Upon reaching level 7, Barbarians acquire the Feral Instinct ability, enhancing their responsiveness in combat situations. This ability grants a +3 bonus to Initiative, ensuring Karlach is quick to act in battle. Additionally, the inability to be surprised means that Karlach will always be prepared at the onset of combat, effectively eliminating the chance of losing her first turn due to being caught off guard. This guarantees her participation in the initial round of combat, often placing her among the first to take action. With this advantage, Karlach can prioritize incapacitating or dispatching the most critical threats early on, thereby mitigating potential damage to herself and her allies.

Level 8

At level 8, the Barbarian gains the option to select an additional feat, and Great Weapon Master is a highly recommended choice for its potential to significantly amplify damage output. This feat introduces a high-risk, high-reward dynamic to combat:

Increased Damage at a Cost: When wielding Heavy Weapons that you are proficient in, Great Weapon Master allows you to opt for a -5 penalty to your attack rolls in exchange for a +10 bonus to damage. This trade-off can drastically increase your damage potential, though it also reduces your likelihood of hitting the target. It's worth noting that you can toggle this aspect of the feat on and off in the game's Passive section, allowing you to manage the risk based on the situation. Bonus Action Attacks: The second aspect of the feat is perhaps its most powerful: following a critical hit or the defeat of a creature, you gain the ability to make an additional melee attack as a bonus action. This feature aligns perfectly with a build focused on achieving frequent critical hits and kills, enabling multiple attacks within a single turn. To maximize this advantage, it's advisable to initiate combat with your standard action, preserving your bonus action for a potential Great Weapon Master attack following a critical success or a kill.

Incorporating the Great Weapon Master feat into your strategy can lead to a formidable increase in combat effectiveness, provided you navigate its risks wisely and capitalize on its benefits to secure additional attacks.

If you are having trouble hitting enemies, make sure you toggle Great Weapon Master's passive off during combat until your stats will override this negative effect.

Level 9

At level 9, Barbarians gain the Brutal Critical class feature, which further escalates their damage potential during combat. This feature allows you to roll an additional damage die whenever you achieve a Critical Hit, on top of the standard extra dice that criticals normally grant. This enhancement is passive, meaning it doesn't require any activation on your part.

Level 10: Fighter

Plenty of builds will have you take another level of Barbarian here, but the only thing that level 10 Barbarian gets you is Intimidating Presence, which is pretty much useless most of the time. Instead, we'll take 3 levels of fighter to unlock the Fighter subclass Battlemaster and get some Battle Maneuvres at level 12.

So, pick your first level of fighter here, and choose Great Weapon Fighting as your Fighting Style.

Level 11: Fighter

At this level, you will get Action Surge, which is our primary reason for taking Fighter to begin with.

Level 12: Fighter

To end off our build, we will subclass into Battlemaster and pick the following Battle Maneuvres:

Trip Attack Riposte Disarming Attack

These are the most useful Battle Maneuvres, and give Karlach the ability to react to being attacked by attacking in return. This does not use an action!