Key Takeaways Enhance Wyll's Warlock potential by choosing Fiend subclass at Level 1 for ranged damage proficiency.

Strengthen Eldritch Blast spell with Agonizing and Repelling Blast Invocations at Level 2 for combat utility.

Opt for Pact of the Tome and Haste at Level 3 to boost Wyll's late-game prowess with spell diversity and maneuvers.

Hello, Gamers!

Embark on a journey through the mystical and perilous lands of Baldur's Gate 3 with an indispensable ally at your side, Wyll, the Blade of Frontiers. Beyond his charming demeanor and noble lineage lies a complex figure, intertwined with a dark and powerful secret. As a human of high esteem and a warrior whispered about in legends, Wyll's prowess in battle is not solely of his own making; it is augmented by the enigmatic force of a Demonic patron. To truly understand the depths of his character and harness his full potential, one must not only win his trust but also cultivate a genuine bond of friendship. This guide aims to peel back the layers of Wyll's mystique, guiding you towards building a formidable Warlock ally who will stand by your side in the quest to safeguard the Druid Grove and beyond.

In the realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, companions are more than mere NPCs; they are pivotal figures who bring depth to your adventure, offering their skills in battle, enriching the narrative tapestry, and presenting unique perspectives on the world around you. From the moment Wyll steps into the fray, his motivations and backstory add layers to the unfolding drama, making every decision and interaction all the more impactful.

This build guide is dedicated to crafting Wyll into a peerless Fiend Warlock, focusing on leveraging the devastating synergy between the Eldritch Blast cantrip and Hex to weaken your foes, while progressively enhancing his arsenal with skills designed for area damage, crowd control, and supportive buffs.

Level 1

Wyll is a Warlock, which seems strange given his skill with a rapier. However, since this is the case, we're going to want to go in an rework his ability scores as soon as we have Withers. Make sure his stats look like this:

Stat Score Bonus Strength 10 Dexterity 14 Constitution 16 +1 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 10 Charisma 16 +2

You can raise Dexterity to 16 and keep Constitution at 14, but at harder difficulties you are going to want to make sure his Constitution is higher. Since Wyll is a human, he can wield a shield along with a quarterstaff, so the tradeoff doesn't really hurt us.

At level 1, you will pick The Fiend subclass for Wyll. This means we're going to be focusing him primarily on ranged-based damage. The Fiend also give us temporary HP to work with, making Wyll a bit harder to kill at the same time. You will also select the following:

Eldritch Blast Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 1~10 Damage 1d10 Force Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy.

Blade Ward Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Gain Resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks.

Hellish Rebuke Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~20 Damage 2d10 Fire The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames. Reaction Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Target still takes half damage.



The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames.

Hex Enchantment Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 1~6 Damage 1d6 Necrotic Curse a creature so it takes additional damage whenever you attack it and to inflict Disadvantage on Ability Checks with an Ability of your choosing. If the target dies before the spell ends, you can use a bonus action to hex a new creature. Bonus Action Proficiency unlocks:



Curse a creature so it takes additional damage whenever you attack it and to inflict Disadvantage on Ability Checks with an Ability of your choosing. If the target dies before the spell ends, you can use a bonus action to hex a new creature.

Level 2

At level 2, you get 2 Eldritch Invocations. At this point, we're going to want to make our Eldritch Blast stronger, so pick the following:

Agonizing Blast

Repelling Blast

Eldritch Blast is your bread and butter as a Warlock, so whenever we can buff it, we will.

You will also get another spell, and should pick this:

Arms of Hadar Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~12 Damage 2d6 Necrotic Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions. Action Proficiency unlocks: 1 turn



Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions.

Level 3

At level 3, the Warlock unlocks its Pact Boon. You have a choice of three and should pick Pact of the Tome, as this Pact will get us a few extra attacks as well as Haste. In the late game, Haste is amazing, so we want to get this as early as possible.

You will also be able to pick another spell. Your next-best choice will be this:

Armour of Agathys Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class A spectral frost covers you. Gain 5 temporary hit ponts and deal 5 Cold Damge to any creature that hits you with a melee attacks. Action Proficiency unlocks: Until Long Rest



A spectral frost covers you. Gain 5 temporary hit ponts and deal 5 Cold Damge to any creature that hits you with a melee attacks.

You can also choose to put on Misty Step, if you prefer that instead. I don't usually end up picking this because Eldritch Blast will knock our enemies away and give us a bunch of distance.

Level 4

Wyll will be able to choose his first feat at level 4 and should pick Ability Improvement, raising his Charisma stat to 18. We will also want to pick this spell for him:

Scorching Ray Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~12 Damage 2d6 Fire Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Hurl three rays of fire. Make a ranged spell attack for each ray. For each ray that hits, you deal 2d6 Fire damage. You can hurl the rays at one target or several.

Level 5

At Level 5, Wyll gets Deepened Pact, which will finally allow him to cast Haste. We will also get a new Eldritch Invocation choice, and my preferred choice at this level is Devil's Sight. Being able to see in darkness is an often underrated ability, as it is so useful for dark rooms.

We will also get a third-level spell, and we'll pick this:

Fireball Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~48 Damage 8d6 Fire Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage.



Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.

Level 6

Upon reaching level six, you gain the opportunity to select an extra spell, and we recommend choosing Counterspell.

Counterspell Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Interrupt a creature in the process of casting a spell, making it fail so it has no effect. The higher the level of the spell being cast, the harder it is to interrupt. You can always interrupt spells of 3rd level or lower. Reaction Proficiency unlocks:



Interrupt a creature in the process of casting a spell, making it fail so it has no effect. The higher the level of the spell being cast, the harder it is to interrupt. You can always interrupt spells of 3rd level or lower.

Counterspell allows you to interrupt and cancel a spell cast by another entity as a reactionary move. It effectively cancels spells of 3rd level or below; for spells above this level, a successful ability check is required to disrupt the spell, with the check's difficulty scaling with the spell's level. The value of Counterspell lies in its ability to be used as a reaction, which means it doesn't consume your turn's action. This capability enables you to thwart an opposing magic user's efforts, though it's wise to manage your spell slots judiciously to avoid depletion.

Additionally, the subclass feature Dark One’s Own Luck offers a unique advantage by allowing you to invoke your patron's power to alter your destiny, granting you the ability to add a 1d10 to any ability check. This enhancement can be activated through passive abilities or reactions, providing flexibility in its use.

Level 7

At level 7, Wyll gets another Eldritch Invocation. This time around we're going to be picking the Book of Ancient Secrets option, as it gives us the most benefit. You will also get another spell, and we recommend taking Banishment. There's nothing stronger in this game than just simply saying 'no' to a fight.

Banishment Abjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence. Action Proficiency unlocks: 2 turns



Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.

Level 8

Wyll gets another feat here and my recommendation is to pick Ability Improvement again, setting his Charisma to 20. Having a caster with the highest stat of spellcasting they can at this point is very strong in the game, and we can pick a feat at level 12 to round him out a bit more still. If instead you want to pick Lucky, you can do that now, and that will give us an edge also. That will be our pick at level 12, anyway.

You will also get another spell to pick! My recommendation is Blight. The damage is just nutty.

Blight Necromancy Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~64 Damage 8d8 Necrotic Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll. Action Proficiency unlocks: No effect on undead and constructs.



Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take halfof all the damage ifthey succeed the roll.

Level 9

Level 9 gives Wyll another Eldritch Invocation - Minions of Chaos is just the most useful of our choices, so pick that one. You'll net yourself a half-decent pet for doing so. Additionally, Wyll gets another spell at this level. You can take your pick of what you like as we have a lot of what we already need on Wyll, but I like Flame Strike the best.

Flame Strike Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 5~30 Damage 5d6 Fire 5~30 Damage 5d6 Radiant Make a pillar of divine fire roar down from the heavens like the wrath of affronted angels. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage



Make a pillar of divine fire roar down from the heavens like the wrath of affronted angels.

Level 10

Wyll unlocks a subclass feature at level 10 called Fiendish Resilience. He also gets an additional spell - we recommend Cone of Cold.

Cone of Cold Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~64 Damage 8d8 Cold Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage



Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.

Level 11

At level 11, you are afforded the chance to enhance your magical repertoire with a new spell selection and an additional spell granted through the class feature Mystic Arcanum.

For your spell choice, consider Fire Shield (which can be tailored to either Fire or Ice). This spell not only confers resistance to either cold or fire damage, reflecting your strategic preference, but it also retaliates against close-range attackers with 2d8 damage. This spell is particularly advantageous in battles where resistance to fire or cold could turn the tide, providing both a defensive shield and a means to inflict damage on foes that dare to strike you within a 5-foot range.

Fire Shield Evocation Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~16 Damage 2d8 Fire Wreathe your body in flames that shed light in a 10ft radius, provide Resistance to Fire or Cold damage, and retaliate against melee attacks. Action Proficiency unlocks: 10 turns



Wreathe your body in flames that shed light in a 10ft radius, provide Resistance to Fire or Cold damage, and retaliate against melee attacks.

Given the sheer number of enemies you'll be fighting, the party really benefits in the last fights of the game from having this spell in your arsenal. To that end, you should also consider picking this one up:

Circle of Death Necromancy Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class 8~48 Damage 8d6 Necrotic Sculpt a massive sphere of entropic energy around a creature. Devastate the target and all surrounding creatures. Action Proficiency unlocks: On Save: Targets still take half damage



Sculpt a massive sphere of entropic energy around a creature. Devastate the target and all surrounding creatures.

Level 12

At level 12, Wyll gets his last feat, Eldritch Invocation, and spells. For the feat, pick Lucky - or if you decided to pick Lucky earlier, then you should really go ahead and buff Wyll's Charisma with Ability Improvement now. As for the Eldritch Invocation, you can pick pretty much any that you want, but keep in mind that Lifedrinker will be largely useless to us as we've built into our caster powers significantly and don't ever really want to melee. As for your last spells, you should pick this:

Dimension Door Conjuration Spell Camp Supplies Armour Class Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally to a place you can see. The ally cannot be larger than medium. Action Proficiency unlocks:



Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally to a place you can see. The ally cannot be larger than medium.

Dimension Door has great utility, especially for the final fight in the game.