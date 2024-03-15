Key Takeaways Maximize Minthara's burst damage with Oath of Vengeance Paladin for potent combat capabilities.

Utilize Divine Smite and situational spells like Hunter's Mark strategically for optimal effectiveness.

Focus on raising Strength and utilizing feats like Great Weapon Master to enhance Minthara's combat prowess.

Hello, Gamers!

Minthara, a Drow Paladin under the banner of the Absolute, stands out as a captivating companion in the world of Baldur's Gate 3. This guide aims to delve into the nuances of optimizing Minthara's build for those who choose to align with her or incorporate her into their party in Act 2. Her specialization in single-target burst damage and debuff utility makes her a formidable force on the battlefield.

Encountered within the Goblin Camp, Minthara can become a powerful ally or a formidable foe, depending on the path you choose. Her potential as a Paladin, especially when aligned with the Oath of Vengeance, unlocks devastating combat capabilities and strategic advantages.

Key Features & Mechanics

Class : Paladin

: Paladin Race : Drow

: Drow Subclass : Advised reroll to Oath of Vengeance for enhanced combat prowess

: Advised reroll to Oath of Vengeance for enhanced combat prowess Base Proficiencies : Include Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Medicine, Persuasion, and Religion

: Include Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Medicine, Persuasion, and Religion Preferred Equipment : Wields a two-handed Greatsword and dons Full Plate Armor for optimal combat efficiency

: Wields a two-handed Greatsword and dons Full Plate Armor for optimal combat efficiency Paladin Abilities: Notable for Divine Smite for extra radiant damage, Divine Health for disease immunity, and key Oath of Vengeance abilities like Abjure Enemy and Vow of Enmity

Spell Mechanics for Paladins

Cantrips : Offer limitless casting without consuming spell slots, providing consistent utility.

: Offer limitless casting without consuming spell slots, providing consistent utility. Spell Slots : Serve as a valuable resource for casting spells, requiring strategic use and management due to their limited nature.

: Serve as a valuable resource for casting spells, requiring strategic use and management due to their limited nature. Prepared Spells : Allow flexibility in spell selection, enabling adaptation to various combat scenarios.

: Allow flexibility in spell selection, enabling adaptation to various combat scenarios. Concentration: Essential for maintaining certain spells, requiring strategic consideration during combat.

Focus on leveraging Minthara's Paladin class features, particularly Divine Smite, to maximize damage output. While her spellcasting might be limited compared to other classes, the strategic use of her spell slots for Divine Smite or critical buffs and crowd control spells can turn the tide of battle. Given the complexity of her build and the strategic depth required, players are encouraged to engage with her abilities thoughtfully to unleash her full potential.

Many people are tempted to multiclass Paladin with Warlock, but this build will focus on maximizing Minthara's potential as a Paladin solely. Stay tuned for our Lockadin guide in the future!

Level 1

Once you have Minthara in your party, you're going to want to respec her with Withers. Make sure her stats look like this before we start building her:

Stats Score Bonus Strength 16 +2 Dexterity 10 Constitution 14 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 10 Charisma 16 +1

At level 1, Minthara gets to pick her Paladin subclass. We will be picking Oath of Vengeance for her. Oathbreaker Paladin also works well for this build, so if you can break Minthara's Oath in Act 2, you may want to do that instead.

At level 1, you will gain access to Lay on Hands and Inquisitor's Might. Inquistor's Might will be nice for the extra damage this allows us to do.

Level 2

At level 2, Minthara will get her first smites, a Fighting Style, and some spell slots. For your Fighting Style, you will pick Great Weapon Fighting - two handed weapons are simply too good to ignore in Baldur's Gate 3. You will be able to pick 5 spells to be prepared, and we recommend these:

Your biggest source of damage as a Paladin will be from your Smites, so we will take all the Smites we can save for Wrathful Smite, which is useless.

Level 3

At level 3, Minthara unlocks a number of things. This level brings additional spell slots, unique subclass features, and passive benefits that can dramatically influence your approach to combat. Here's a breakdown of the upgrades and how they can be utilized effectively.

Divine Health : A passive ability that grants immunity to disease, fortifying your Paladin against various ailments that could otherwise hinder performance.

: A passive ability that grants immunity to disease, fortifying your Paladin against various ailments that could otherwise hinder performance. Abjure Enemy : A powerful ability to frighten a target, making them easier to hit and immobilize. Especially effective against Fiends and Undead, it's a strategic tool to control the battlefield.

: A powerful ability to frighten a target, making them easier to hit and immobilize. Especially effective against Fiends and Undead, it's a strategic tool to control the battlefield. Vow of Enmity : Grants Advantage on Attack Rolls against a single enemy, effectively increasing your chance to hit and potentially dealing more damage. While there might be more potent offensive buffs, this can be crucial in focused attacks against formidable foes.

: Grants Advantage on Attack Rolls against a single enemy, effectively increasing your chance to hit and potentially dealing more damage. While there might be more potent offensive buffs, this can be crucial in focused attacks against formidable foes. Bane : This spell imposes a -1d4 penalty on Attack Rolls and Saving Throws for up to three enemies. It's a multipurpose debuff that can tilt the scales in your favor by increasing the likelihood of enemies missing their attacks.

: This spell imposes a -1d4 penalty on Attack Rolls and Saving Throws for up to three enemies. It's a multipurpose debuff that can tilt the scales in your favor by increasing the likelihood of enemies missing their attacks. Hunter’s Mark: Designates a creature as your quarry, adding an extra 1d6 Slashing Damage to your weapon hits against them. The spell's ability to transfer to another target upon the initial one's defeat without expending another spell slot makes it an efficient tool for sustained encounters.

You're also going to want to pick a spell, and we recommend this one:

Command: A versatile crowd control spell that can compel an enemy to follow a one-word command, such as "flee" or "drop." Utilizing "prone" can be particularly effective, as it removes an enemy's action and bonus action, providing a significant tactical advantage.

Level 4

Level 4 gives Minthara her first feat, and we're going to want to pick Ability Improvement to up our Strength to 18. A lot of people will opt to take Great Weapon Master here, which is fine, too. That's what we'll be picking at level 8, so if you want to do it out of order, it won't hurt you much at this point.

Minthara also gets another spell now. I recommend picking either Divine Favour or Bless.

Level 5

Level 5 is a huge deal for Paladins. At this level, Minthara receives a level 1 and 2 spell slot, another prepared spell, her Extra Attack, and 2 subclass spells: Hold Person and Misty Step. She will also get Branding Smite (a level 2 spell) at this level, which we want to equip as soon as we can.

As for Minthara's level 1 spell choice, you can pick whatever you like.

Level 6

Paladins gain an additional prepared spell slot at level 6, increasing their total to nine. Additionally, they unlock the Aura of Protection feature. This feature grants both you and your nearby allies a bonus to Saving Throws, which is equivalent to your Charisma modifier.

For your spell selection, I recommend picking up Magic Weapon. The extra damage is nice.

Level 7

At level 7, Minthara will gain access to the following enhancements:

Relentless Avenger : A subclass feature that, upon landing a hit with an Opportunity Attack, grants a 4.5m increase in movement speed for the subsequent turn.

: A subclass feature that, upon landing a hit with an Opportunity Attack, grants a 4.5m increase in movement speed for the subsequent turn. An extra Level 2 spell slot is also added to their arsenal.

For your spell slot, you should consider picking up Lesser Restoration​​​​​​. The other spells aren't very useful, unfortunately - and you probably have an abundance of Antidotes somewhere in your inventory.

Level 8

At level 8, Paladins will get their next feat. If you didn't pick Great Weapon Master at level 4, you will now. Pairing this feet with a Potion of Speed can land you multiple Smites in a single turn. The ability to Smite repeatedly is why Paladins are famous for one-turn-downing boss enemies. With this build, you can turn Myrkul into your play toy at this level.

Level 9

At level 9, an Oath of Vengeance Paladin gains significant enhancements, including two level 3 spell slots and access to two subclass-specific spells, broadening their tactical options in combat.

Haste (subclass) : This spell can be cast on yourself or an ally, granting a +2 bonus to Armor Class, advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, doubled Movement Speed, and the ability to take an additional action each turn. However, once the spell ends, the affected creature will suffer from Lethargy. While Haste is among the most potent spells for increasing combat actions, it requires an Action and a Level 3 spell slot to cast.

: This spell can be cast on yourself or an ally, granting a +2 bonus to Armor Class, advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws, doubled Movement Speed, and the ability to take an additional action each turn. However, once the spell ends, the affected creature will suffer from Lethargy. While Haste is among the most potent spells for increasing combat actions, it requires an Action and a Level 3 spell slot to cast. Protection from Energy (subclass) : While many Level 3 spell slots might be allocated for Smite or Elemental Weapon enhancements, Protection from Energy can be a lifesaver in battles dominated by specific elemental attacks. It's more of a situational utility spell, providing targeted protection when needed. To be honest with you, I never touch this.

: While many Level 3 spell slots might be allocated for Smite or Elemental Weapon enhancements, Protection from Energy can be a lifesaver in battles dominated by specific elemental attacks. It's more of a situational utility spell, providing targeted protection when needed. To be honest with you, I never touch this. Blinding Smite : This spell adds 3d8 radiant damage to your attacks and has the potential to blind your target, making it a critical choice for your Level 3 spell usage. The combination of high damage output and the blinding effect solidifies its place as a primary offensive spell.

: This spell adds 3d8 radiant damage to your attacks and has the potential to blind your target, making it a critical choice for your Level 3 spell usage. The combination of high damage output and the blinding effect solidifies its place as a primary offensive spell. Elemental Weapon: By infusing your weapon with elemental energy, you gain a +1 bonus to attack rolls and an additional 1d4 damage of a chosen element. This spell acts as an upgraded version of Divine Favor, further enhancing your weapon's effectiveness. Despite its action and Level 3 spell slot cost, pre-casting Elemental Weapon before engaging in combat can significantly boost your damage output.

Level 10

At level 10, Paladins gain access to the following:

Lay on Hands Charge : This ability is strengthened, providing additional healing capacity that can be pivotal in recovering from severe injuries during or after combat.

: This ability is strengthened, providing additional healing capacity that can be pivotal in recovering from severe injuries during or after combat. Aura of Courage: This aura ensures that you and your nearby allies remain undaunted, immune to being Frightened. It's important to note that this protective aura ceases to function if you become Unconscious, highlighting the importance of maintaining your Paladin's well-being to uphold the morale and courage of your party.

Revivify: At this level, it is advisable to add Revivify to your spell repertoire. This powerful spell has the capability to bring a fallen companion back to life with 1 hit point. While potions and the help action are commonly used for recovery, Revivify's value lies in its ability to restore life from a distance, making it exceptionally useful for quickly rejoining allies in the fray without needing to close the gap physically.

Level 11

At this point, some builds will have you branch off from Paladin to Fighter. You sacrifice a feat by doing this, but getting Action Surge under your Paladin's belt is not a bad idea. For this build, we will continue with Paladin, as we will get stronger smites out of it.

At level 11, Minthara will get Improved Divine Smite, which also adds 1d8 Radiant damage to her melee attacks. This passive feature is always on, you will not actually have to Smite in order to take advantage of this buff.

You will also be able to pick another spell here. The most useful of our choices will be Crusader's Mantle, so go ahead and pick that up for some extra damage.

Level 12

Level 12 gets Minthara her last feat, we're going to finish off our build by picking Ability Improvement once again. You'll increase her Strength to 20 with this last buff.