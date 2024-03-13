Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Enhance Wyll's Warlock potential by choosing Fiend subclass at Level 1 for ranged damage proficiency.
- Strengthen Eldritch Blast spell with Agonizing and Repelling Blast Invocations at Level 2 for combat utility.
- Opt for Pact of the Tome and Haste at Level 3 to boost Wyll's late-game prowess with spell diversity and maneuvers.
Hello, Gamers!
Embark on a journey through the mystical and perilous lands of Baldur's Gate 3 with an indispensable ally at your side, Wyll, the Blade of Frontiers. Beyond his charming demeanor and noble lineage lies a complex figure, intertwined with a dark and powerful secret. As a human of high esteem and a warrior whispered about in legends, Wyll's prowess in battle is not solely of his own making; it is augmented by the enigmatic force of a Demonic patron. To truly understand the depths of his character and harness his full potential, one must not only win his trust but also cultivate a genuine bond of friendship. This guide aims to peel back the layers of Wyll's mystique, guiding you towards building a formidable Warlock ally who will stand by your side in the quest to safeguard the Druid Grove and beyond.
In the realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, companions are more than mere NPCs; they are pivotal figures who bring depth to your adventure, offering their skills in battle, enriching the narrative tapestry, and presenting unique perspectives on the world around you. From the moment Wyll steps into the fray, his motivations and backstory add layers to the unfolding drama, making every decision and interaction all the more impactful.
This build guide is dedicated to crafting Wyll into a peerless Fiend Warlock, focusing on leveraging the devastating synergy between the Eldritch Blast cantrip and Hex to weaken your foes, while progressively enhancing his arsenal with skills designed for area damage, crowd control, and supportive buffs.
Level 1
Wyll is a Warlock, which seems strange given his skill with a rapier. However, since this is the case, we're going to want to go in an rework his ability scores as soon as we have Withers. Make sure his stats look like this:
|
Stat
|
Score
|
Bonus
|
Strength
|
10
|
Dexterity
|
14
|
Constitution
|
16
|
+1
|
Intelligence
|
8
|
Wisdom
|
10
|
Charisma
|
16
|
+2
You can raise Dexterity to 16 and keep Constitution at 14, but at harder difficulties you are going to want to make sure his Constitution is higher. Since Wyll is a human, he can wield a shield along with a quarterstaff, so the tradeoff doesn't really hurt us.
At level 1, you will pick The Fiend subclass for Wyll. This means we're going to be focusing him primarily on ranged-based damage. The Fiend also give us temporary HP to work with, making Wyll a bit harder to kill at the same time. You will also select the following:
Level 2
At level 2, you get 2 Eldritch Invocations. At this point, we're going to want to make our Eldritch Blast stronger, so pick the following:
- Agonizing Blast
- Repelling Blast
Eldritch Blast is your bread and butter as a Warlock, so whenever we can buff it, we will.
You will also get another spell, and should pick this:
Level 3
At level 3, the Warlock unlocks its Pact Boon. You have a choice of three and should pick Pact of the Tome, as this Pact will get us a few extra attacks as well as Haste. In the late game, Haste is amazing, so we want to get this as early as possible.
You will also be able to pick another spell. Your next-best choice will be this:
You can also choose to put on Misty Step, if you prefer that instead. I don't usually end up picking this because Eldritch Blast will knock our enemies away and give us a bunch of distance.
Level 4
Wyll will be able to choose his first feat at level 4 and should pick Ability Improvement, raising his Charisma stat to 18. We will also want to pick this spell for him:
Level 5
At Level 5, Wyll gets Deepened Pact, which will finally allow him to cast Haste. We will also get a new Eldritch Invocation choice, and my preferred choice at this level is Devil's Sight. Being able to see in darkness is an often underrated ability, as it is so useful for dark rooms.
We will also get a third-level spell, and we'll pick this:
Level 6
Upon reaching level six, you gain the opportunity to select an extra spell, and we recommend choosing Counterspell.
Counterspell allows you to interrupt and cancel a spell cast by another entity as a reactionary move. It effectively cancels spells of 3rd level or below; for spells above this level, a successful ability check is required to disrupt the spell, with the check's difficulty scaling with the spell's level. The value of Counterspell lies in its ability to be used as a reaction, which means it doesn't consume your turn's action. This capability enables you to thwart an opposing magic user's efforts, though it's wise to manage your spell slots judiciously to avoid depletion.
Additionally, the subclass feature Dark One’s Own Luck offers a unique advantage by allowing you to invoke your patron's power to alter your destiny, granting you the ability to add a 1d10 to any ability check. This enhancement can be activated through passive abilities or reactions, providing flexibility in its use.
Level 7
At level 7, Wyll gets another Eldritch Invocation. This time around we're going to be picking the Book of Ancient Secrets option, as it gives us the most benefit. You will also get another spell, and we recommend taking Banishment. There's nothing stronger in this game than just simply saying 'no' to a fight.
Level 8
Wyll gets another feat here and my recommendation is to pick Ability Improvement again, setting his Charisma to 20. Having a caster with the highest stat of spellcasting they can at this point is very strong in the game, and we can pick a feat at level 12 to round him out a bit more still. If instead you want to pick Lucky, you can do that now, and that will give us an edge also. That will be our pick at level 12, anyway.
You will also get another spell to pick! My recommendation is Blight. The damage is just nutty.
Level 9
Level 9 gives Wyll another Eldritch Invocation - Minions of Chaos is just the most useful of our choices, so pick that one. You'll net yourself a half-decent pet for doing so. Additionally, Wyll gets another spell at this level. You can take your pick of what you like as we have a lot of what we already need on Wyll, but I like Flame Strike the best.
Level 10
Wyll unlocks a subclass feature at level 10 called Fiendish Resilience. He also gets an additional spell - we recommend Cone of Cold.
Level 11
At level 11, you are afforded the chance to enhance your magical repertoire with a new spell selection and an additional spell granted through the class feature Mystic Arcanum.
For your spell choice, consider Fire Shield (which can be tailored to either Fire or Ice). This spell not only confers resistance to either cold or fire damage, reflecting your strategic preference, but it also retaliates against close-range attackers with 2d8 damage. This spell is particularly advantageous in battles where resistance to fire or cold could turn the tide, providing both a defensive shield and a means to inflict damage on foes that dare to strike you within a 5-foot range.
Given the sheer number of enemies you'll be fighting, the party really benefits in the last fights of the game from having this spell in your arsenal. To that end, you should also consider picking this one up:
Level 12
At level 12, Wyll gets his last feat, Eldritch Invocation, and spells. For the feat, pick Lucky - or if you decided to pick Lucky earlier, then you should really go ahead and buff Wyll's Charisma with Ability Improvement now. As for the Eldritch Invocation, you can pick pretty much any that you want, but keep in mind that Lifedrinker will be largely useless to us as we've built into our caster powers significantly and don't ever really want to melee. As for your last spells, you should pick this:
Dimension Door has great utility, especially for the final fight in the game.