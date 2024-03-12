Key Takeaways Shadowheart as a Life Cleric boosts her strategic potency and enhances her character from a narrative perspective.

Respec companions like Shadowheart for customization based on class and subclass.

Shadowheart's Fade from Trickery to Life Domain leverages strategic advantages and aligns with her complex narrative.

Hello, Gamers!

In the rich tapestry of Baldur's Gate 3, companions are more than mere followers; they are intricate characters with deep backstories, complex motivations, and the potential to significantly impact your journey. Among these companions, Shadowheart stands out as a beacon of intrigue and complexity. As a High Half-Elf Cleric serving the enigmatic deity Shar, she navigates a delicate balance between her inherent spellcasting prowess and her proclivity for stealth and deception under the Trickery Domain. Yet, Shadowheart's depth extends beyond her divine connection and skills, for she wrestles with internal doubts and fears, making her a multifaceted ally or a challenging companion, depending on the paths you choose.

Shadowheart's journey intertwines with the player's, offering not only combat support and story enrichment but also a unique perspective on the unfolding events within the Baldur's Gate 3 universe. The companions you meet along your adventure, including Shadowheart, can drastically shape your experience, presenting opportunities for romance, conflict, and personal growth.

However, the essence of this guide delves into the heart of Shadowheart's potential—not as a Trickery Cleric, but reborn under the auspices of the Life Domain. This transition from the shadows of trickery to the resplendent light of life not only aligns with her complex narrative but also amplifies her effectiveness in your party.

Shadowheart's Core Features & Mechanics

Class: Cleric

Cleric Race: High Half-Elf

High Half-Elf Background: Urchin

Urchin Subclass: Initially Trickery, but we advocate for a reroll to Life Domain for enhanced potency.

Initially Trickery, but we advocate for a reroll to Life Domain for enhanced potency. Proficiencies: Includes Sleight of Hand, Stealth, Religion, and Insight, with an additional emphasis on Heavy Armor proficiency for this Life Domain build.

Includes Sleight of Hand, Stealth, Religion, and Insight, with an additional emphasis on Heavy Armor proficiency for this Life Domain build. Origin Character & Romance: Shadowheart is an origin character, making her eligible for a deeper narrative exploration and potential romance.

Shadowheart is an origin character, making her eligible for a deeper narrative exploration and potential romance. Location: Shadowheart's journey with you begins on the beach adjacent to the Abandoned Ruins in Act 1, setting the stage for an epic collaboration.

In the early stages of the game, players have the unique opportunity to respec or reroll companions, allowing for significant customization of their class, subclass, abilities, and more. While the essence of their character, their race, and their story remain constant, this flexibility enables players to tailor companions like Shadowheart to their strategic preferences or narrative inclinations.

This guide will navigate you through the process of transforming Shadowheart from a Trickery Cleric to a Life Cleric, leveraging her innate abilities and your strategic foresight to forge a build that not only complements her narrative arc but also makes her an indispensable asset to your party's success. We will explore the mechanics of this transition, the strategic advantages it offers, and how it harmonizes with Shadowheart's complex character, ensuring that she shines brightly as a Life Cleric in the darkened world of Baldur's Gate 3.

Level 1

Firstly, we want to keep in mind that this Shadowheart build is going to be support-based. We're going to reroll her stats and Cleric Domain, because Trickery Domain simply falls short of what we need out of her. So, as soon as you can, go to Withers and reroll her. Her stat distribution should look like this:

Abiltity Score Bonus Strength 10 Dexterity 14 Constitution 16 +1 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 16 +2 Charisma 10

You will unlock 3 cantrips at this level. You can pick pretty much any of these, but the most useful early-game ones will be Thaumaturgy, Sacred Flame, and Guidance.

If you drop any of these, drop Sacred Flame. It's pretty much useless after Act 1.

As for your spells, you're going to want these:

We skip Cure Wounds because there's never an instance where you want to use Cure Wounds over Healing Word.

Level 2

At this level, you will get your Channel Divinity abilities - Preserve Life, and Turn Undead.

You'll also get the ability to pick 2 other spells. Pick either Command or Protect from Evil and Good.

Level 3

At Level 3, you get to pick 2 level 2 spells and 1 level 1 spell. You can pick what you like of the level 1 spells. As for the level 2 spells, you should pick up these:

Warding Bond Prayer of Healing (nice if you don't have Short Rests!)

Plenty of builds would argue to take Spiritual Weapon at this point, but this summoned pet is not nearly as useful as healing and support utility from Warding Bond.

Level 4

Upon reaching level four, the Cleric gains several enhancements: an additional cantrip, another spell ready for use, and a choice between a new feat or enhancing an existing ability. We recommend opting for the latter, specifically boosting your Wisdom score by 2 points. This strategic increase is aimed at bolstering the potency of your healing capabilities. Therefore, allocate your Ability Score Improvement towards enhancing Wisdom. For the new spell, opt for Hold Person, and for the cantrip, select Blade Ward.

Hold Person Enchantment Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Paralyse a humanoid creature, making it unable to move or act. At the end of each turns, the creature can try to free itself. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Paralyse a humanoid creature, making it unable to move or act. At the end of each turns, the creature can try to free itself.

Blade Ward Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks.

Level 5

Upon advancing to level 5, Life Clerics in BG3 receive significant enhancements to their spellcasting arsenal. Included in these upgrades are two spells granted automatically by your subclass specialization. Additionally, you have the opportunity to select a Level 3 spell. For those focusing on maximizing their healing impact, Mass Healing Word stands out as the premier choice. This spell's strength lies in its ability to deliver extensive area-of-effect (AOE) healing, and it's especially notable for requiring only a bonus action to cast, as opposed to a full action. This efficiency allows you to maintain healing support while still having the flexibility to perform other actions during your turn.

You will also get two subclass spells - Revivify and Beacon of Hope.

Revivify Necromancy Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Revive a companion. They return to life with 1 hit point. Can only target a companion character who is dead. The target of Revivify can be relocated within the spell's are of effect. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Revive a companion. They return to life with 1 hit point. Can only target a companion character who is dead. The target of Revivify can be relocated within the spell's are of effect.

Beacon of Hope Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Targets gain advantage on Wis. saving throws and death saving throws, and regain the maximum number of hp from healing. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Targets gain advantage on Wis. saving throws and death saving throws, and regain the maximum number of hp from healing.

Level 6

Reaching level six as a Life Cleric brings with it a series of notable advancements. First and foremost, you are granted the ability to choose an additional Level 3 spell, expanding your repertoire and strategic options. Here are the spells we recommend:

Spirit Guardians Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Call forth spirits to protect the area around you. Nearby enemies take 3d8 Radiant damage or 3d8 Necrotic damage per turn, and their Movement Speed is halved. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns On Save: Targets still take half damage.



Call forth spirits to protect the area around you. Nearby enemies take 3d8 Radiant damage or 3d8 Necrotic damage per turn, and their Movement Speed is halved.

Glyph of Warding Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Inscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy. Action Proficiency unlocks: Until Long Rest



Inscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy.

Remove Curse Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Touch a creature or object to remove all Curses affecting it. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Touch a creature or object to remove all Curses affecting it.

Additionally, this level awards you an extra charge of Channel Divinity, enhancing your divine capabilities and offering more versatility in how you support your allies and confront adversaries during encounters.

Moreover, level six introduces the Blessed Healer passive. This passive ability significantly bolsters your healing effectiveness, ensuring that when you cast a spell to heal others, you also receive a portion of that healing. This symbiotic relationship between healing others and sustaining yourself makes the Life Cleric an even more resilient and indispensable member of any adventuring party.

Level 7

Upon reaching level 7, Life Clerics experience further enhancement in their divine spellcasting abilities. This advancement includes the acquisition of a Level 4 spell slot, allowing access to more powerful and impactful spells. Additionally, level 7 brings two subclass-specific spells that are automatically added to the Life Cleric's repertoire: Death Ward and Guardian of Faith.

As for your spell choice, pick any of the spells you haven't picked from level 6.

Level 8

At level 8 you get your second feat - take War Caster. You will also get another spell slot, and you should pick the third spell you didn't take from level 6.

Level 9

Level 9 gives Shadowheart a choice of a level 4 and 5 spell. You should pick these:

Insect Plague Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 4~40 Damage 4d10 Piercing Locusts attack everyone within range, make the area Difficult Terrain, and impose Disadvantage on Perception Checks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns On Save: Targets still take half damage.



Locusts attack everyone within range, make the area Difficult Terrain, and impose Disadvantage on Perception Checks.

Banishment Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.

Level 10

Upon reaching level 10, Life Clerics are bestowed with a remarkable array of enhancements that further amplify their divine capabilities with Divine Intervention.

In addition to this powerful feature, level 10 also grants Life Clerics one additional cantrip (pick any you like), expanding their repertoire of minor magical effects that can be used at will. Furthermore, they receive an extra spell slot, which provides increased flexibility and the ability to cast more spells between rests. Alongside this, they also gain another prepared spell, allowing them to tailor their selection of spells to better suit the challenges of their current adventure. We recommend this:

Planar Binding Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Target an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns Target must be a celestial, an elemental, a fey, or a fiend.



Target an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally.

Level 11

At level 11, Life Clerics unlock the pinnacle of their spellcasting prowess with access to the Level 6 spell slot. This advancement opens up opportunities for casting some of the most powerful and game-changing spells available to the Cleric class. With this new spell slot, Life Clerics can select from a range of Level 6 spells, each offering significant enhancements to their healing capabilities, protective measures, or combat effectiveness. This level marks a significant milestone, empowering Life Clerics to influence the battlefield and support their allies in more profound ways.

You're going to want to drop Planar Binding now and consider these spells instead:

Planar Ally Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Beseech one of these otherworldly entities for aid. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Beseech one of these otherworldly entities for aid.

Heal Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 70 Healing Heal a target's wounds and remove Blindness and any diseases. Action Proficiency unlocks: No effect on undead and constructs.



Heal a target's wounds and remove Blindness and any diseases.

Level 12

At level 12, Shadowheart will get her last feat. Take this opportunity to increase her Wisdom to 20. Additionally, you will get another sixth level spell choice. Pick any you like, but the most useful of them left is this:

Blade Barrier Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 6~60 Damage 6d10 Slashing Summon a wall of razor-sharp blades that turns the area into Difficult Terrain and damages anyone foolish enough to come close. Action Proficiency unlocks: 1 turn



Summon a wall of razor-sharp blades that turns the area into Difficult Terrain and damages anyone foolish enough to come close.