Key Takeaways Minsc excels in ranged damage & stealth, but struggles with large groups and concentration management - plan accordingly.

Optimal build involves rerolling ability scores, selecting spells, and subclass features strategically.

Utilize Minsca's capabilities in a balanced manner to his potential and effectiveness in varied combat scenarios.

Hello, Gamers!

In the rich tapestry of Baldur's Gate 3, Minsc stands out as a beacon of strength and charisma, with his memorable companion Boo, the 'Miniature Giant Space Hamster', adding a unique flavor to his character. A stalwart from the series' earlier titles, Minsc joins the fray in Act 3 of the latest installment, offering not just his formidable prowess as a Ranger but also a depth of character that enriches the narrative journey.

Optimizing Minsc for your party involves a strategic pivot to the Gloom Stalker subclass, leveraging his innate Ranger skills for enhanced effectiveness. This guide will delve into making the most out of Minsc's capabilities, focusing on a build that maximizes his potential as a formidable force in the shadows.

Minsc's prowess as a Gloom Stalker Ranger offers a mix of advantages and challenges:

Pros: Great Ranged Damage: Minsc excels in dealing significant damage from a distance, making him a lethal sniper in your arsenal. Stealth and Invisibility: Utilizing shadows, Minsc can become virtually undetectable, allowing for strategic positioning and surprise attacks. High Mobility: His increased movement speed, especially at the onset of combat, makes him a versatile and unpredictable combatant.

Cons: Weak Area Damage: Minsc's specialization in single-target damage means he might not be as effective against large groups. Requires Concentration: Maximizing Minsc's abilities often requires careful management of his concentration, making him vulnerable to disruption. Lower Health: As a trade-off for his agility and stealth, Minsc may have lower survivability in direct confrontations.



Key Features & Mechanics

To harness Minsc's full potential, it's crucial to understand the key components of his build:

Class: Ranger

Ranger Race: Human

Human Subclass: Gloom Stalker (recommended reroll for optimal performance)

Gloom Stalker (recommended reroll for optimal performance) Primary Ability: Dexterity, crucial for ranged attacks and agility

Dexterity, crucial for ranged attacks and agility Weapon Proficiencies: Mastery in simple and martial weapons, allowing for a versatile arsenal

The optimal build for Minsc as a Gloom Stalker Ranger emphasizes his strengths while mitigating his vulnerabilities. Balancing his role as a damage dealer with strategic use of stealth and mobility can make him a decisive factor in challenging encounters. Remember, the ability to adapt and evolve your strategy with Minsc will be key to fully realizing his potential in your quest through Baldur's Gate 3.

Level 1

As with all other companions, we're going to want to reroll Minsc's ability scores with Withers as soon as we get the chance. Make sure his stat spread looks like this before we begin:

Stat Score Bonus Strength 10 Dexterity 16 +2 Constitution 16 +1 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 14 Charisma 10

At level 1, Rangers don't get a whole lot to choose. You only get to pick your Favoured Enemy and Natural Explorer environments at this point. For these, we'll be taking Bounty Hunter for Ensnaring Strike and Beast Tamer, because Find Familiar just works for Minsc.

Level 2

Minsc gets Ranger spellcasting at level 2, and here we're going to want to pick these:

We also get to pick his Fighting Style. As we are going to go Gloomstalker, we're going to want to pick Archery for this one.

Level 3

Minsc will unlock his subclass at this level. As said before, we're going to pick Gloomstalker for our purposes, unlocking his Dread Ambusher abilities. These are very important, as they change the way that we'll be fighting with Minsc going forward. Before we even start combat, we want to use Minsc to setup a deadly first attack scenario - the Gloomstalker excels at beginning combat by crippling enemy forces even before the initiative roll.

Additionally, you will be able to pick another level 1 spell. I recommend Hail of Thorns.

Level 4

At level 4, Minsc unlocks his first feat. For this, we will be taking Sharpshooter. This feat is a must-have for any non-magical bow or crossbow build, and works similarly to Great Weapon Master.

Level 5

Level 5 Ranger gives Minsc his Extra Attack, as well as another level 1 spell slot and 2 level 2 spell slots. For our spells, we only really to need to make sure we have this:

You can get by with whatever else you choose for your extra spell slots, if you have them. We're not a very spell-heavy build.

Level 6

Level 6 gives Minsc another Favoured Enemy and Natural Explorer environment to choose from. In my opinion, the best options for these are Mage Breaker and Wasteland Wanderer (whichever element you like), as this will give Minsc the ability to use True Strike and give him some nice resistances to one of the most common types of damage in the game.

I wouldn't bother with going for Ranger Knight ever, unless your intent is to take screenshots - the heavy armour looks in Baldur's Gate 3 are pretty awesome, after all.

Level 7

At level 7, you'll obtain an additional level 2 spell slot, though the spells available at this tier may not seem particularly potent. Silence is decent, but it's not an amazing choice, either. Given our assortment of bad choices, I suggest choosing Lesser Restoration - this will be more valuable to us than Protection from Poison and we can use it in more circumstances.

At this level, we also get Iron Mind, which is a Gloomstalker Ranger passive feature that increases our defenses against certain mental attacks, giving us proficiency in Wisdom and Intelligence saving throws.

If you decide to do a Dark Urge run, Gloomstalker is a great choice for Durge because of this passive.

Level 8

At level 8, Minsc will get Land's Stride and a feat. For your feat, we will of course be picking Ability Improvement and we will be increasing our Dexterity to 18. As for Land's Stride, you do not have to pick anything for this, but it is very nice to have and will allow you to cross difficult terrain with ease on Minsc.

Level 9

Upon reaching level 9, Minsc gains access to two level 3 spells, in addition to a subclass-specific spell, Fear.

Fear (subclass): This spell conjures a terrifying illusion that causes targets to become Fearful, dropping their belongings and becoming immobilized and more susceptible to attacks. While it can be effective for strategic retreats or confining a group of enemies to a specific area, its utility is somewhat niche. The spell requires both an action and your concentration to maintain, and often, there are more efficient ways to manipulate targets, such as using scrolls of Confusion or Banishment. In other words, we will rarely, if ever, use this spell.

This spell conjures a terrifying illusion that causes targets to become Fearful, dropping their belongings and becoming immobilized and more susceptible to attacks. While it can be effective for strategic retreats or confining a group of enemies to a specific area, its utility is somewhat niche. The spell requires both an action and your concentration to maintain, and often, there are more efficient ways to manipulate targets, such as using scrolls of Confusion or Banishment. In other words, we will rarely, if ever, use this spell. Lightning Arrow: This spell inflicts a substantial 4d8+2d8 lightning damage and can be cast as a bonus action within melee range. Despite its close-range requirement, the advantage of Lightning Arrow is that it allows you to retain your action. Ideally, you would cast Lightning Arrow first, followed by your Roaring Thunder arrow to push enemies back, maximizing damage output.

At level 9, Minsc's arsenal expands to include additional buffs, significant melee-range damage, and crowd control capabilities. However, a recurring challenge is the necessity of concentration for many of these skills, limiting you to one active concentration spell at a time. The key is to experiment with each situation, balancing the need for more damage against the need for survivability, to optimize Minsc's effectiveness in various combat scenarios.

Level 10

Level 10 gives Minsc the Hide in Plain Sight class action, which allows him to effectively become invisible and gives him a +10 to Stealth Checks once per Long Rest.

He will also be able to pick another Favoured Enemy and Natural Explorer environment. We will make these choices respectively: Keeper of the Veil and Wasteland Wanderer (whichever element you haven't chosen yet). This gives Minsc the ability to cast Protection from Evil and Good.

Level 11

At level 11, Minsc unlocks another Gloomstalker class feature:

Stalker's Flurry (subclass): This feature provides Minsc with the remarkable ability to recover swiftly from a missed weapon attack by granting him another weapon attack immediately, at no extra cost. Stalker's Flurry is a game-changing passive ability that significantly boosts Minsc's damage output, ensuring that even his missteps are turned into opportunities for additional strikes.

He also gets to pick another spell, and this time we recommend going for this one:

Conjure Barrage

Level 12

At level 12, Minsc doesn't get anything crazy - he only gets another feat here. We'll be going with another Ability Improvement here, bringing our Dexterity up to 20 and finishing off our build.