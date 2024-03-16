Key Takeaways Jaheira shines as a versatile Druid-Ranger multiclass, offering tactical options in battle.

The unique combination optimizes her spellcasting and martial skills, increasing adaptability.

Embracing this multiclass transforms Jaheira into a formidable ally in combat and a guardian of nature.

In the mystical world of Baldur's Gate 3, every companion adds depth and strength to your quest, with Jaheira standing out as a beacon of versatility and power. This Half High Elf Druid, whom you'll encounter guarding the Last Light Inn within the eerie Shadow-Cursed Lands during Act 2, becomes an indispensable ally against the nefarious schemes of the absolute cult. Diverging from conventional druidic paths, this guide introduces an innovative approach by melding Jaheira's profound connection with nature as a Druid with the cunning and resourcefulness of a Ranger, through a strategic multiclass build.

This unique Druid-Ranger multiclass for Jaheira optimizes her inherent druidic prowess while embracing the Ranger's martial skills, offering a rich tapestry of tactical options in battle. This combination amplifies her adaptability, allowing her to seamlessly transition between casting potent spells and engaging in direct combat with finesse and agility.

Jaheira Companion Build Features & Mechanics

Embarking on this multiclass journey transforms Jaheira into a formidable force, adept in the arts of both Druid and Ranger. Below are the key features and mechanics of this build:

Class : Druid 7/ Ranger 5 Multiclass

: Druid 7/ Ranger 5 Multiclass Race : High Half-Elf

: High Half-Elf Background : Enshrouded in mystery, Jaheira's past intertwines with the lands she vows to protect.

: Enshrouded in mystery, Jaheira's past intertwines with the lands she vows to protect. Subclass : Initially a Druid of the Land, further enhanced with Ranger capabilities.

: Initially a Druid of the Land, further enhanced with Ranger capabilities. Armor Proficiency : Light and medium armor, allowing for agility and protection.

: Light and medium armor, allowing for agility and protection. Weapon Proficiency: Mastery over simple weapons and shields, augmented by Ranger training to include a broader range of martial weaponry. However, we're keeping with Jaheira's legendary weapon choices here.

By embracing this Druid-Ranger multiclass, Jaheira evolves into a character whose strength lies in her versatility. Whether shaping the battlefield with her command over nature, engaging enemies with precise strikes, or supporting her allies through strategic advantages, Jaheira becomes an essential pillar in your journey through Baldur’s Gate 3. This guide aims to navigate you through the intricacies of this build, ensuring Jaheira's skills and abilities are utilized to their fullest potential, making her not just a guardian of nature, but a guardian of your party's fate.

Level 1: Druid

Before we go into the meat and potatoes of this build, we're going to want to respec Jaheira. She's already got some levels under her belt at this point, but we'll be redoing most of it anyway. When you have a chance, respec her so her stats look like this:

Stat Score Bonus Strength 10 Dexterity 16 +1 Constitution 14 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 16 +2 Charisma 8

You will also have your choice of 2 cantrips and 2 level 1 Druid spells. Here is what we recommend:

Shillelagh is a nice damage boost to Jaheira's weapon, using her spellcasting ability to deal damage. This makes her viable in a melee sense! Additionally, Longstrider means she's going to be really fast moving across the battlefield - it's a favourite for any build that takes Ranger levels.

Level 2: Druid

At level 2, Jaheira will be able to pick a circle. We will be picking Circle of the Land for her, as this keeps her more in line with her lore. A lot of builds will opt to put levels in Moon or Spore Druid, but this is the lore-friendly version of her build so we won't be doing that.

At level 2, you will unlock your Wild Shapes, as well as another spell. We'll be picking this up:

You will also get an additional cantrip and your Natural Recovery feature.

Level 3: Druid

Jaheira gets another level 1 spell slot and 2 level 2 spell slots at level 3, and we'll be picking these:

You will want to pick the Coast environment, as Misty Step will be our bread and butter for the campaign. Mirror Image also comes in handy when Jaheira gets surrounded - in late-game fights, this can happen a lot.

Level 4: Druid

At level 4, Druids can pick another cantrip and a feat. For the cantrip, you can pick whichever one you like! As for the feat, I recommend you pick Ability Improvement to buff Jaheira's Wisdom to 18. She will also get access to another level 2 spell, and we will pick this:

You can also go for Spike Growth if you want to control the field better.

Level 5: Druid

Circle of the Land Druids can pick another set of environment-based spells here, and we recommend going with Arctic this time around. This will give you access to these spells:

Haste really opens up Jaheira's abilities, as she can use this to give herself two actions per turn - like a Potion of Speed. We will be using this to maximize her damage per turn.

Additionally, Druids unlock Wild Strike at this level, which gives them the ability to make an additional attack if they are in their Wild Shape.

Level 6: Druid

At level 6, Jaheira unlocks her next series of Wild Shapes - the Panther and the Owl Bear - which are both great for combat (especially when paired with Wild Strike). Circle of the Land Druids get a nice little buff here called Land's Stride: Difficult Terrain.

Land's Stride: Difficult Terrain: You have become an expert at moving through the wilderness. Difficult Terrain no longer slows you down.

We will also get another level 3 spell, and we want to pick this:

Level 7: Druid

For our last level of Druid, we get to pick another set of terrain spells. For this, I recommend picking the Desert spells now, which will give you these:

Jaheira's ability to control the battlefield by making the terrain difficult to navigate for enemies while simultaneously giving herself the ability to maneuver the battlefield effortlessly is the perfect setup that we need for our Ranger multiclassing. From here on, we are done with Druid.

When testing this build, I never got around to trying out Swamp, but if you're interested, you should try it out for Grasping Vine. You may prefer it for field control.

Level 8: Ranger

For Jaheira's first level of Ranger, she gets to pick her Favoured Enemy and Natural Explorer features. For this, we recommend picking these options respectively: Bounty Hunter (for the buff to Ensnaring Strike) and any of the Wasteland Wanderer types you like. I picked Fire, but Poison is also good for the late game.

Level 9: Ranger

Now that Jaheira's reached her second level of Ranger, we finally get Ranger spellcasting. She also unlocks a Fighting Style. For here Fighting Style, we will pick Two-Weapon Fighting, because we have an offhand weapon and want to keep our Jaheira as lore-friendly and viable as possible. For our 2 new spells, we will pick these:

You can also pick Goodberry here, since you probably won't be staying ranged with Jaheira in battle for too long if you want to make use of her dual-wielding weapons.

Level 10: Ranger

At level 3 Ranger, Jaheira can pick her subclass. If you want to keep with melee, you should pick Hunter - and this build assumes that you will. However, if you want to take advantage of Jaheira's ability to manipulate the field, you should pick Gloomstalker. For our purposes, we're going to pick Hunter and pick our third level 1 Ranger spell, which can be Goodberry if you haven't picked that already.

Level 11: Ranger

Jaheira unlocks another feat now at level 4 Ranger! For this, we're going to want to pick Ability Improvement again to raise our Wisdom to 20.

Level 12: Ranger

To end off our build, Jaheira gets an Extra Attack in her fifth level of Ranger. She will also get another level 1 Ranger spell, and 2 level 2 Ranger spells. For those, we will pick the following:

This will round out Jaheira a bit more, and give her more control of what our enemies are doing around the battlefield. The key to making this build work is to utilize Jaheira to make the battlefield as inhospitable to our enemies as possible, and keep her smashing heads in with her Shillelagh'd scimitars.